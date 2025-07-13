Rick Steves Warns Tourists To Avoid One Common American Gesture While In Great Britain

Picture the scene: You've just touched down in London with your friends. You head to the banks of the Thames — or one of five free, iconic destinations with London skyline views — and grab a local to snap a photo of your group. Instinctively, you throw two fingers up in a "V" shape (you never know what to do with your hands), and notice the photographer's brow narrow. You don't know it yet — as you didn't heed travel guru Rick Steves' warnings — but just like the moutza, a gesture considered incredibly rude in Greece, you've just used the one common American gesture that tourists should avoid in Great Britain.

That's right. Instead of a harmless "V for Victory" or "peace," you've just told the unsuspecting Brit where to go — and it's nowhere pleasant. In fact, the two-fingered salute is comparable to flipping the bird (raising the middle finger) in the United States and many other countries. This unique cultural quirk is also normal in Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. Thanks to Hollywood and cultural give-and-take, the middle finger has been absorbed in the United Kingdom, too, so don't assume it's fine to do that either. Brits just have more options for obscenities.

It's important to distinguish that the "V" sign with the palm facing inward is the offensive variation. Doing the same with your palm facing out is still viewed as "peace" or "victory." Amusingly, wartime Prime Minister Winston Churchill was photographed doing both variations, sparking suggestions he was giving veiled insults to Nazi Germany.