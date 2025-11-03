Costco's Secret Price Tag Code To Know To Make Sure You're Getting The Best Deal
Bargain hunters know tons of tips and tricks for saving money. This might mean shopping for certain luxury items at airports so you can avoid duty taxes, or driving to a more budget-friendly state for a short-haul shopping trip. However, there's one Costco shopping trick that doesn't require adding any extra time to your journey: Learning the brand's secret price tag code to make sure you're getting the best deal.
Costco members have likely noticed that the bulk store frequently discounts items. Sometimes the price will even get knocked down more than once. But if you're waiting to purchase a big-ticket item — like this high-tech cooler that's a massive upgrade for car camping – how do you know when it's been further discounted? Eagle-eyed Costco shoppers have shared the secret: It's all about the details of the price tag. When you're shopping at Costco, simply look at the last two numbers of the price tag. Most prices end in .99 — and prices that end in a different number indicate a more significant discount.
Decoding Costco's price tag code
Costco often adjusts the prices of items due to low customer demand, the arrival of new items, seasonal changeovers, customer returns, and even changes in package size. According to Costco members, any price tag that ends in a number other than .99 has had an extra discount added. Specifically, price tags ending in .49, .59, and .69 have been further discounted for a limited time only, generally by the manufacturer.
Price tags that have 7 as the final number (for example: $19.57) have been even more heavily discounted and may soon be discontinued. They're often specific to certain Costco locations and may be more expensive at a different location. Additionally, price tags ending in .00 or .88 are an unusual markdown that is often specific to an individual item, indicating that it might have been returned, damaged, or be one of the final items available due to low inventory.
Take a closer look at the tag to see if there's a reason for the discount and ask a store manager if you have any questions. Finally, keep an eye out for an asterisk on the price tag, as this little symbol indicates that the item might soon be discontinued, and you may want to grab it while you can. Some people even call this symbol the "death star."