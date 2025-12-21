Nestled Outside Denver Is This Affordable Colorado Gem Offering Farm Tours, Festivals, And Rural Charm

Denver, Colorado, is rightfully popular. From culinary delights like Alma Fonda Fina, an award-winning hotspot with creative Mexican food, to Colorado's oldest zoo, known as one of America's most sustainable, this buzzing metropolis has much to offer. But drawing a slightly wider radius beyond the city itself will open you up to vastly more opportunities for fun activities and oodles of local charm. Case in point is the small and affordable town of Bennett, situated only about 40 minutes by car from Denver. Though easily accessible to the city, you'll find delightful, rural vibes in this sweet town. And with farm tours, festivals, and more, rest assured that there's plenty to do.

Bennett, named for the four homesteading Bennett brothers who resided in this area in the 1860s, is located on Colorado's eastern plains of short-grass prairie. At just 25 miles from Denver's hustle and bustle, Bennett provides a serene contrast that still makes for an easy commute for city workers — with housing prices an average of 25% lower than in the city. It's also a great add-on to a trip to Denver, and to get here from further afield, you'll likely want to fly into nearby Denver International Airport.