The Place Everyone Thinks Inspired The '70s Hit 'Hotel California' (And The Real Story)
You may be familiar with YouTube videos where a host challenges people to identify a song with one note. It's not easy, and even music aficionados are often stumped; however, there's one song that is easily recognizable from the get-go: "Hotel California" by The Eagles. Upon hearing the twang of the first guitar chord, you're already careening down a dark desert highway. The intricate, flamenco-tinged intro progresses, and the timbre of a mission bell resonates, and, well, you know the rest. Welcome to the Hotel California.
Released as a single in February 1977, numerous myths and legends have circulated about the song's meaning, including a satanic cult, an asylum, and even cannibalism. According to guitarist Glenn Frey in a BBC interview, no one in the band really knew exactly what the song was about. However, his bandmates paint a more autobiographical portrait. In an interview with CBS News, drummer Don Henley characterizes the song as a journey from innocence to experience. "It's about the dark underbelly of the American dream," he explains. More specifically, he said, it's a commentary on the narcissism and excess of the music industry, and the "uneasy balance between art and commerce."
There is a real Hotel California located in Todos Santos in Baja California Sur, Mexico, that some still believe is the source for the hit song. Despite the rumors, the band claims to have never been there, and any association is coincidental. So, what effect did this have on the band and on the hotel? According to NPR, the Eagles sued the hotel for falsely capitalizing on the song and selling branded merchandise. The case was settled out of court in a confidential agreement.
Todos Santos and the Hotel California
A designated Pueblo Magico, Todos Santos is considered one of the best magic towns to visit in Mexico. Nestled between the Pacific and the Sierra de la Laguna Mountains, it lies roughly equal distance between the dual-city resort destination of Los Cabos to the south and the underrated, beautiful beach city of La Paz to the northeast. Driving into Todos Santos from either point takes under 90 minutes.
Near the historic town center, with its art installations and intricate papeles picados flying above, sits the infamous Hotel California. Despite the Eagles' claim to have never set foot there, it's a popular tourist destination. The hotel was founded in 1950 by a Chinese immigrant, Mr. Wong. An industrious man, Mr. Wong opened the hotel's bar and restaurant, which was the only establishment to serve beer in the city at the time. He also opened a general store and the town's first gas station. In subsequent decades, the hotel fell into disrepair until it was purchased by investors in 2001, with the intention of restoring it to its original splendor. The result is an architecturally stunning display of colonial and contemporary Mexican art and design, punctuated with bold colors and local furniture and fixtures.
Within the lush gardens and mosaic-tiled courtyard is the revamped, high-design restaurant and bar La Coronela, known for its top-notch service and fusion menu. Reviews of the food quality are mixed, according to Tripadvisor, though seafood dishes such as Land and Sea Quesadillas and Chile Relleno with Shrimp and Scallops earn praise. As for staying at Hotel California, it has 11 individually appointed rooms, which are usually reserved. Currently, it is not possible to book on its website or on most travel sites.
How to enjoy your stay in Todos Santos
Small but impressive, Todos Santos blooms with art and creativity. Galleries, a museum, a theater, and numerous public art installations make it a creative hub and popular choice for expats seeking an artistic and relaxing community. The popular annual Tropic of Cancer Music & Arts Festival invites attendees to enjoy a lineup of performing artists in intimate venues. The Open Art Studio Tour takes place in February, in addition to gallery openings and artist showcases throughout the year.
One of the pleasures of a visit to Todos Santos is to stroll among the many jewelry, artisan, and clothing boutiques. It's popular among the hippie-chic crowd, and the prices reflect this. While not a paradise for bargain hunters, it's well worth a day or an extended trip to chill out, explore, and enjoy some great food, art, handicrafts, and colorful home decor.
If you plan to spend more time in Todos Santos, there are numerous options, especially in the design-forward, boutique category. The Casa Santos and Todos Santos Boutique Hotel feature exquisitely appointed rooms and public spaces with prices ranging from $290 to $698 per night (as of this writing). If you'd like something near the beach, consider the highly rated Villas La Mar Todos Santos or La Poza Boutique Hotel & Spa instead. For something more modestly priced, Baja House, La Bohemia, and Baja Temple are highly rated hotels under $200 a night.