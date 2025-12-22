The Pacific Northwest's Most Epic Road Trip Follows This International Highway To Alaska

Travel Alaska recommends doing the trip during the summer season, typically from May to September. Many of the attractions and amenities are often open during the season, so you'll have more options. During winter, you might encounter icy roads, and most services are closed. There are two routes you can take to reach Alaska by car from Oregon: The Alaska Highway or the Cassiar Highway. The second route is more remote, and many Redditors don't recommend it as drivers are immersed in remote wilderness, and facilities are more limited. The Alaska Highway, on the other hand, features paved roads in mostly good condition.

To start your journey, have a game plan for what your route will look like through the Lower 48. There are detailed itineraries you can recreate for the stretch of the Pacific Northwest that include stops like Portland, Seattle, and Vancouver. On the Alaska Highway, Visit Anchorage recommends spending at least four days exploring British Columbia and the Yukon Territory in Canada, while Travel Alaska recommends doing a week to 10 days each way. If you're driving straight through and stopping only for photos on the milepost or the stunning scenery, the journey will take about 46 hours.

Before leaving home, make sure to prepare all the things you'd need, like documents for crossing the border. Since you're passing through Canada, you'll still need to bring your passport. Make sure to let someone know your itinerary, as you might find areas with limited cell phone service. Layering clothes is also smart as you'll be passing through numerous states, regions, and geographies, and the climate can change drastically.