12 Best Fairytale Destinations In America Every Traveler Should See At Least Once In Their Lifetime
The United States is usually explored by those drawn to its epic natural vistas and giant, culture-creating cities, two aspects very much grounded in the real world. Travelers looking for a fairytale experience often head to castles in Britain, forests in Germany, and spectacular mountaintops in Asia. Yet despite being young in age compared to many of these typical fairytale destinations, the United States has plenty of its own charming, historic, and unique sites with distinct fairytale vibes. From castles to natural wonders to some of the most delightful small towns to visit in the U.S., Uncle Sam has plenty of fairytales to offer.
Using traveler reviews, local news sites, and expert insights, we've compiled a list focusing on delightful destinations (such as natural wonders and architectural marvels) as well as towns and cities. These magical places, spanning the country from the islands of Hawaii to the desert of Arizona to the coast of Massachusetts, demonstrate the vast diversity of the U.S. and showcase the Land of Opportunity at its very best.
Carmel-by-the-Sea, California
Not only does Carmel-by-the-Sea feel like stepping into a gingerbread town, but it also happens to be situated on California's Central Coast, adding an element of undeniable drama and beauty to the adorable architecture. According to Redditors on r/cottagecore, it's "definitely one of the most cottagecore places in the U.S." Cottagecore, for those who don't know, is the embodiment of a romantic country life through aesthetics.
Filled with half-timbered houses and sloped roofs straight out of a fairy tale, Carmel is about all things quaint and charming without the downsides of rural life. (This is California, after all!) Scattered throughout the winding alleys, near cottages with names rather than street numbers (think "Sea Mist"), are innovative art galleries, locally-owned restaurants, and peek-a-boo sea views. The town's distinct artsy vibes make sense when you consider its history. Carmel was founded by artists and remains home to many a creative spirit.
In addition to the lack of house numbers, there are no street lights, mailboxes, or parking meters. Furthermore, you also need a permit to wear stilettos, so leave the heels at home. After exploring the flowery alleyways, cafes, and wine bars, all easily accessible in teeny-tiny Carmel, head to the beach. About 4 miles south of Carmel lies the gorgeous Point Lobos State Natural Reserve, one of the most stunning stops along the Pacific Coast Highway, and the perfect place for exploring tide pools.
Leavenworth, Washington
If you want to explore an enchanted Bavarian wonderland without ever leaving the United States, head to charming Leavenworth, Washington. On the Reddit thread r/AskAnAmerican, one user notes that Leavenworth is "pretty much a German town in the middle of the Cascades. Beer, sausage, and German architecture," while another Redditor notes that it will "make you feel like you're in a German mountain town."
How exactly did this little corner of the picturesque Cascades, about two hours east of Seattle, become a slice of Bavarian beauty in the Pacific Northwest? Without wanting to simplify the story, the reasons are ingenuity and economic necessity. Founded as Icicle Flats in 1890, the community boomed thanks to industries like mining and the railroad. However, when the railroad moved out in the 1930s, the city declined until the 1960s. City planners decided to capitalize on the area's natural wonders by emphasizing the similarities to Bavaria and remaking the town into a Bavarian-inspired village. To say they committed to this idea is an understatement: Signs, building facades, festivals, everything was heavily inspired by all things Bavaria.
In the 21st century, Leavenworth is one of the most visited destinations in Washington state, especially during their Oktoberfest and Christmas Market season. Just as the city planners hoped back in the 1960s, visitors are also drawn to the great outdoors for hiking, biking, rafting, and skiing. Add the pretzels, beer, and occasional lederhosen, and you really will wonder if you have somehow managed to teleport across the ocean to Germany.
Anthony Chapel, Arkansas
Hidden in the forest near Hot Springs, Arkansas, is one of the smallest wonders on this list. The Anthony Chapel — part of the Garvan Woodland Gardens at the University of Arkansas — gives you the feeling of stumbling upon an enchanted castle from a Nordic forest folk tale. Standing nearly six stories tall, with open, criss-crossing beams and floor-to-ceiling windows, the wooden chapel is beloved by engaged couples (as seen on TikTok) and hosts many weddings per year (via the University of Arkansas).
Even if you're not visiting for romantic reasons, Anthony Chapel is a charming destination. As one visitor notes on Tripadvisor, it's "truly breathtaking to see how the sunshine comes through the chapel. The chapel is surrounded by tall trees and gorgeous natural landscaping. Stroll through the pathway to see a lot of ferns, flowers, along with small waterfalls." Another reviewer agrees, saying, "The glass and wooden structure complements the woodland setting perfectly."
To reach Anthony Chapel, head southwest from the town of Hot Springs for approximately 9 miles. You can view the chapel from the outside for free, but if you want to explore the inside, you'll need to purchase a ticket for the Garvan Woodland Gardens ($30 for adults). The Gardens have their own fairytale feel, with stone bridges, cobbled paths, waterfalls, and, of course, plenty of flowers.
Dungeness Ruins, Georgia
Constructed in the late 19th century on one of Georgia's barrier islands, Dungeness was once a grand mansion. Nowadays, it's reachable via a short hike or bike ride from the island's ferry landing. Cumberland Island, Georgia's largest barrier island, is only accessible by a 45-minute ferry ride from St. Mary's, Georgia. It isn't the easiest to visit, but it is worth the effort.
Once you reach Cumberland Island, follow the easy path to the southwest shore of the island to discover the Dungeness ruins. Once a 35,000 square foot mansion built by the Carnegie family (specifically Thomas, brother of the more famous Andrew), construction began on the grand building in 1884. After the death of Thomas Carnegie's wife, Lucy, in 1916, the mansion was abandoned (and so were the horses, who turned wild and roam free on the island to this day). A fire in 1959 reduced the structure to crumbling walls, and the once grand mansion has slowly been overtaken by greenery.
It's an abandoned relic from another century, the perfect setting for a mysterious fairytale. Walk around the large grounds before visiting some of the island's protected beaches, which stretch for a total of 17 miles. Keep an eye out for local wildlife, and make sure to stay on the boardwalks (when available) to protect the dunes. If you're hoping to stay longer, check out one of the island's many campgrounds or the picturesque Greyfield Inn.
'Iolani Palace, Hawaii
There is only one true royal palace in the United States, and it's in the island state of Hawaii. 'Iolani Palace, hidden in downtown Honolulu, was the home of Hawaii's last royalty. The gorgeous palace is distinctly Hawaiian, from the two-story lanais (open-air roofed space) to the surrounding palm trees. After the deposing of the monarchy in 1893, the palace continued to serve as the Capitol of Hawaiian territory until its abandonment. After extensive renovations, it was reopened as a National Historic Landmark in the 1970s. Visitors can explore former grandeur in the Throne Room, the Grand Hall with a wooden staircase made of Hawaiian koa tree, and the former royal apartments. Various royal artifacts are still housed in 'Iolani Palace, including the Hawaiian crown jewels.
An enduring symbol of Hawaiian culture and history, 'Iolani Palace is also a place of intrigue. Here, the last queen was imprisoned after allegedly inciting a "counter-revolution" in 1895. Although Queen Lili'uokalani claimed her innocence, she was convicted and eventually held under house arrest for nearly a year. There have been reports of eerie music in the room where she was housed, and sightings of the Queen are common on the sacred grounds. Whether or not you spot ghosts, locals highly recommend a visit to the gorgeous palace. However, as one user notes on r/VisitingHawaii: "it's not just about looking at the pretty palace, you need to get the story."
Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania
An underrated town known as America's "Little Switzerland." Pennsylvania's Jim Thorpe is a quaint, friendly town characterized by stone church towers and surrounded by the lush, dramatic peaks of the Pocono Mountains. The town hosts lively festivals throughout the year, like its famous Fall Foliage Festival, which showcases Jim Thorpe at its best. The Poconos Mountains website certainly agrees that fall is the best time to visit Jim Thorpe, saying that "Colorful leaves drift across cobblestone streets, charming cafes tempt passersby to stop in and try a special fall drink or snack, local storytellers share haunted legends by lantern light: There's nothing like fall in Jim Thorpe!"
Jim Thorpe gets its "Little Switzerland" moniker thanks primarily to its incredible mountain scenery, alpine images reminiscent of those found in the heart of Europe. To truly appreciate Jim Thorpe's fairytale vibes, begin the day in said mountains. Wander the trails of the nearby Lehigh Gorge State Park, hop aboard the idyllic open-air trolley, or appreciate the views from the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway. End the day by immersing yourself in the old-fashioned downtown, with brick storefronts and Victorian buildings. Christmas time is another wonderful time to visit Jim Thorpe, as the town goes all-in to celebrate the season. However, at under two hours from Philadelphia and less than three hours from New York City, Jim Thorpe is a delightful getaway at any time of the year.
Castillo de San Marcos, Florida
Florida's St. Augustine is America's oldest city and a coastal gem full of historic charm. The entire city could be on this list, but there's one sight you should not miss: the Castillo de San Marcos. When a Redditor asked on r/AskAnAmerican about castles in the United States, St.Augustine's Castillo was a popular response, with one user noting that "battles between British colonies, Spanish colonies and pirate ships happened," and that there's a "great European-style Old Town next to the castle."
St.Augustine was founded by Spanish settlers in 1565, and history with a Mediterranean twist is evident on every corner. The Castillo is a particularly storied structure, built between the years of 1672 and 1695from coquina, a naturally occurring limestone made from endemic clam shells that is known as the "rock that saved St. Augustine" (according to the National Park Service). Coquina is incredibly strong and has enabled the Castillo and St. Augustine to withstand many years of onslaught from both man and nature.
As you may expect from a castle with such an illustrious past, many legends surround the Castillo. Keep an eye out for the headless soldier wandering the ramparts, a lady in blue wandering the courtyard looking for her long-lost husband, or the "phantom watchmen" who remain dedicated to their duty. You're more likely to find volunteers in period costume within the Castillo's walls than ghosts, ready to share history, stories from former residents, or demonstrate weaponry.
Holland, Michigan
There are actually quite a few stunning cities in America that will make you feel like you're in Europe, and one such spot is found in Michigan. If you're dreaming of tulips and windmills but can't quite make the trip to the Netherlands, consider a visit to Holland in the Wolverine State. Just 30 miles east of Grand Rapids, Holland features Dutch-inspired architecture, tulips in the spring, and even an entire windmill island, with the bonus of being situated on a small lake that connects to the stunning shores of Lake Michigan.
Holland was founded by Dutch settlers in 1847 who saw an opportunity in the flat, marshy lands near Lake Michigan, not unlike the landscape in the Netherlands. The Tulip Time Festival — one of America's best flower festivals — is a week-long spring fête with traditional "Dutch Dancers," elaborate parades, and, of course, thousands of colorful tulips. Just like foliage trackers for autumn leaves, Holland has a Tulip Tracker to help visitors gauge the status of that year's blooms.
Holland's cute downtown features plenty of Dutch specialties in the charming cafes, locally-run boutiques, and plenty of Dutch souvenirs. Holland's scenic location adds another dimension to its undeniable charm. Holland State Park has a sandy beach, trails up the dunes via boardwalks, and even a lighthouse.
Multnomah Falls, Oregon
The area around Portland, Oregon, is packed with scenic sites that have a fairytale feel, but one stands above the rest. Considered one of the most beautiful waterfalls in the world, Multnomah Falls is just 30 miles east of the City of Roses. Part of what gives Multnomah Falls true magical vibes is its double cascade, crowned with the picturesque Benson Bridge. The surrounding forest, lush with ferns and moss, provides even more atmosphere; one visit and you'll understand why Indigenous people said that the falls were carved directly by the Great Spirit.
Multomah Falls has long had cultural, spiritual, and historical significance for the local Chinook, Klickitat, and Wasco peoples. As part of the greater Columbia River, the falls also provided essential sustenance for the native people and the white settlers who soon headed west. With the construction of the Historic Columbia River Highway in the early 20th century, the falls became accessible to tourists and have remained a favored destination ever since. Multnomah attracts visitors hoping to experience Oregon's tallest waterfall (over 600 feet high) as well as the Columbia River Gorge, which, according to one Redditor on the thread r/Outdoors, is "the biggest hidden gem in the entire U.S ... you basically get National Park level views."
Angel Oak, South Carolina
Right outside the city of Charleston, South Carolina (a dreamy destination itself), is the sprawling Angel Oak, an ancient steward of the forest straight out of a fairytale. A 30-minute drive away from Charleston on the quaint Johns Island (one of Chucktown's fastest-growing suburbs), this incredible Southern live oak is thought to be around 400 years old (although some estimate it to be much older). The tree's size is mind-blowing, at over six stories tall with a circumference of 28 feet, and a total canopy covering 17,200 square feet.
Angel Oak gets its name not only from the angels that are said to live in its branches, but also because it was once owned by Justis Angel. Angel, a formerly enslaved person, gained the property via marriage. The massive and magical tree is guaranteed to enchant you at first sight, but there are plenty of phantom stories accompanying the tree, often coming to the fore during the full moon. From the spirits of enslaved people who were brutally hanged from the branches, to members of local tribes who once considered this sacred ground, sightings of tree "guardians" are common. More than just an impressive natural monument, the Angel Oak is a symbol of Charleston's history in all its complexity.
Montezuma Castle, Arizona
The Indigenous peoples of what became the United States have inhabited the continent for thousands of years, leaving their indelible mark in places all over, most spectacularly in destinations like Arizona's Montezuma Castle. Constructed by the Sinagua people around 800 years ago, Montezuma Castle is considered one of the most well-preserved cliff dwellings in North America. It's also a National Monument, and used to be visited by adventurous road-trippers, who could climb into the castle via a ladder. This continued until 1951, when access to the castle was barred.
The first Europeans to stumble upon Montezuma Castle misnamed it, thinking it was built by the great Aztec leader himself. However, the castle was mysteriously abandoned 40 years before his birth, in 1425, after around 300 years of inhabitation. While its complete history is relatively unknown, the castle is well worth a visit for its aesthetics alone. As one Redditor commented on r/Arizona: "they don't generally create National Monuments for no reason, and this impressive cliff dwelling has been one since 1906." This same user recommends the necessary hike to reach the castle, viewed from below, "while strolling in the cool shade of the tree-lined creek."
Montezuma Castle is near the small town of Camp Verde, and can be accessed from Sedona, which is about 30 miles north of the castle. Before you walk below the castle, visit the heritage museum to see artifacts salvaged from the (much looted) site, like pottery, jewelry, tools, and weapons.
George Peabody Library, Maryland
For your very own "Beauty and the Beast" library moment right in the United States, head to Maryland. The George Peabody Library, an underrated treasure trove from the late 19th century, is part of the prestigious Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. The towering ceiling, ornate balconies, and thousands of books feel right out of a movie. This "cathedral of books" understandably makes lists of the most beautiful libraries in the U.S.It has five floors of intricate balconies lining the atrium, and there are books as far as the eye can see.
Fellow travelers can't help but rave about the George Peabody Library, with one reviewer on Tripadvisor calling it "A magnificent room with an incredible collection of books ... It felt like a scene out of Harry Potter." Another user agrees, stating, "This is an underappreciated gem of Baltimore," going on to say that "a step into the library is like a trip to Europe. The George Peabody Library is a temple of literature." This same user also makes sure to point out that "only the ground floor is open to the public." Despite this, it's still considered a must for book lovers, with some 300,000 rare volumes to be discovered.
