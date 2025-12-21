This Fun, Unusual Costco Photography Gadget Adds A Personal Element To Every Adventure

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Snapping photos while traveling can be an excellent way to capture beautiful moments that you'll cherish forever (and if you'd like to improve your skills, read this guide on how to take better vacation photos). In the digital age, there have never been more ways to both preserve and share these moments: You can create Flickr photo albums, Facebook galleries, Instagram posts, and much more. But for certain adventurers, having a tangible item — a personal memory from your journeys abroad that you can physically hold — is preferable. And now there are tools that can help you create exactly that, including the Canon IVY 2 Mini Photo Printer, which was released in October of 2022.

This compact item connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth, through the Canon Mini Print app (compatible with both iOS and Android). From there, you can choose and customize your images. The printer uses ZINK, or "zero ink," technology, and it can be loaded with normal paper for standalone photos or paper that comes with a peel-off sticky backing for stickers (the maximum size is 3 inches long and 2 inches wide). Within 50 seconds, your images will be ready to go!

The printer is also extremely versatile and lightweight, measuring in at 4.7 inches long, 3.3 inches wide, and 0.8 inches thick, and weighing just 6.4 ounces. Its portability makes this an excellent travel-friendly gift — and with the holidays approaching, it could even be one of the best stocking stuffers for the traveler in your life. It's currently retailing for $112.99 at Costco — but keep checking the price tag to make sure you're getting the best deal. The product is available in two colors: Pure White and Blush Pink, and same-day delivery is possible, depending on when you place your order and the item's availability.