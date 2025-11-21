The Pacific Northwest's Scenic Train Ride Showcases Ethereal Views Of Mount St. Helens

Good news for train lovers: Amtrak keeps expanding services across the United States. Notable developments this year have included the introduction of NextGen Acela, a fleet of high-speed trains connecting New York City, Washington, D.C., and Boston, and in the south, the "Mardi Gras route," which transports travelers through the cities of the Gulf Coast. But some of the railway's most scenic routes aren't remotely new — like Amtrak Cascades in the Pacific Northwest, which has been around for more than three decades, treating passengers to ethereal views of Mount St. Helens along the 467-mile ride.

Amtrak kicked off the service in April 1994 with a daily round-trip journey between Portland and Seattle. The system quickly grew to include more stops, and today, Amtrak Cascades delivers passengers to 18 cities across Oregon, Washington, and British Columbia, including Eugene (at the route's southernmost point) and Vancouver (at the northernmost point).

One of the line's major highlights is located about midway between the two. Just south of the Kelso/Longview station, the train runs along the Columbia River, its large picture windows revealing majestic views of the Cascade Mountains. Mount St. Helens, a soaring volcano that attracts outdoor adventurers with its dangerous but breathtaking hiking trails, looms in the distance, as does the angular silhouette of Mount Hood. On a nearby section of the route, on the other side of the train, you'll take in views of Puget Sound, home to the wondrous, windswept Lummi Island, accessible by ferry from the mainland.