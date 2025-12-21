Wisconsin's Thriving Green Bay Suburb Is A Village With Affordability And Family-Friendly Charm
Despite what all those perfectly curated social media posts might want you to believe, an amazing family getaway doesn't have to break the bank. Sure, the idea of going somewhere foreign and far away might be enticing, but there's also something to be said for the comfort and value of a quiet staycation. The stakes are low, and so are expenses — so you can enjoy yourself without stressing about making payments once you get back. And that's exactly what awaits you in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin.
While this underrated gem is officially a village, its population of over 17,000 people and proximity to Green Bay make it lively enough for you to fill that itinerary to the brim. Coming here is easy: Located right on the intersection of I-41 and WIS 172, drivers won't have to go off the beaten path to find Ashwaubenon. And with Green Bay just a 10-minute drive away, you can even take advantage of the bigger city's metro system to explore all of the charming small towns scattered along the scenic Fox Valley.
We've got good news for those flying into town, too, as Green Bay's Austin Straubel International Airport is just a little over four miles away. From there, you can rent a car starting at $40 a day and make it to the village in 7 minutes. Alternatively, you can get a taxi for a little over $20, or go the public transportation route and take a bus to 3rd on RAMADA before walking the rest of the way — the entire trip takes about 39 minutes. Ashwaubenon itself is pretty walkable, so consider that when making your choice.
The perfect affordable trip in Ashwaubenon: Where to stay and eat?
While a lot of places might promise low prices, Ashwaubenon actually delivers. The cost of living here is 7% lower than the national average at time of writing, and this is reflected in the region's travel-related expenses. Accommodation always takes up a big chunk of the budget, but, in and around the village, you'll find hotels that charge less than $100 a night. For a great price-to-quality ratio, though, you can't go wrong with Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, located just two miles out of Ashwaubenon's center. Their rates start at a little over $100 a night; in return, you get a clean, cozy room, a comfortable bed, and an impressive breakfast buffet. They also offer free Wi-Fi, free parking, a business center, and even an indoor pool.
There's also a varied array of highly reviewed eateries in Ashwaubenon. For one particularly popular local spot, try out Million's Crab Boiled Seafood – this restaurant serves dishes ranging from snow crab and shrimp to seafood bread, calamari, and oysters in a warm, inviting atmosphere. The place is open every day from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. (10 p.m. on the weekends), and they do deliveries, too. Other highly rated restaurants include Prime Quarter Steak House, Nana's Eggrolls, and MACS Macaroni and Cheese Shop.
Ashwaubenon's family-friendly and outdoor attractions
While everyone is bound to find something they love in Ashwaubenon, families will feel particularly at home here. And with over 20 parks in the village, you can make sure that you and your little ones get some much-needed time outdoors. The first stop is always Ashwaubomay Park. Located right alongside the Fox River and featuring a darling little lake, this is the perfect place to take in some of the area's most scenic views. The whole space is big, clean, and perfect for daily walks. You can even swim in the lake during the summer months — and don't forget to take advantage of the children's playground, picnic areas, sand beach, and nearby concession stand, too.
The National Railroad Museum is another fantastic place to visit. Dating back to the 1950s, it features hundreds of thousands of artifacts, more than 70 pieces of rolling stock, and fascinating indoor and outdoor exhibits. You can even go on a fun yet educational train ride that's sure to end the experience on a high note. For sports lovers, there's another unmissable attraction just four minutes away from the village center: Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers. Featuring a fan shop, a hall of fame, and several restaurants, the stadium enjoys a near-perfect rating from tens of thousands of reviewers on Google, so check out the team's schedule to see if you can catch a game.
Still got some time left? Plan a couple of day trips. Kewaunee, located just 38 minutes away, is the perfect Great Lakes getaway with fishing spots, canoeing, and hiking trails. In 32 minutes, you can also get to Appleton, a riverfront gem with vibrant arts and a lively downtown.