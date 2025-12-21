Retirement Is 'Shockingly Affordable' In This South American Country Of Unmatched Beauty

In recent decades, more and more working adults have fantasized about retiring in Latin America. Professionals in the U.S. and Europe, weary of cold winters and repetitive lifestyles, daydream about their golden years in tropical beach towns or slow-paced pueblos. While Mexico, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, and Panama are all easy to imagine as expat havens, one country is full of surprises: Peru. This South American nation straddles the Andes Mountains and was the former epicenter of the Inca Empire.

Peru was featured prominently in a 2025 video by Ré, founder of the overseas retirement website Adventure Freaksss. "Rent here is shockingly affordable," said Ré. "You can find two-bedroom homes for approximately $250 to $350 per month in the valley, with views of the mountains that would cost you millions in the U.S." The financials are important, of course, but Ré is also taken with the country itself. "Peru's combination of affordability, jaw-dropping landscapes, rich history, and welcoming people is gaining traction fast."

Ré isn't alone. The website Investopedia listed Peru among its "5 Latin American Destinations Where You Can Retire Comfortably on $2,000" in 2025, and Money.com included Peru as one of "4 Under-the-Radar Countries Where You Can Retire for Cheap" in 2017. The growing consensus is this: Peru isn't a household name among late-career professionals — yet. But it has all the makings of a retirement hub in the foreseeable future. Current expats in Lima and Cuzco may one day be able to say, "I retired in Peru before it was popular."