Housekeeper's 5 Top Ways To Be A Much Better Hotel Guest

There's nothing better than staying in your hotel room during your vacation — ordering room service and just chilling out can be part of the appeal. Still, that downtime is best enjoyed in a freshly cleaned space, which raises the question: What's the etiquette of having your room cleaned?

Housekeepers generally prefer an empty room while they work. Having a guest in the room not only slows them down but also creates an uncomfortable situation for everyone involved. "We appreciate if the guest is not in the room because sometimes it gets awkward (but its just me and im not very good at small talks)," an ex-housekeeper shared on Reddit. Their work is a methodical process, and having someone in their way while they're stripping linen or airing out the room can disrupt their workflow.

If possible, use this time for a quick break in the hotel lobby or restaurant with your laptop or a book, so housekeeping staff can carry out their tasks without any additional obstacles (aka, you). If you really have to stay in your room for whatever reason, it's better to hang that Do Not Disturb sign and request housekeeping later, once you're ready. For quick one or two-night hotel stays, some guests may also choose to opt out of daily housekeeping altogether. This allows you more privacy and freedom to stay in your room for as long as you want — just remember to keep the room fairly tidy, so staff aren't left with extra work when you check out.