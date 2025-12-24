Myrtle Beach's Chicest Master-Planned Community Has Resort-Style Amenities And Award-Winning Golf

The 17 million people who travel to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, every year know that fun in the sun is waiting. The area has beaches and boardwalks along 60 miles of coastline, plus over 100 golf courses and mini-golf courses, loads of other activities and entertainment, and 215 days of sunshine. In fact, it was America's favorite getaway in 2025. If you're considering making a permanent move to Myrtle Beach to become one of nearly 400,000 residents, a chic community to look into is the 2,200-acre private development of Grande Dunes.

With a range of property options from townhomes in the high $500,000s to single-family homes in the high $800,000s, Grande Dunes is a community with a long list of resort-style amenities and award-winning golf. The master plan was to create a unified residential experience, organized so that every residence is within easy range of all of the community's offerings. To help keep neighbors connected and engaged, Grande Dunes has a "lifestyle coordinator" who organizes a range of on-site activities and plans group outings to nearby attractions. On one of the golf courses, the Members Clubhouse has a pool, library, and a choice of dining options.

Grande Dunes is just 20 minutes from Myrtle Beach International Airport, a small airport with great reviews and low airfares. Grande Dunes residents are also near many other recreation sites in the state, like Hog Inlet, a secluded spot where you can snorkel with sea life, just 15 miles away.