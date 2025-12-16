States In America Known For Friendly People, According To Travelers
Few things make travel as rewarding as two simple, free luxuries: smiles and warmth. An anxious traveler can find comfort in a friendly, welcoming face. It's a two-way street, though. Rude travelers can quickly become unwelcome interlopers, just like an ornery local can ruin an otherwise fun outing. While it's always smart to arm yourself with a sunny attitude and a lot of patience, you can also pick your travel destinations based on your odds of being told off for no reason. Luckily, World Population Review created a list of the states with the friendliest people in America to help you pick your next destination, as chosen by other travelers.
The overall makeup of the list may not surprise many. Two defined by "Southern Hospitality" converge in the top five, including places with well-earned reputations for warm receptions. Heck, one of the state's mottos is simply the word "Friendship." The states' locals often confirm their polite nature on social media, with a few caveats. The bottom of the list also has a few well-worn stereotypes.
At the very bottom lies New York, the reigning "least-friendly" state in America despite being the most-visited by tourists. It leads the charge in a bottom five, which includes Delaware, Massachusetts, and New Jersey, all states with one very obvious thing in common: the East Coast. The friendliest states, by comparison, have very little in common. Except, perhaps, that most important factor: the readiness to smile.
Minnesota nice isn't a myth
The North Star State has its fair share of stereotypes. Like getting lost in The Mall of America, the country's largest mall and giant entertainment destination. Or the bone-chilling winters and ensuing ice fishing. Yet Minnesotans themselves have kept their warmth, a phenomenon so noticeable, it earned its own meme: "Minnesota nice". The term describes locals' (alleged) inability to raise their voices or take part in a testy exchange. Yet it also has a darker side, papering over irritation with a distinct passive aggressiveness. It's the kind of "niceness" that asks, "Is it chilly in here?" instead of, "Can you please turn up the heat?" It's exactly the sort of milquetoast aggression lampooned by Walter Matthau and Jack Lemmon in "Grumpy Old Men," fittingly set in Minnesota. Still, the state was pretty low on Zippia's "Rudest States" list, ranking 44th out of 50.
The locals are aware of their seemingly detached nature. "We are taught to be helpful and pleasant," one said on Reddit. "We are also taught to withhold opinions and to be careful not to impose on others. I can certainly see how this would come across as being aloof!" It has friendly destinations to match. To get a taste of the kinder version of "Minnesota nice", stop by Austin (not to be confused with its counterpart in Texas, another state in the top five). The friendly locale blends small-town charm with quirky museums.
Tennessee's music of friendship
The Volunteer State ranks number two in World Population Review's list, and is drawing tourists in record numbers. The "Volunteer" nickname may seem appropriate, but it's actually a reference to volunteers' participation in the state's militia during the War of 1812. But Tennessee benefits from a diverse mix of cultures and the general openness that comes with having a vibrant music scene. Interestingly, despite ranking second in friendliness, locals can be somewhat prickly, ranking 21st in the country overall in rudeness, according to Zippia. Still, you'll find plenty of destinations filled with friendly locals.
The bucolic little community in Christiana, between Nashville and Manchester, exemplifies Tennessee's friendliest traits. The tranquil, small town of 4,700 is dotted with churches, farms, and idyllic fields. If you'd like a bit of historic booze mixed with the smiles, head over to Greenbrier, a thriving city near Nashville with friendly vibes. The city's distillery, known for its award-winning whiskey, probably helps brighten its disposition. You're best off looking for a new best friend in Athens, with a lovely downtown and outdoor fun and a disposition so sunny, it's nicknamed the "Friendly City."
South Carolina's trademark southern hospitality
The Palmetto State's citizens got a knack for bein' extra polite, sir (or ma'am). That's why it's one of the best states to retire to. The "Southern Hospitality" ethos remains strong in South Carolina, with locals who love to smile, throw in a "sir" or "ma'am" at the end of a sentence, and are quick to share. But some bad apples do stick out. "You have some genuinely friendly, welcoming, charming people that live and breathe 'southern hospitality' and mean it with their heart and soul," said a local Reddit user in a thread asking about life in South Carolina. "Then you also have some genuinely hateful, bigoted, tribalistic morons who like to see everyone else as miserable as they are." That mixed bag doesn't appear on the Rudest States list, where South Carolina ranks 45th.
There are a few destinations within the state where your odds of a kind encounter increase. Anderson, with its historic charm and lake views, has earned the title of "Friendliest city in South Carolina." Be sure to check out the 16-block historic district, as well as the art galleries and museums.
Friendliness shines big and bright in Texas
Fourth place on a "friendliest" list seems a bit low for a state whose name is derived from the Caddo Native American word for "friends." The Lone Star State's motto is literally "Friendship." Just the noun, by itself, as if it were a universally accepted goal set for a state of 31 million people.
Texans have a reputation for borderline-aggressive politeness. Elevator encounters, passing in the street, or driving by can elicit a greeting. Heck, you can't even go for a jog without getting some friendliness lobbed at you. "I am actually shocked when people don't say hi to me or smile/wave at me when I'm running," one Reddit user wrote. "Almost everyone does; it's odd when someone doesn't."
There remains a rural-urban divide, according to commenters, though. Your odds of getting a friendly nod or "good morning" are inversely proportional to the local population. "The cities tend to be a bit more muted with their friendliness," a Reddit user in Texas wrote. "But overall, Texans are much more hospitable than other states." The state has several destinations where you can see this friendliness up close. The small Hill Country city of Fredericksburg, for example, offers a taste of the state's wine country, packed within a friendly collection of small businesses.
Wyoming's neighborly cowboy culture
Wyoming's sweeping views and dramatic vistas have made it the backdrop to countless classic Westerns. Yet harsh movies like "The Hateful Eight" and "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" run counter to the local penchant for warmth and good humor. "Neighbors are still friendly and helpful," one local wrote on Reddit. "If your neighbor has a problem, you drop everything and help them. You can also borrow a cup of sugar if you need one." Still, that rascally temperament that inspired so many westerns can emerge in the Cowboy State. It ranks 13th on the Rudest States list.
Friendliness may be part of the culture, but in a state with the second-lowest population density in the country, it's also a survival mechanism. Heck, the state is even home to Buford, America's smallest town, with a population of zero. "I just got back from Wyoming and met some of the most unpretentious, hard-working people I've ever met," one traveler wrote on Reddit. "The people I met are intensely aware of the natural beauty of their area and appreciate it. They live simply and work hard in a beautiful landscape."
Methodology
"Friendliness" is, by its nature, a very subjective, unscientific measure that's hard to quantify. Big 7 Travel surveyed its social media of 2.5 million to determine which offered the biggest smiles. Zippia's Rudest States list was used to provide some context and balance.