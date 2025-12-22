Just Outside Philadelphia Is Pennsylvania's Walkable Locale With College-Town Charm And Local Finds
Tens of millions of people visit Philadelphia every year, and it's easy to see why. Travelers can find just about everything here, from neighborhoods with European-style buildings, good eats, and tree-lined streets, to stunning urban parks with epic gorges, lovely forests, and some of Pennsylvania's best trails. The one thing that you can't find even in a place as fascinating as Philly, though, is that quiet and historic college-town charm that characterizes the spirit of Bryn Mawr, less than 12 miles away.
Home to the first women's college to offer the Ph.D., the historical and social significance of this place can't be overestimated. The collegiate allure is just part of the Bryn Mawr experience, though. The city is also home to great restaurants, art galleries, and scenic parks, all waiting to be explored at your own leisurely pace. And the best part is you don't have to sacrifice convenience just to take in Bryn Mawr's small-town charm. The local train station keeps you well-connected: The ride from Philadelphia shouldn't take more than 25 minutes, making this often underrated gem not only a destination worthwhile of any traveler's bucket list on its own, but also a great day trip option for anyone who prefers a more high-energy vacation but seeks a quieter escape from time to time.
Naturally, most of the visitors flying into town choose to pass through Philadelphia International. Though the bustling East Coast airport was just ranked as America's worst for customer satisfaction, there have been some promised improvements, including eight new restrooms, new exit doors, a customer service training program, restaurant upgrades, and more. Between that and the sheer number of flights and connections, Philadelphia International is still your top airport choice if you're coming to Bryn Mawr.
Bryn Mawr's college-town charm and academic history
While there's a lot to admire about Bryn Mawr, its academic legacy is arguably its biggest draw. Founded in 1885, the famous college that goes by the same name set a new educational standard for women in the U.S., with notable alumni including Emily Balch, Enid Cook, and Ume Tsuda. Beyond its impressive history, Bryn Mawr is also a great place to see that collegiate Gothic revival-style architecture firsthand. Thankfully, the campus is open to visitors, so a self-guided stroll through its arboretum and historic buildings is non-negotiable. With 135 acres of gorgeous grounds to cover that include eight gardens, two building arches, eleven outdoor performance spaces, and even a lake, you'll want to give yourself sufficient time to take it all in, so come early.
The college also helps support the local cultural scene through venues like Bryn Mawr Film Institute, an independent movie theater that hosts everything from film screenings to educational courses. The interior is as classic Bryn Mawr as it gets, and they do a great job at showing both newer indies as well as classics. The popcorn is fresh, the screenings and audio are great, and there's plenty of parking space nearby. Try to stop by the Ludington Library, too. It's just a two-minute walk from the theater and makes for the perfect, quiet reading space. It's clean and huge (with a vast collection too), so chances are you'll find exactly what you want to read. The staff is lovely, and there's even a porch area where you can eat and drink. If you've loved Bryn Mawr's feel, check out Grey Towers Castle. Pennsylvania's charming suburb boasts a castle college, unique shops, and fun festivals, and it's just a 23-minute drive away.
Great coffee, food, and shopping around Bryn Mawr
Even the neighborhoods around the college give off that fresh, collegiate feel: After all, that's where students, faculty, local residents, and visitors can all come together and enjoy a good cup of coffee, usually someplace like La Colombe Coffee Workshop. Located at 915 Lancaster Ave., this trendy cafe serves a house-brand artisanal coffee, which, by many accounts, is consistently high-quality. The pastries are a highlight, too. They're fresh and varied, so whether you like a flaky croissant, a blueberry danish, or a pecan muffin, you won't be disappointed. Prices are pretty reasonable, with most people paying between $1 and $10. They don't do deliveries, though, and they don't have Wi-Fi, just an Xfinity hotspot (seating around which can get awkward and uncomfortable), so if you're planning on working or studying, make sure to secure your own internet connection.
The great coffee is far from the town's only draw. Small local boutiques like Latrice add a lot of charm to Bryn Mawr. This one, in particular, is praised for its high-quality dresses, lovely staff, and varied selection. Once you get hungry from all the shopping, you'll be happy to learn that, thanks to this being a student town, there are plenty of affordable yet highly-rated places for you to eat. Johnny's Pizza Bryn Mawr is a staple at this point. Their pies are phenomenal, and their cheesesteaks are second-to-none. They offer dine-in and takeout, but they don't do deliveries. Considering a meal here usually costs just over $10, though, the trip will be well worth it. And if you happen to be in town on a Saturday, make sure to stop by the weekly Bryn Mawr Farmers Market. It's held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. right near the station.