This 24/7 Seafood Counter Inside A Casino Might Be The Best In Las Vegas

Nowhere does late-night dining quite like Sin City. If you're one of the many who finally look up from the blackjack table in the wee hours of the morning — or stumble out of a nightclub bleary-eyed and hungry — you're in luck: Las Vegas is full of restaurants that never close. While 24-hour Chinatown hotspots and endless sandwich options on and off The Strip offer plenty of round-the-clock choices, one of the most distinctive places to eat at any hour is the seafood counter tucked inside Palace Station. Located just off the Strip and beloved by locals, the Palace Station Oyster Bar is an 18-seat counter set right in the middle of the casino floor, and it almost always has a line, even at 3 a.m. Whether you're craving raw clams, seafood pasta, or lobster chowder, this is the place to go.

"The first time I went to Vegas we landed at 10 p.m. and went straight to The Palace Station Casino and stood in line for 3 hours," wrote a Reddit user. "I think it was one of my top three meals to date." "We avoided the wait by arriving at 9:30 a.m. on a Tuesday," wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer. "Tuesday-Thursday are the best days to avoid a long wait." Even so, you never know who will be craving clam chowder and raw oysters at any given time in Las Vegas — it will almost certainly be more than 18 people — so prepare to wait. But once you sidle up to the bar, surrounded by the soundtrack of slot machines and jackpot jingles, you can order oyster shooters with a beer or bubbly and watch the controlled chaos as you eat. Las Vegas truly is the most fun city in America.