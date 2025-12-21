The 5 US Airports With The Highest Amount Of Delta Flights

No U.S. resident is a stranger to flying coast to coast, or even just halfway across the country for work, pleasure, or family business. With plane travel being such a big part of life, it's no surprise that Americans have developed preferences and priorities. Some travelers will take a detour if it means visiting one of the five best airports in America for food, just for a quick and delicious lunch during a layover.

Of course, most U.S. travelers will also have a favorite airline. Whether that's based on a special rewards program or destination offers, flying with United, Southwest, or American Airlines really comes down to the specifics. Delta Air Lines is one of the most profitable airlines in America and a top choice for those flying premium economy, according to a recent J.D. Power report. Its strategically located hubs are certainly to thank for that — Delta operates over 5,000 flights per day, many departing or landing in America.