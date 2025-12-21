This Fun, Unusual Costco Photography Gadget Adds A Personal Element To Every Adventure
Snapping photos while traveling can be an excellent way to capture beautiful moments that you'll cherish forever (and if you'd like to improve your skills, read this guide on how to take better vacation photos). In the digital age, there have never been more ways to both preserve and share these moments: You can create Flickr photo albums, Facebook galleries, Instagram posts, and much more. But for certain adventurers, having a tangible item — a personal memory from your journeys abroad that you can physically hold — is preferable. And now there are tools that can help you create exactly that, including the Canon IVY 2 Mini Photo Printer, which was released in October of 2022.
This compact item connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth, through the Canon Mini Print app (compatible with both iOS and Android). From there, you can choose and customize your images. The printer uses ZINK, or "zero ink," technology, and it can be loaded with normal paper for standalone photos or paper that comes with a peel-off sticky backing for stickers (the maximum size is 3 inches long and 2 inches wide). Within 50 seconds, your images will be ready to go!
The printer is also extremely versatile and lightweight, measuring in at 4.7 inches long, 3.3 inches wide, and 0.8 inches thick, and weighing just 6.4 ounces. Its portability makes this an excellent travel-friendly gift — and with the holidays approaching, it could even be one of the best stocking stuffers for the traveler in your life. It's currently retailing for $112.99 at Costco — but keep checking the price tag to make sure you're getting the best deal. The product is available in two colors: Pure White and Blush Pink, and same-day delivery is possible, depending on when you place your order and the item's availability.
What to know about the Canon IVY 2 Mini Photo Printer
To use the printer, you'll first need to load it with your desired paper (ensure that the sticky-backed side is facing down) — up to 10 sheets can fit inside at once. Download the Canon Mini Print app and pair the device and your smartphone. Upon opening the app, you'll be able to select the image you'd like to print. Menus at the bottom allow you to choose any borders, rotate and edit the image, add filters or stickers, and even write text across the picture. Once you've made all of your final adjustments, click on the button in the top right corner to print.
Keep in mind that this product is not meant for professional-grade art prints, and it won't give you the same quality of a full-size inkjet printer (the resolution is 313-by-512 dots per inch). If that's what you're seeking, the Canon IVY 2 isn't for you. However, if you'd simply like to make fun, creative stickers out of your favorite travel memories, then this will suit your needs just fine. These compact prints are perfect for adding visuals to your travel journal, sharing with friends, and even creating keychains and fridge magnets that can be kept as souvenirs or given away as gifts.
Although the Canon IVY 2 is currently available from a number of online retailers, including Amazon and Canon, Costco's bundle includes 60 instant photo paper sheets (on Amazon, paper needs to be purchased separately, while Canon provides 10 sheets). Previous buyers have also mentioned that it's a relatively risk-free purchase due to the store's flexible return policy — if you're not happy with the product after trying it out, you can easily send it back for a full refund within 90 days of purchase.