The Pacific Northwest's Scenic Train Ride Showcases Ethereal Views Of Mount St. Helens
Good news for train lovers: Amtrak keeps expanding services across the United States. Notable developments this year have included the introduction of NextGen Acela, a fleet of high-speed trains connecting New York City, Washington, D.C., and Boston, and in the south, the "Mardi Gras route," which transports travelers through the cities of the Gulf Coast. But some of the railway's most scenic routes aren't remotely new — like Amtrak Cascades in the Pacific Northwest, which has been around for more than three decades, treating passengers to ethereal views of Mount St. Helens along the 467-mile ride.
Amtrak kicked off the service in April 1994 with a daily round-trip journey between Portland and Seattle. The system quickly grew to include more stops, and today, Amtrak Cascades delivers passengers to 18 cities across Oregon, Washington, and British Columbia, including Eugene (at the route's southernmost point) and Vancouver (at the northernmost point).
One of the line's major highlights is located about midway between the two. Just south of the Kelso/Longview station, the train runs along the Columbia River, its large picture windows revealing majestic views of the Cascade Mountains. Mount St. Helens, a soaring volcano that attracts outdoor adventurers with its dangerous but breathtaking hiking trails, looms in the distance, as does the angular silhouette of Mount Hood. On a nearby section of the route, on the other side of the train, you'll take in views of Puget Sound, home to the wondrous, windswept Lummi Island, accessible by ferry from the mainland.
All aboard Amtrak Cascades
If you're especially interested in Mount St. Helens and its history of dramatic eruptions, get off the train at the Kelso/Longview Station and step into the town's visitor center (open 8 a.m. to 4 or 5 p.m. most days, with shorter hours on weekends). Otherwise, stay on the train to continue enjoying gorgeous Pacific Northwest scenery. Depending on your destination, you might travel through Washington's timber country, the snow-capped Olympic Mountains, Chuckanut Bay, and Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest.
Though the Cascades Amtrak technically runs from Eugene all the way to Vancouver, there's no direct train that covers that distance. The longest section of the route you can travel at once is the eight-hour trip from Portland to Vancouver (one-way tickets from $53 per person). Making connections in Portland? You're in luck: the Romanesque Revival-style Portland Union Station is considered one of the most beautiful train stations in America. Within a few blocks of the station, book a room at the budget-friendly Harlow Hotel (rooms from $84 per night) in the Pearl District, or stroll slightly further for eggs and coffee at the retro diner John's Café.
Speaking of breakfast, once you make it to Vancouver — known to foodies as the brunch capital of Canada — admire Pacific Central Station's Beaux-Arts style of architecture before heading over to the stylish Medina Cafe for Belgian waffles. Sutton Place Hotel Vancouver (rooms from $159 per night), with a beautiful indoor pool, is a comfortable spot to stay after a long train journey.