12 Best Fairytale Destinations In America Every Traveler Should See At Least Once In Their Lifetime

Not only does Carmel-by-the-Sea feel like stepping into a gingerbread town, but it also happens to be situated on California's Central Coast, adding an element of undeniable drama and beauty to the adorable architecture. According to Redditors on r/cottagecore, it's "definitely one of the most cottagecore places in the U.S." Cottagecore, for those who don't know, is the embodiment of a romantic country life through aesthetics.

Filled with half-timbered houses and sloped roofs straight out of a fairy tale, Carmel is about all things quaint and charming without the downsides of rural life. (This is California, after all!) Scattered throughout the winding alleys, near cottages with names rather than street numbers (think "Sea Mist"), are innovative art galleries, locally-owned restaurants, and peek-a-boo sea views. The town's distinct artsy vibes make sense when you consider its history. Carmel was founded by artists and remains home to many a creative spirit.

In addition to the lack of house numbers, there are no street lights, mailboxes, or parking meters. Furthermore, you also need a permit to wear stilettos, so leave the heels at home. After exploring the flowery alleyways, cafes, and wine bars, all easily accessible in teeny-tiny Carmel, head to the beach. About 4 miles south of Carmel lies the gorgeous Point Lobos State Natural Reserve, one of the most stunning stops along the Pacific Coast Highway, and the perfect place for exploring tide pools.