The Best Place In America To Retire Car-Free Is A Chic, Vibrant Florida 'Island City'

It's hard to get around Florida without a vehicle, and there aren't many cities that can accommodate a car-free lifestyle — especially in the sweltering heat of summer when you're practically begging to be near an A/C vent. However, there's one city that proves to be a walkable, charming town with an inviting neighborhood vibe. Wilton Manors, just 11 minutes north of downtown Fort Lauderdale — also known as the "Venice of America" — has cultural flair, artsy streets, and a welcoming community for all ages. In fact, GoBankingRates just named the "Island City" the best place to retire without a car.

The study gathered information from cities around the U.S. that have more than 20% of people who are 65+ living there, using the U.S. Census Bureau from 2024. Researchers factored in median housing costs, transportation-related bills, average mortgage, and walkability index. They sourced information from organizations, like Zillow, and federal agencies, including the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Environmental Protection Agency.

Out of 20, the city scored a 17 for being the most walkable, and it was also considered the most livable in the Sunshine State. It's no wonder many snowbirds flock and, eventually, move here in their later years.