Washington's Crystal-Clear Lake Is A Stunning Mountain Escape With Wooded Trails, Camping, And Swimming
For lovers of scenic alpine lakes, there is no better place to go than the Pacific Northwest, and in particular, Washington State. The Alpine Lakes Wilderness, situated in the Central Cascades region, boasts over 700 mountain lakes and ponds, set amidst fragrant firs and stunning woodlands. No wonder this fragile wilderness area attracts as many as 150,000 visitors every year. Among the pools making up the lake region is a mountain escape dotted with camping spots and wooded trails that will leave you astounded.
Located within the greater Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest, right at the base of Wright Mountain, Gem Lake is often named among the most beautiful alpine lakes in the region. It is also a great spot to backpack, where you can stay at established campsites. Numerous nearby trails range from woodland wonders to high-effort, high-reward hikes.
To get to Gem Lake, you will have to hike the Snow Lake Trail. First, you tackle a section of Snow Lake Trail 1013 – bearing in mind this is the most-trodden trail in the region, so you are likely to follow a caravan of people during peak season – and then you follow High Lakes Trail 1012, a 2-mile route from Snow Lake to Gem Lake. The best way to avoid weekend crowds is to set off early in the morning. Even then, keep in mind that this trail is rated as "hard" by the Washington Trails Association, coming in at 10 miles round-trip with 2,800 feet of elevation gain and a high point of 4,857 feet.
Enjoy hiking, swimming, and camping at Gem Lake
From Gem Lake, backpackers can head to Upper Wildcat Lake through remote, mountainous terrain to get away from the crowds. What awaits at the end, however, is worth the trek. Both lakes are ideal for swimming in summer, if you're up for a chilly dip. And while brave winter hikers will no doubt catch magnificent shots of the snowy peaks, summer visitors can pitch their tent by the lake and watch the sun rise on its magnificent, crystal-clear shores.
Established campsites around Gem Lake tend to fill up fast, according to local blogger Miss Rover, who counted about 10 designated sites at Snow Lake. If you want to secure overnight accommodation, be sure to make it a priority. The nearest developed campground for car camping is Denny Creek Campground, located 3.3 miles from the Snow Lake trailhead.
Otherwise, you can pitch your tent in the wilderness. Note that this area is subject to wilderness regulations, and a permit is required for day use and overnight visitors. Additionally, hikers need a Northwest Forest Pass parking permit at the Snow Lakes trailhead. Always make sure to follow Leave No Trace principles, which include picking up waste and disposing of it away from the lake, not taking any rocks or plants home, keeping an eye out for wildlife, and paying special attention to campfires.
How to prepare for your Gem Lake trip
The crystal-clear Gem Lake is a breathtaking cerulean mountain pool best enjoyed during summer, when the snow has finally melted, and temperatures are milder, making it perfect for swimming. Regardless of the season, always check the weather beforehand, as elevated areas can experience sudden shifts. As the snow on this trail melts in July, always wear mud-proof hiking boots to tackle the muddy or slippery parts. Hikers who have braved these trails have reported high bug levels the closer you get to the lake, so make sure to pack bug spray.
You can reach Gem Lake easily from Seattle, about 50 miles away, or Tacoma, about 66 miles away. If you're traveling via Tacoma, it's also worth checking out Point Defiance Park for its oasis park, famous zoo, and lush gardens. If you are planning to reach the destination via air, you're in luck: Right between the two cities, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport serves the entire area and is an ideal starting point to drive straight through to Gem Lake in as little as one hour (depending on traffic).
There is something irresistible about the craggy natural peaks of Washington State and its emerald forests. If you have extra time to spend in the Evergreen State, make sure you set a day aside to visit Snoqualmie, the picturesque real-life city behind Twin Peaks, with its historic downtown. Or change scenery completely to appreciate the PNW's best beaches nestled in Olympic National Park.