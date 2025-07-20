The All-Inclusive Resort Tipping Rule All Tourists Should Know Before Their Stay
After thorough research and much consideration, you've finally settled on the right all-inclusive resort for your travel style. Now, it's time to book, plan, pack, and prepare for a fun and carefree vacation. Before booking your stay, however, it's important to research and fully understand one more thing: The resort's tipping policy. Thankfully, in most cases, you can easily verify this information on the resort's website or by contacting them directly to ask about their policies.
For example, according to their official website, certain employees at Sandals and Beaches Resorts are not permitted to accept any tips from guests, as these are already included in the package price. This, however, doesn't apply to butlers, tour guides, or massage therapists — all of whom can accept tips for their service.
However, most all-inclusive resorts don't have this policy. In fact, the staff at some of the most luxurious all-inclusive resorts across the world actually depend on tips from tourists — so it's always helpful to know the expectations beforehand.
Understanding the tipping etiquette at your resort
Gratuities can quickly add up to hundreds of dollars. Especially if you plan on tipping the housekeepers who tidied up your room, the waitstaff who kept you well-fed, and the bartenders who served you delicious drinks by the pool. Not to mention the industry standard of tipping 15% to 20% for spa services and beauty treatments.
That said, when it comes to everything you need know about tipping at an all-inclusive resort, the bottom line is pretty simple: research the specifics, budget around $20 per day total for tips, and remember that showing appreciation sometimes goes beyond just money.
Once you understand this sentiment, you can avoid making any of the classic tourist mistakes that drive locals up a wall — which includes treating service staff as servants. And if all this back and forth starts to sound like a little too much, one way to avoid the topic of tipping altogether is to visit these countries where gratuities aren't expected.