Just Outside Philadelphia Is Pennsylvania's Walkable Locale With College-Town Charm And Local Finds

Tens of millions of people visit Philadelphia every year, and it's easy to see why. Travelers can find just about everything here, from neighborhoods with European-style buildings, good eats, and tree-lined streets, to stunning urban parks with epic gorges, lovely forests, and some of Pennsylvania's best trails. The one thing that you can't find even in a place as fascinating as Philly, though, is that quiet and historic college-town charm that characterizes the spirit of Bryn Mawr, less than 12 miles away.

Home to the first women's college to offer the Ph.D., the historical and social significance of this place can't be overestimated. The collegiate allure is just part of the Bryn Mawr experience, though. The city is also home to great restaurants, art galleries, and scenic parks, all waiting to be explored at your own leisurely pace. And the best part is you don't have to sacrifice convenience just to take in Bryn Mawr's small-town charm. The local train station keeps you well-connected: The ride from Philadelphia shouldn't take more than 25 minutes, making this often underrated gem not only a destination worthwhile of any traveler's bucket list on its own, but also a great day trip option for anyone who prefers a more high-energy vacation but seeks a quieter escape from time to time.

Naturally, most of the visitors flying into town choose to pass through Philadelphia International. Though the bustling East Coast airport was just ranked as America's worst for customer satisfaction, there have been some promised improvements, including eight new restrooms, new exit doors, a customer service training program, restaurant upgrades, and more. Between that and the sheer number of flights and connections, Philadelphia International is still your top airport choice if you're coming to Bryn Mawr.