Unspoken Rules For Attending A Soccer Match In The UK (And No. 1 Is Don't Call It Soccer)

In the frenzied environment of a Premier League soccer stadium — grown men chanting like schoolchildren, tens of thousands of people lobbing abuse at the referee — it's easy to forget that all are observing the unspoken rules of match day. Soccer, from here on referred to as "football," is the UK's number one sport. For many football fans, supporting their local team is akin to religion: the stadium is their church, the club's history their bible, its iconic players their patron saints.

England is home to arguably the most competitive, entertaining football tournament in the world, the Premier League. It features 20 teams, all of which play each other twice across the season (home and away); the one with the most points in the league table at the end of the season is crowned champion. The league operates on a relegation-promotion format, meaning each year the bottom three teams are demoted to the Championship (the second-tier league), while three teams from the Championship are promoted in their place.

Some Premier League clubs are full-blown commercial machines. Despite a fall from grace over the past 12 years, Manchester United has a legion of followers worldwide, which the club claims exceeds 1 billion fans. Rivals Manchester City, led by (possibly) the greatest manager of all time, Pep Guardiola, have been the dominant force in recent years, winning six of the last eight league titles. Liverpool, the reigning champions, are England's most successful ever club, with a home stadium renowned for its electric atmosphere. While less-famous clubs, like Newcastle United, Leeds United, and Sunderland, have equally passionate and loyal fanbases. Whichever stadium you attend, it'll open your eyes to an enthralling, immutable aspect of British culture. But before you go, there is some etiquette you'll want to bear in mind.