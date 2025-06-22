New Jersey's Woody, Rural Township By A Lake Has Total Maine Vibes With A Quaint And Trendy Downtown

When you picture New Jersey, babbling streams, cranberry bogs, and New England-esque lakes may not be the first images that come to mind. But Medford, New Jersey challenges the Garden State's somewhat infamous narrative with picturesque lakes lined with pine and oak trees reminiscent of the temperate forests of Maine and a quaint downtown filled with small businesses, antique shops, breweries, and more.

Medford is well-connected to the rest of the tri-state area. It's 23 miles from Philadelphia, less than an hour from the Jersey Shore, roughly two hours from New York City, and just under 90 minutes from the real-life location of the hit Apple TV+ show "Severance." The charming township in Burlington County offers a slice of heaven home to log cabins, Victorian-era estates, and lakefront properties, giving the location a Maine-like feel that's only missing the lobster tail. New Jersey's unexpected homage to the Northeast has a little something for everyone, and if you like Amish markets and a fleet of seasonal parades and festivals, this East Coast gem should be the next stop on your road trip. Despite a large population of over 25,000residents, Medford maintains its cozy atmosphere and small town charm all year long.