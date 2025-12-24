Myrtle Beach's Chicest Master-Planned Community Has Resort-Style Amenities And Award-Winning Golf
The 17 million people who travel to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, every year know that fun in the sun is waiting. The area has beaches and boardwalks along 60 miles of coastline, plus over 100 golf courses and mini-golf courses, loads of other activities and entertainment, and 215 days of sunshine. In fact, it was America's favorite getaway in 2025. If you're considering making a permanent move to Myrtle Beach to become one of nearly 400,000 residents, a chic community to look into is the 2,200-acre private development of Grande Dunes.
With a range of property options from townhomes in the high $500,000s to single-family homes in the high $800,000s, Grande Dunes is a community with a long list of resort-style amenities and award-winning golf. The master plan was to create a unified residential experience, organized so that every residence is within easy range of all of the community's offerings. To help keep neighbors connected and engaged, Grande Dunes has a "lifestyle coordinator" who organizes a range of on-site activities and plans group outings to nearby attractions. On one of the golf courses, the Members Clubhouse has a pool, library, and a choice of dining options.
Grande Dunes is just 20 minutes from Myrtle Beach International Airport, a small airport with great reviews and low airfares. Grande Dunes residents are also near many other recreation sites in the state, like Hog Inlet, a secluded spot where you can snorkel with sea life, just 15 miles away.
Experience resort-style amenities at Grande Dunes
If you ever wanted your own private beach to enjoy water sports like surfing and kayaking, you can experience that every day at the Ocean Club at Grande Dunes. There are no club fees, as use of the Ocean Club is included in the Homeowners Association cost. If you're more of a pool person but you love the sound of the waves, lie back with a book in a lounge chair at the oceanfront pool. Boating is popular in this region for good reason: Lots of water, sunshine, and good fishing. Grande Dunes has its own marina with 126 slips and 1,200 feet of docks. The marina also has fuel, a store, showers, and staff who can help with boat maintenance.
Adding to the resort-style amenities, the semi-private Grande Dunes Tennis Club has 10 Har-Tru courts. Most are lit and can be used in the evenings to avoid the midday sun. This 6,000-square-foot club on the Intracoastal Waterway provides opportunities to take lessons or join a competition team, and you can use it as a guest with a fee. Grande Dunes residents also get a discounted rate at the Claire Chapin Epps Family YMCA, located about 3 miles away. All the expected gym machines are here, along with a cycling studio, indoor pool, and sauna.
Dining options include the new Terrazza 19 Tapas Room at the Grande Dunes Resort Course, which has menus for adults, children, and even dogs. It's open to the public as well as members for breakfast, lunch, brunch, and dinner, and serves casual fare like tacos, sandwiches, and burgers. The 357 Coastal Bar focuses on seafood but has something for everyone. Nearby, there are other options like Ruth's Chris Steakhouse and Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville.
Play award-winning golf at Grande Dunes
Golfers, or those who would like to take it up, have come to the right place, as Myrtle Beach calls itself the "Golf Capital of the World" (don't tell Scotland). The longest golf course in Myrtle Beach is the 18-hole Grande Dunes Resort Course, which covers an impressive 7,618 yards. The area's only Roger Rulewich-designed course, it offers golfers water views of the Intracoastal Waterway, as well as lakes, trees, and the marina. The course was renovated in 2022 with new features, including greens and bunkers restored to their original shapes and new TifEagle ultradwarf bermudagrass. The project also expanded the fairways by 8 acres. "Greens, bunkers, and tee boxes were PGA tour quality. Best course in Myrtle and a must play," a golfer wrote on Tripadvisor in September 2025.
Since it's such a big course, be prepared to put some muscle into your swing. The Grande Dunes Resort Course has won multiple awards over the years and once featured on Golf Digest's prestigious list of America's 100 Greatest Public Courses. Grand Dunes also earned the title of National Golf Course of the Year from the National Golf Course Owners Association of America in 2008. This course is open to the public.
Another golf option is the Members Club Golf, an 18-hole, par-71 course open to limited outside play and members. Architect Craig Schreiner designed the course with Nick Price, a PGA Hall of Fame inductee. It has five tees, recently rebuilt bunkers, and greens planted with bentgrass.