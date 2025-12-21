Nestled Outside Denver Is This Affordable Colorado Gem Offering Farm Tours, Festivals, And Rural Charm
Denver, Colorado, is rightfully popular. From culinary delights like Alma Fonda Fina, an award-winning hotspot with creative Mexican food, to Colorado's oldest zoo, known as one of America's most sustainable, this buzzing metropolis has much to offer. But drawing a slightly wider radius beyond the city itself will open you up to vastly more opportunities for fun activities and oodles of local charm. Case in point is the small and affordable town of Bennett, situated only about 40 minutes by car from Denver. Though easily accessible to the city, you'll find delightful, rural vibes in this sweet town. And with farm tours, festivals, and more, rest assured that there's plenty to do.
Bennett, named for the four homesteading Bennett brothers who resided in this area in the 1860s, is located on Colorado's eastern plains of short-grass prairie. At just 25 miles from Denver's hustle and bustle, Bennett provides a serene contrast that still makes for an easy commute for city workers — with housing prices an average of 25% lower than in the city. It's also a great add-on to a trip to Denver, and to get here from further afield, you'll likely want to fly into nearby Denver International Airport.
Embrace farm life in Bennett
Animal-lovers won't want to miss a tour of LaZyB Acres while in Bennett. This scenic farm, established in 1998, raises fine fleece huacaya alpacas and makes and sells fiber products, including scarves, rugs, hats, and more. With over 53 alpacas, not to mention angora goats and rabbits, there's a full menagerie on site here — and the farm welcomes visitors of all ages who are interested in scoping out the farm store and seeing the adorable, fluffy alpacas. Just be sure to book your visit ahead of time to ensure availability.
Once you've gotten your fill of alpacas, head to Longhopes Donkey Shelter to see even more animals in situ. While not strictly a farm, this donkey rescue has been rehabilitating and rehoming donkeys since 1999, and bears the distinction of being the first donkey rescue in the U.S. to receive accreditation from the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries, according to Colorado.com. Like LaZyB Acres, Longhopes Donkey Shelter welcomes visitors for educational tours if you book ahead, making it an enlightening (and very cute) activity for your time in Bennett.
Enjoy the Mile High Farms Fall Festival
While Bennett is worth a visit any time of year, an autumnal trip will allow you to experience the Mile High Farms Fall Festival, which has occurred annually since 2010. It's the quintessential fall festival experience: much like Florida's unexpected fall festival near Tampa, this festival contains multiple corn mazes spanning 11 acres, a hayride, a pumpkin patch (billed as Colorado's best one, according to Mile High Farms), concessions, and even a petting zoo.
Know before you go to the festival: it runs throughout October (check the exact dates online) on Saturdays and Sundays only, and tickets can be pre-purchased online or bought at the door. With discounts for seniors and for kids (as well as free entry for children four years old or younger), the Mile High Farms Fall Festival is ideal for all ages.
So whether you're looking for an entertaining day out for the kids, a romantic excursion with a significant other, or simply a fun day (and scenic Instagram photo fodder) with friends and family, this festival is the perfect way to make the most of a crisp fall weekend day in this charming rural hamlet.