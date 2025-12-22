Washington's Crystal-Clear Lake Is A Stunning Mountain Escape With Wooded Trails, Camping, And Swimming

For lovers of scenic alpine lakes, there is no better place to go than the Pacific Northwest, and in particular, Washington State. The Alpine Lakes Wilderness, situated in the Central Cascades region, boasts over 700 mountain lakes and ponds, set amidst fragrant firs and stunning woodlands. No wonder this fragile wilderness area attracts as many as 150,000 visitors every year. Among the pools making up the lake region is a mountain escape dotted with camping spots and wooded trails that will leave you astounded.

Located within the greater Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest, right at the base of Wright Mountain, Gem Lake is often named among the most beautiful alpine lakes in the region. It is also a great spot to backpack, where you can stay at established campsites. Numerous nearby trails range from woodland wonders to high-effort, high-reward hikes.

To get to Gem Lake, you will have to hike the Snow Lake Trail. First, you tackle a section of Snow Lake Trail 1013 – bearing in mind this is the most-trodden trail in the region, so you are likely to follow a caravan of people during peak season – and then you follow High Lakes Trail 1012, a 2-mile route from Snow Lake to Gem Lake. The best way to avoid weekend crowds is to set off early in the morning. Even then, keep in mind that this trail is rated as "hard" by the Washington Trails Association, coming in at 10 miles round-trip with 2,800 feet of elevation gain and a high point of 4,857 feet.