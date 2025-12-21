The 5 US Airports With The Highest Amount Of Delta Flights
No U.S. resident is a stranger to flying coast to coast, or even just halfway across the country for work, pleasure, or family business. With plane travel being such a big part of life, it's no surprise that Americans have developed preferences and priorities. Some travelers will take a detour if it means visiting one of the five best airports in America for food, just for a quick and delicious lunch during a layover.
Of course, most U.S. travelers will also have a favorite airline. Whether that's based on a special rewards program or destination offers, flying with United, Southwest, or American Airlines really comes down to the specifics. Delta Air Lines is one of the most profitable airlines in America and a top choice for those flying premium economy, according to a recent J.D. Power report. Its strategically located hubs are certainly to thank for that — Delta operates over 5,000 flights per day, many departing or landing in America.
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
Delta has nine major hubs in the U.S., and by far the busiest one is Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Delta has nearly 1,000 flights out of Atlanta per day — this makes sense considering Hartsfield-Jackson is the airline's main hub and the world's busiest airport. Atlanta is also where Delta's headquarters are located.
Delta's service started at Hartsfield-Jackson almost 100 years ago, in 1930. Since then, the airline spared no resource in equipping Atlanta airport with its latest technology — TSA PreCheck Touchless ID was first introduced here in 2021 — and has also invested in renovation and enhancement projects of airport facilities.
One of Delta's dedicated lounges, the Concourse D Club, is among the biggest in Atlanta at 24,000 square feet and has a capacity of just over 500 guests. At Hartsfield-Jackson alone, Delta has nine lounges in different areas to accommodate travelers, providing them with a comfortable place to rest before a short- or long-haul flight.
Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport
In the Midwest, Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport is the second-busiest hub for Delta, with over 348 departures per day. Delta is the only airline offering non-stop flights to Asia from Detroit, with destinations including Seoul, Tokyo, and Hong Kong. As of May 2025, the airline also offers flights to Dublin four times per week and daily flights to Munich — good news for those with Ireland and Germany on their European bucket lists.
Delta's service at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne started in 1945. Here too, the airline has invested in improving airport operations, notably with sustainability-related initiatives. Thanks to Delta's contributions, the airport was able to receive and stock sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for the first time in 2024, which, of course, Delta uses in its own aircraft to minimize emissions.
This airport is the only Delta hub where travelers can experience PARALLEL REALITY, one of Delta's tech projects that was first unveiled at CES in 2020. This unique technology allows up to 100 travelers to see personalized flight information on screens throughout the airport, making it quicker and easier to check their gate and flight status.
Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport
In terms of importance and size of operations, Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport nearly ties with Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport. Delta sees over 330 daily departures in its second most important Midwest hub. Here too, the airline is the only one to provide non-stop flights to Asia.
The year 1984 marks the start of Delta's service at Minneapolis-Saint Paul, though after its merger with Northwest Airways (later Northwest Airlines) in 2008, Delta also claims Northwest's inaugural flight, which departed from this airport in October 1926.
Being one of the most important airlines to operate out of Minneapolis-Saint Paul, it only makes sense that Delta has the largest lounge, which can accommodate over 450 travelers — a considerable number considering the size of this airport. This lounge features a Sky Deck, from which guests can watch aircraft take off and land year-round and in any weather, as well as a well-stocked buffet, two bars, and quiet booths for workers on the go.
LaGuardia Airport
According to Delta, the airline is the largest carrier in New York, with 270 daily departures from LaGuardia Airport, one of New York's three major airports. The airline has been flying in and out of LaGuardia since 1969. Considering Delta's mergers with Northwest Airlines and Northeast Airlines, however, combined operations go back to 1945.
In the last decade, Delta has spent over $12 billion on airport renovations, improvements, and other facility-related projects. The airline, together with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, invested $4 billion to modernize LaGuardia. The project involved consolidating the C and D concourses into a single state-of-the-art facility. The new terminal's most impressive features are its tech specs — hands-free bag drops, quick check-in counters, and Digital ID screening — and public art curation by the Queens Museum, inspired by New York's multicultural residents.
Delta also has some pretty cool bragging rights in New York: it is the official airline of Madison Square Garden. This gives the airline unique promotional opportunities. For Delta Air Lines customers, it means access to the exclusive Delta Sky360° Club. The lounge offers, among other luxe perks, premium seating and views of your favorite sports.
Salt Lake City International Airport
Delta's fifth busiest hub is Salt Lake City International Airport, where it is the largest global carrier and offers more outbound flights than all other carriers in Utah combined. Service in Salt Lake began in 1980, though after a merger with Western Air Express (later Western Airlines) in 1987, Delta's operations technically date back to 1926.
The airline's biggest pull in Salt Lake City is its international appeal. Delta alone connects travelers to 96 domestic and international destinations with around 255 peak-day departures — a number that's expected to increase.
In June 2025, Delta launched its first-ever non-stop flight to Seoul-Incheon International Airport in South Korea. The latest offerings are daily direct flights from Salt Lake City to Lima, Peru, throughout December 2025 and most of January 2026. This is a first for the airline, but it shows Delta is working on expanding its routes to South America.