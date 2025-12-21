A Luxe Resort Hidden In The Heart Of South Dakota's Plains Is Between 3 Of America's Iconic National Sites

Don't overlook the Midwest for your next rural luxury getaway. While some may assume it's all "flyover country," there are impressive properties to be found close to some of the most iconic sites in the U.S. Head to South Dakota, for example, and you'll find a chic getaway near the underrated and scenic city of Spearfish.

Shortgrass Resort is a lush, adults-only property featuring eight bungalows, boasting impressive views over the prairie as well as a fine-dining restaurant. The resort's enviable location is a major draw — set on 52 acres of private property on the Redwater River, it's well-situated for exploring some of the best attractions in South Dakota: It's a 1.5-hour drive to Mount Rushmore National Monument, for example, and just under 2 hours to the Badlands, one of America's best road trip destinations. And Spearfish Canyon, South Dakota's own Grand Canyon, is less than a 1-hour drive away. Shortgrass Resort is also just an hour's drive to Devil's Tower National Monument in Wyoming, should you want to explore more of America's celebrated landmarks.