Sandwiched Between Columbus And Pittsburgh Is Ohio's 'Paradise On The Hill' With A Vibrant Downtown

St.Clairsville sits around a 60-mile drive from Pittsburgh International Airport, making it easy to get to from out of state. Most visitors opt to rent a car and drive in along the I-70, enjoying a scenic route through the Appalachian region. Another great destination you can stop at along this route is Wheeling, a West Virginia Panhandle city with incredible cuisine, eclectic shops, and mountain charm.

While there are no hotels in St.Clairsville's downtown area, there are plenty of great options to choose from just on the outskirts of the city. Residence Inn by Marriott Wheeling-St. Clairsville is a top choice, boasting elegant and contemporary interiors, a complimentary fitness center, an indoor pool, and an on-site restaurant. The hotel offers studio rooms and suites, making it a great option for those looking for a more luxurious experience, with rooms starting at $165 per night. If you're on the hunt for a more budget-friendly option, Super 8 by Wyndham St. Clairsville has rooms starting at $49 per night.

The best time of year to plan a trip to St. Clairsville is between early June and mid-September. At this time of year, the temperature falls between 55° and 82°, making it perfect weather for taking a stroll outdoors in the historic downtown area. Be sure to bring along some walking shoes for exploring the historic district and any surrounding nature trails you may like to visit, and a jacket as the evenings can drop quite cool.