A Luxe Resort Hidden In The Heart Of South Dakota's Plains Is Between 3 Of America's Iconic National Sites
Don't overlook the Midwest for your next rural luxury getaway. While some may assume it's all "flyover country," there are impressive properties to be found close to some of the most iconic sites in the U.S. Head to South Dakota, for example, and you'll find a chic getaway near the underrated and scenic city of Spearfish.
Shortgrass Resort is a lush, adults-only property featuring eight bungalows, boasting impressive views over the prairie as well as a fine-dining restaurant. The resort's enviable location is a major draw — set on 52 acres of private property on the Redwater River, it's well-situated for exploring some of the best attractions in South Dakota: It's a 1.5-hour drive to Mount Rushmore National Monument, for example, and just under 2 hours to the Badlands, one of America's best road trip destinations. And Spearfish Canyon, South Dakota's own Grand Canyon, is less than a 1-hour drive away. Shortgrass Resort is also just an hour's drive to Devil's Tower National Monument in Wyoming, should you want to explore more of America's celebrated landmarks.
Experience rural luxury at Shortgrass Resort
A rural location doesn't mean you have to rough it in the wilderness. The bungalows at Shortgrass Resort come with heated floors, a king-size bed, air conditioning, and a private deck to soak up the spectacular vistas. An electric golf cart is also available to whizz you around the site. If you'd prefer an active vacation, there are numerous hiking trails nearby, and you can go tubing on the river — alternatively, explore the area on wheels by hitting the mountain biking or UTV trails. Afterwards, visit the wellness studio and sauna for some relaxation; massage treatments are available for an additional cost. Then, cozy up with some blankets by the bonfire at the end of the night, admiring the stars in the night sky.
The on-site restaurant, Meander, offers an unforgettable fine-dining experience for dinner in an elegant atmosphere; breakfast and lunch are more informal. The inventive menu uses fresh ingredients from Shortgrass's own greenhouse – and to rave reviews, too. On TripAdvisor, reviewer Brandy P says that dinner "was a culinary experience we won't soon forget." This sentiment is echoed in Meg M's TripAdvisor comment, which states that the "service, food, and ambience" were all worthy of a five-star rating. A luxurious stay here, immersed in the serene beauty of the South Dakota plains, is sure to make lasting memories.