The Best Place In America To Retire Car-Free Is A Chic, Vibrant Florida 'Island City'
It's hard to get around Florida without a vehicle, and there aren't many cities that can accommodate a car-free lifestyle — especially in the sweltering heat of summer when you're practically begging to be near an A/C vent. However, there's one city that proves to be a walkable, charming town with an inviting neighborhood vibe. Wilton Manors, just 11 minutes north of downtown Fort Lauderdale — also known as the "Venice of America" — has cultural flair, artsy streets, and a welcoming community for all ages. In fact, GoBankingRates just named the "Island City" the best place to retire without a car.
The study gathered information from cities around the U.S. that have more than 20% of people who are 65+ living there, using the U.S. Census Bureau from 2024. Researchers factored in median housing costs, transportation-related bills, average mortgage, and walkability index. They sourced information from organizations, like Zillow, and federal agencies, including the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Environmental Protection Agency.
Out of 20, the city scored a 17 for being the most walkable, and it was also considered the most livable in the Sunshine State. It's no wonder many snowbirds flock and, eventually, move here in their later years.
What you can expect in Wilton Manors
In Wilton Manors, locals avoid toll fees and increasing gas pump prices to walk or bike around vibrantly painted buildings and colorful street art. The murals around town reflect an inclusive nature of the city, which is just minutes away from the "hottest U.S. gay beach." The city is prime for a mature audience, because it has senior programs for exercising, mental stimulation, and camaraderie. On social media, there are Facebook groups where retirees can find other active people their age who are also looking to make new friends.
The average cost of living in Wilton Manors is low, as GoBankingRates finds it's only $73,000 per year; whereas, the national average was $77,000 in 2023 (via U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics). With Florida's "no state income tax" law, the area is quite affordable. There are also a great deal of senior living care facilities, some of them providing transportation services, giving retirees multiple options to find the most suitable situation without having to own a car.
Around the city, you'll find staple restaurants, like Rosie's Bar & Grill or Milk Money Bar & Kitchen, both serving up traditional American eats and rated nearly 4.5 stars or higher on Google reviews. The town also hosts one of the largest Pride festivals in the state for over 25 years. With outdoor recreation, mouthwatering meals, and budget-friendly living, Wilton Manors is like a hidden celebration for those looking to retire with ease and efficiency.