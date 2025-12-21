Sandwiched Between Columbus And Pittsburgh Is Ohio's 'Paradise On The Hill' With A Vibrant Downtown
From Columbus's scenic suburbs with charming boutiques and pretty trail systems, to friendly boroughs near Pittsburgh with charming downtowns and vintage architecture, the Appalachian region is full of stunning destinations. One of these picture-perfect vacation spots, often dubbed 'Paradise on the Hill,' sits right between the two. St. Clairsville is a historic city that earned its nickname thanks to its scenic hills and picturesque surroundings.
Sitting a 117-mile drive from Columbus, and around a 70-mile drive from Pittsburgh, St. Clairsville offers a convenient stop along the I-70, making it a perfect mid-point destination for those taking a road trip through the area. It boasts a vibrant downtown area with historic buildings and a welcoming community, alongside plenty of nearby parks, trails, and attractions that make it well worth the visit. Be sure to visit the St. Clairsville Historic District while in town to view the stunning preserved architecture and quaint local shops that truly capture the unique charm of this city during your stay.
Vibrant downtown & local experiences in St. Clairsville, Ohio
St.Clairsville's downtown area is brimming with life, and there are plenty of gorgeous boutique shops, quaint restaurants, and cafes to visit here. If you plan on doing a spot of shopping, be sure to head to Graciously Abby's Craft Center & Emporium. This gorgeous little boutique boasts a range of goods, including clothes, bath products, and candles, ensuring you'll find the perfect souvenir. If you're looking for somewhere to grab a bite to eat while you're in the downtown area, head to Newellstown Diner. Here you can enjoy some tasty all-American dishes in an iconic 1950s-style diner.
Those interested in learning more about the historic architecture in the area should be sure to enjoy the free self-guided walking tour that can be found online, where you can learn all about the past of the stunning buildings that still line the streets of St.Clairsville today. Be sure not to miss the Belmont County Courthouse Plaza, one of the city's historical icons. Not only is this building a true architectural masterpiece, but an area was developed in front of the courthouse in late 2024 to be renamed the "Belmont County Veterans Plaza" in honor of the veterans of this small city who have served the country.
Things to know before visiting St. Clairsville, Ohio
St.Clairsville sits around a 60-mile drive from Pittsburgh International Airport, making it easy to get to from out of state. Most visitors opt to rent a car and drive in along the I-70, enjoying a scenic route through the Appalachian region. Another great destination you can stop at along this route is Wheeling, a West Virginia Panhandle city with incredible cuisine, eclectic shops, and mountain charm.
While there are no hotels in St.Clairsville's downtown area, there are plenty of great options to choose from just on the outskirts of the city. Residence Inn by Marriott Wheeling-St. Clairsville is a top choice, boasting elegant and contemporary interiors, a complimentary fitness center, an indoor pool, and an on-site restaurant. The hotel offers studio rooms and suites, making it a great option for those looking for a more luxurious experience, with rooms starting at $165 per night. If you're on the hunt for a more budget-friendly option, Super 8 by Wyndham St. Clairsville has rooms starting at $49 per night.
The best time of year to plan a trip to St. Clairsville is between early June and mid-September. At this time of year, the temperature falls between 55° and 82°, making it perfect weather for taking a stroll outdoors in the historic downtown area. Be sure to bring along some walking shoes for exploring the historic district and any surrounding nature trails you may like to visit, and a jacket as the evenings can drop quite cool.