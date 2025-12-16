States In America Known For Friendly People, According To Travelers

Few things make travel as rewarding as two simple, free luxuries: smiles and warmth. An anxious traveler can find comfort in a friendly, welcoming face. It's a two-way street, though. Rude travelers can quickly become unwelcome interlopers, just like an ornery local can ruin an otherwise fun outing. While it's always smart to arm yourself with a sunny attitude and a lot of patience, you can also pick your travel destinations based on your odds of being told off for no reason. Luckily, World Population Review created a list of the states with the friendliest people in America to help you pick your next destination, as chosen by other travelers.

The overall makeup of the list may not surprise many. Two defined by "Southern Hospitality" converge in the top five, including places with well-earned reputations for warm receptions. Heck, one of the state's mottos is simply the word "Friendship." The states' locals often confirm their polite nature on social media, with a few caveats. The bottom of the list also has a few well-worn stereotypes.

At the very bottom lies New York, the reigning "least-friendly" state in America despite being the most-visited by tourists. It leads the charge in a bottom five, which includes Delaware, Massachusetts, and New Jersey, all states with one very obvious thing in common: the East Coast. The friendliest states, by comparison, have very little in common. Except, perhaps, that most important factor: the readiness to smile.