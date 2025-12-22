Costco's Tabletop Portable Heater Is An Ideal Option For Camping On Chilly Nights

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you love the cooler seasons but don't want to catch a chill, the FlamePro Table-Top Patio Heater with Adapter Hose will instantly improve your camping trip or outdoor adventure. Available in stores and online at Costco, it brings a cozy glow and added warmth to any camping setup, backyard patio, or other small, outdoor space.

The heater looks just like the extra-large patio heaters you'd find at a brewery or coastal bistro, only miniature (12.48 inches by 12.48 by 23.38 inches). Weighing only 11.5 pounds, its compact frame produces up to 10,000 BTUs (British Thermal Units) and has a 52-inch heat radius. That's enough to heat a small space that measures about 100 square feet. And, you'll feel the flame when sitting or standing within 4 feet of the heater.

Although the camping heater won't warm a large space, it's perfect for when you need just a little extra heat and a dose of ambiance. As one customer wrote in the reviews on the Costco website, "A couple sitting out for a dinner on a slightly-too-chilly night, or a glass or wine, when you'd otherwise say 'oh no, bit too cold" — this adds those extra few degrees to make it work." Another reviewer found the heat sufficient enough for camping in California. You'll find it at Costco for $79.99, while the same model goes for $119.99 (on sale for $93.90 at the time of publication) at Walmart. It's slightly more expensive than the essential camping items you can find at Costco for under $50.