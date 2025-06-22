New Jersey's Woody, Rural Township By A Lake Has Total Maine Vibes With A Quaint And Trendy Downtown
When you picture New Jersey, babbling streams, cranberry bogs, and New England-esque lakes may not be the first images that come to mind. But Medford, New Jersey challenges the Garden State's somewhat infamous narrative with picturesque lakes lined with pine and oak trees reminiscent of the temperate forests of Maine and a quaint downtown filled with small businesses, antique shops, breweries, and more.
Medford is well-connected to the rest of the tri-state area. It's 23 miles from Philadelphia, less than an hour from the Jersey Shore, roughly two hours from New York City, and just under 90 minutes from the real-life location of the hit Apple TV+ show "Severance." The charming township in Burlington County offers a slice of heaven home to log cabins, Victorian-era estates, and lakefront properties, giving the location a Maine-like feel that's only missing the lobster tail. New Jersey's unexpected homage to the Northeast has a little something for everyone, and if you like Amish markets and a fleet of seasonal parades and festivals, this East Coast gem should be the next stop on your road trip. Despite a large population of over 25,000residents, Medford maintains its cozy atmosphere and small town charm all year long.
Exploring Medford's shops and trails
If you're looking for a blend of small-town living and good eats, enjoy an Italian espresso from In Dietro Caffè or a sit-down meal of American fare at the historic Braddock's Tavern. For farm-fresh ice cream, homemade baked goods, and local produce, stop by the Amish Dutch Wagon, a smaller-scale version of the traditional Amish markets at The Markets at Shrewsbury. In addition to diverse dining, Medford has its own craft brewery culture, including Main Street locations like Lower Forge Brewery, which operates out of a former print shop; the excellent bars and tasting room at Farm Truck Brewing; and King's Road Brewing, which also has a location in Haddonfield.
A short distance from Main Street are the 22 Medford lakes and the log cabin community around them. Part of the million-acre New Jersey Pine Barrens, the outdoors of Medford provide an escape from the borough's neighboring cities. Whether you prefer hiking, biking, or canoeing, there are plenty of opportunities to enjoy the woods and waterways. Try stretching your paws at Freedom Barks Dog Park or hike through one of Medford's wooded trails at the Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge or Hartford Crossing. If you prefer a more educational experience outdoors, consider any of the Historic Medford Village Walking Tours to learn more about the township's history, such as the self-guided 1.7-mile Over the Mystic River Route or Historic Sites Tour.
Community comes first in Medford
When you've had enough to eat and drink, there's plenty more to see and do in the heart of Medford. The brick sidewalks house antique shops and boutiques lit up with old-fashioned gas lamps for the quintessential small town experience. Medford even has its own coalition called the Main Street Merchants of Historic Medford Village, which partners with small businesses to keep them alive and thriving.
Though Medford offers year-round activities, consider planning your trip around their crop of seasonal festivals. Patrons line up for annual events like the Medford Apple Festival in October, the Quilt and Art Show in June, and the Medford Historical Society Flea Market in September. You can even get your Christmas Tree at Indian Acres Tree Farm, which also offers a Winter Wonderland Trail. Farther north on the edge of town, Johnson's Corner Farm offers delicious apple cider donuts, pumpkin-picking, and themed drinks in the fall and holiday hayrides in the winter.
If you're flying in to town, the Philadelphia International Airport is the closest major airport, located just 30 miles away. And since Medford lives right on the New Jersey State Highway 70, getting there by car from any surrounding city is simple. Whether you stop by for a new antique, a breath of fresh air from the city, or a hot homemade pretzel from the Amish Market, Medford is worth the trip.