Costco's Secret Price Tag Code To Know To Make Sure You're Getting The Best Deal

Costco often adjusts the prices of items due to low customer demand, the arrival of new items, seasonal changeovers, customer returns, and even changes in package size. According to Costco members, any price tag that ends in a number other than .99 has had an extra discount added. Specifically, price tags ending in .49, .59, and .69 have been further discounted for a limited time only, generally by the manufacturer.

Price tags that have 7 as the final number (for example: $19.57) have been even more heavily discounted and may soon be discontinued. They're often specific to certain Costco locations and may be more expensive at a different location. Additionally, price tags ending in .00 or .88 are an unusual markdown that is often specific to an individual item, indicating that it might have been returned, damaged, or be one of the final items available due to low inventory.

Take a closer look at the tag to see if there's a reason for the discount and ask a store manager if you have any questions. Finally, keep an eye out for an asterisk on the price tag, as this little symbol indicates that the item might soon be discontinued, and you may want to grab it while you can. Some people even call this symbol the "death star."