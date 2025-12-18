This Western State Was America's Most Charitable In 2025

With all of the presents and mulled wine and shameless indulgence that accompanies the Christmas period, it's sometimes easy to forget that it's also the season of giving. This fact probably isn't lost on the folks of Wyoming, whose state was recognized as the most charitable in 2025. According to a recent WalletHub study, which assessed each state's charitable nature across 17 key indicators — including volunteering and fundraising efforts, share of income donated, and charities and food banks per capita — Wyoming topped the podium with a score of 69.49 out of 100. Neighboring state Utah came in second (68.59), while Maryland landed in third (65.16).

Because of its associations with capitalism and celebrating individual success, America doesn't always appear to be the most charitable of nations. But appearances can be deceiving. The U.S. came sixth in last year's World Giving Index, with almost two-thirds of adults donating money to causes. Additionally, more than a quarter formally volunteered between September 2022 and 2023, based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau and AmeriCorps, accounting for five billion hours of service and $167 billion in economic value. This puts Wyoming's status as the most giving of all states into perspective.

Residents of Wyoming give an average of 4% of their income to charities, the highest in the country, and the state has the joint highest number of charities per capita. It has the second-most Feeding America food banks per capita, shelters more than 80% of its homeless, and has robust fundraising and volunteering networks. Together, these factors add a new layer of meaning to Wyoming's moniker: the Equality State.