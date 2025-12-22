Costco's Tabletop Portable Heater Is An Ideal Option For Camping On Chilly Nights
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you love the cooler seasons but don't want to catch a chill, the FlamePro Table-Top Patio Heater with Adapter Hose will instantly improve your camping trip or outdoor adventure. Available in stores and online at Costco, it brings a cozy glow and added warmth to any camping setup, backyard patio, or other small, outdoor space.
The heater looks just like the extra-large patio heaters you'd find at a brewery or coastal bistro, only miniature (12.48 inches by 12.48 by 23.38 inches). Weighing only 11.5 pounds, its compact frame produces up to 10,000 BTUs (British Thermal Units) and has a 52-inch heat radius. That's enough to heat a small space that measures about 100 square feet. And, you'll feel the flame when sitting or standing within 4 feet of the heater.
Although the camping heater won't warm a large space, it's perfect for when you need just a little extra heat and a dose of ambiance. As one customer wrote in the reviews on the Costco website, "A couple sitting out for a dinner on a slightly-too-chilly night, or a glass or wine, when you'd otherwise say 'oh no, bit too cold" — this adds those extra few degrees to make it work." Another reviewer found the heat sufficient enough for camping in California. You'll find it at Costco for $79.99, while the same model goes for $119.99 (on sale for $93.90 at the time of publication) at Walmart. It's slightly more expensive than the essential camping items you can find at Costco for under $50.
How does the FlamePro Table-Top Patio Heater with Adapter Hose work?
The heater runs on propane, which comes from either a one-pound internal tank or a 20-pound external tank that connects with an included 6-foot adaptor hose. The 20-pound tank will get you 43 to 83 hours of heat, while the internal tank provides between two and four hours. Both tanks are sold separately.
The heater uses a rapid air induction system, plus a surprisingly large flame, to heat the air around you. Small channels allow air to enter, creating an even larger yet safely contained flame. Even if you don't really need the heat, watching the flames dance in the glass chamber and cast a golden glow adds a bit of rustic charm to any camping setup. There's also a heat control nob, allowing you to conserve fuel and manage the temperature. You'll also appreciate the safety switch, which immediately shuts off the propane if the flame flickers out or the heater tips over. However, as the interior heats up quite a bit, keep the heater far from children and pets at all times.
Customers appreciate how easy the heater is to use. It's an even better solution than this DIY camping heater that will keep you warm in your sleeping bag. All you have to do is insert or connect the propane canister and turn the impulse ignition. In terms of design, the heater comes with a stylish steel body painted to look like concrete and an anti-rust stainless steel screen in black around the glass chamber.