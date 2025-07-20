The All-Inclusive Resort Tipping Rule All Tourists Should Know Before Their Stay

After thorough research and much consideration, you've finally settled on the right all-inclusive resort for your travel style. Now, it's time to book, plan, pack, and prepare for a fun and carefree vacation. Before booking your stay, however, it's important to research and fully understand one more thing: The resort's tipping policy. Thankfully, in most cases, you can easily verify this information on the resort's website or by contacting them directly to ask about their policies.

For example, according to their official website, certain employees at Sandals and Beaches Resorts are not permitted to accept any tips from guests, as these are already included in the package price. This, however, doesn't apply to butlers, tour guides, or massage therapists — all of whom can accept tips for their service.

However, most all-inclusive resorts don't have this policy. In fact, the staff at some of the most luxurious all-inclusive resorts across the world actually depend on tips from tourists — so it's always helpful to know the expectations beforehand.