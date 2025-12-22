The Pacific Northwest's Most Epic Road Trip Follows This International Highway To Alaska
There are so many different ways to explore the Pacific Northwest (PNW). Whether it's the U.S.'s Oldest Scenic Route on the Historic Columbia River Highway or a train ride showcasing ethereal views of Mount St. Helens on the Amtrak Cascades, there's no shortage of ways to visit the PNW. You can choose to focus on one area, like the national parks of Oregon or the scenic mountains of Canada, but why not visit them all? Explore all that the region has to offer with a road trip that starts from Oregon, passing through Canada and the Alaska Highway, and ending in America's largest state, Alaska. It's an all-in-one adventure that combines scenic landscapes and top destinations in the Pacific Northwest.
A road trip like this needs careful planning and research, where you can adjust your itinerary to your preferences as needed. The journey from Portland to the border can be as flexible as you want, with several different routes to cross into Canada. From Seattle, you can head north to Prince George, British Columbia. When you do get to town, most people recommend following the Alaska Highway en route to Alaska. The Alaska Highway, commonly known as the Alcan Highway, traverses Alaska and Canada, hence the nickname. It starts from Dawson Creek, British Columbia, passing through the Yukon territory, and ending in Delta Junction, Alaska. The total length of the trip in miles (or days) may vary depending on the route you're following, but the Alaska Highway stretches approximately 1,387 miles.
How to do an Oregon to Alaska road trip via the Alaska Highway
Travel Alaska recommends doing the trip during the summer season, typically from May to September. Many of the attractions and amenities are often open during the season, so you'll have more options. During winter, you might encounter icy roads, and most services are closed. There are two routes you can take to reach Alaska by car from Oregon: The Alaska Highway or the Cassiar Highway. The second route is more remote, and many Redditors don't recommend it as drivers are immersed in remote wilderness, and facilities are more limited. The Alaska Highway, on the other hand, features paved roads in mostly good condition.
To start your journey, have a game plan for what your route will look like through the Lower 48. There are detailed itineraries you can recreate for the stretch of the Pacific Northwest that include stops like Portland, Seattle, and Vancouver. On the Alaska Highway, Visit Anchorage recommends spending at least four days exploring British Columbia and the Yukon Territory in Canada, while Travel Alaska recommends doing a week to 10 days each way. If you're driving straight through and stopping only for photos on the milepost or the stunning scenery, the journey will take about 46 hours.
Before leaving home, make sure to prepare all the things you'd need, like documents for crossing the border. Since you're passing through Canada, you'll still need to bring your passport. Make sure to let someone know your itinerary, as you might find areas with limited cell phone service. Layering clothes is also smart as you'll be passing through numerous states, regions, and geographies, and the climate can change drastically.
Stops and sights to see along the Alaska Highway
Don't start planning your trip without jotting down some of the top sights to see along the way. From the stretch of Portland to Seattle, America's national parks, like Olympic National Park and Mount Rainier National Park, are the highlight. You'll also pass through some of the best fairytale destinations in America every traveler should see at least once in their lifetime, including Multnomah Falls in Oregon and Leavenworth in Washington. If you're looking for a side adventure, the Cascade Mountains in Washington are home to Mount Rainer National Park and North Cascades National Park.
On the other side of the border, the adventure starts at Dawson Creek, often referred to as Mile 0. There are a couple of small towns you can stop for necessities or fuel, such as the communities of Taylor or Fort Nelson. You'll know you're in the Yukon territory when you reach Watson Lake. Here, you'll see the Alaska Highway landmark, Sign Post Forest, where previous visitors have left their own signs referencing their homes. In the Yukon, don't miss stopping by Whitehorse, the provincial capital. It's your gateway to wilderness adventures in the region, with many quick day trips you can do on the side if you have the time. Once you reach the end of the road in Delta Junction, Alaska, is your oyster with plenty of things to do like discovering nearby glaciers, heading out on hiking trails, and spotting wildlife.