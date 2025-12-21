Wisconsin's Thriving Green Bay Suburb Is A Village With Affordability And Family-Friendly Charm

Despite what all those perfectly curated social media posts might want you to believe, an amazing family getaway doesn't have to break the bank. Sure, the idea of going somewhere foreign and far away might be enticing, but there's also something to be said for the comfort and value of a quiet staycation. The stakes are low, and so are expenses — so you can enjoy yourself without stressing about making payments once you get back. And that's exactly what awaits you in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin.

While this underrated gem is officially a village, its population of over 17,000 people and proximity to Green Bay make it lively enough for you to fill that itinerary to the brim. Coming here is easy: Located right on the intersection of I-41 and WIS 172, drivers won't have to go off the beaten path to find Ashwaubenon. And with Green Bay just a 10-minute drive away, you can even take advantage of the bigger city's metro system to explore all of the charming small towns scattered along the scenic Fox Valley.

We've got good news for those flying into town, too, as Green Bay's Austin Straubel International Airport is just a little over four miles away. From there, you can rent a car starting at $40 a day and make it to the village in 7 minutes. Alternatively, you can get a taxi for a little over $20, or go the public transportation route and take a bus to 3rd on RAMADA before walking the rest of the way — the entire trip takes about 39 minutes. Ashwaubenon itself is pretty walkable, so consider that when making your choice.