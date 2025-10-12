The 10 Las Vegas Restaurants With The Most Mouth-Watering Sandwiches, According To Reddit
After gambling the night away and catching all the best-rated shows in Las Vegas, the next thing on every visitor's mind is getting something good to eat. With more than 2,500 places to dine around the area, you can definitely find your way to a five-star dinner at one of Sin City's most expensive restaurants. Sometimes, though, your appetite (and your wallet) aren't quite looking for that sort of pricey culinary experience. Instead, the urge for a satisfying, budget-friendly meal that you can even take on the go hits your system.
When that happens, you'll probably be more tempted by one of the many mouthwatering sandwiches available around Las Vegas. The restaurants here go a step beyond a boring peanut butter and jelly or a tasteless cold cut sandwich. There is such a diverse range of places to get the beloved handheld lunch that you could probably find a new type to try every day.
From a breakfast bagel to a banh mi to a mile-high pastrami on rye, spots are serving it all in Las Vegas. In order to nail down the very best sandwich options in the city, the Islands team consulted the most honest experts we could find on the subject: Redditors. Using candid opinions and recommendations of real patrons on recent Reddit threads, we devised this list of restaurants in Las Vegas with the most delicious sandwiches you can get your hands on.
Siegel's Bagelmania
After waking up bright and early on your Las Vegas vacation (or late, depending on what you did the night before), the first thing on your mind is probably finding a delicious breakfast that can help you fuel up for the day ahead. There are a few heavy hitters in that department, but when it comes to sandwiches, Siegel's Bagelmania has all the others beat. While everyone thinks the most amazing Las Vegas buffets are the main culinary highlight of the city, Siegel's can be equally exciting for bagel lovers.
For 36 years and counting, this spot has been a local favorite for sandwiches in general, but especially for their freshly made bagels. Whether you're in the mood for a salted pretzel bagel or the chocolate chip flavor, you'll be able to get your fix here. They're so high-quality that Siegel's was actually voted as a Best of Las Vegas Gold Winner for the past six years in a row.
It's not just the city itself that loves this joint. The actual customers are equally as obsessed. As one individual wrote in r/vegas "Definitely worth trying, husband and I make it a point to go twice when we visit. Once for lunch and once for breakfast. We even have the hoodies. They have an obscene amount of different types of bagels and different flavor cream cheeses. Also, if you like a sesame bagel, they dont just put the sesames on top but the bottom too (thats why my mom loves them)."
Fisher's Deli
Are you smack dab in the middle of a trip to Las Vegas, only to be desperately craving a classic New York-style sandwich? You're in luck because Fisher's Deli (formerly known as Weiss' Deli) is the closest you can get to being teleported to the East Coast without actually getting on a plane there. This eatery even dubs itself as a New York-style deli on its website.
Fisher's has so many notable items on the menu, from their matzo ball soup to the lox bagel, but the star of the show as soon as noon hits is the pastrami sandwich on rye. One person shared their recent experience at Fisher's in r/vegaslocals, "Was there Thursday as looking for a hot pastrami before leaving town. Great service, friendly, large portions of outstanding food. Greeted immediately, seated, served, checked on routinely bit not a bother. Owner stopped to chat. Waitress top notch." It actually has such an amazing reputation that other menu items besides their specialty came up on Reddit threads as well. For instance, someone in r/LasVegas suggested visiting the deli in the morning specifically to try their tasty lox and breakfast sandwiches when you're not in the mood for a huge, meaty pastrami sandwich.
Proper Sandwich Company
While other Las Vegas eateries typically have a single standout sandwich that draws in visitors, Proper Sandwich Company has mastered the art of the whole sandwich game. You know that this is a reliable place because customers love every single one of their sandwiches, and there is a diverse array of creative options on the menu. Whether you're feeling a classic Italian sub loaded up with ham, salami, or mortadella, or you're in the mood for a banh mi with tasty pork and pickled carrots, you can get it at Proper Sandwich Company.
These sound like very different offerings, but each one of these unique bites has extremely vocal fans online. One person who lives around the area wrote in r/vegaslocals, "I'm a big fan of The Proper Sandwich Co over on Rainbow & Patrick.. their Bahn Mi is on point." That's already high praise, but then there was a totally separate Redditor over in r/LasVegas who passionately proclaimed "Proper Sandwich Company. I can confirm that they are indeed proper." With so many loyal customers, it's a safe bet that any sandwich you pick up from Proper is going to be a winner.
Greenberg's Deli
If you're hungry for a gargantuan sandwich that could easily feed you for three meals, you are going to absolutely love the menu at Greenberg's Deli in Las Vegas. This deli is actually located right inside the New York New York Hotel on Las Vegas Boulevard South, so it's right near the heart of the city. There are a few core specialties that visitors are urged to try when they grab lunch at Greenberg's, such as the Sam & Emma's sandwich with turkey, roast beef, pastrami, and thousand island dressing.
Greenberg's Deli also serves delicious traditional sandwiches, like a turkey club, pastrami, or a hot beef brisket sandwich. Sometimes the old reliables end up being the most memorable, considering one individual in r/LasVegas said, "If it's pastrami you seek, Greenberg's Deli at the New York, New York." A second Redditor on the same exact post would go on to concur with this assessment by writing that their massive pastrami sandwich absolutely never disappoints them.
Lardo
It's not every day that you discover a sandwich shop that is as popular on the internet as Lardo. This eatery is tucked inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in one of the best Las Vegas neighborhoods. One former customer divulged in r/vegas, "Sandwich place called Lardo in the cosmo food hall. their sandwiches may seem basic on the menu board but they are greater than the sum of their parts. highly recommend." That assessment already sounds fairly enticing, but that's just the first layer of supporters.
A second lover of Lardo recommended on another thread in r/vegas, "Don't forget Lardo's. Sandwiches are insanely good there. Always get the Pho-Rench Dip." The reason why the food at Lardo borders on being a delicacy is likely because practically every single morsel is straight from the brain of an innovative chef named Rick Gencarelli, who focused all his attention on pulling the most spectacular sandwich creations from the depths of his imagination. Most of these culinary inventions feature pork as their star, such as the beloved Korean pork shoulder sandwich. If you need a break from all the sandwiches, though, Lardo also makes really decadent dirty fries loaded up with pork, peppers, parmesan cheese, and fried herbs.
Dakao Sandwiches
When you get burned out on all the many American-style sandwiches across Las Vegas, switch things up with lunch from Dakao Sandwiches. The mission of this restaurant is to bring one of the most quintessential Vietnamese fortes to Sin City — the banh mi. The name of this sandwich quite literally translates to bread or sandwich in Vietnamese. That's how iconic it is in the country; it's practically dubbed as the sandwich of all sandwiches within the culture.
There are several variations on the banh mi, but it will typically have a combination of grilled meat, various cold cuts, a mix of pickled and fresh veggies, all put together on a warm baguette that's lathered with mayonnaise, butter, soy sauce, or chili sauce. Dakao offers a classic version of the sandwich featuring three sorts of pork cold cuts and cucumbers, jalapeños, pickled radish, and cilantro. Along with more unconventional takes on the dish, such as the banh mi trung lap and suong, which feature a fried egg and sausage.
The other great thing about dining at this spot is that it's amazing for anyone traveling on a tight budget. Unlike many places in Las Vegas, Dakao is very reasonably priced for the amount of food you get. As one person explained in r/vegaslocals, "Dakao is great and incredibly affordable. I think it's like $8 for a banh mi." In fact, most of the sandwiches here are even cheaper at around $6.80 each.
Bronze Cafe
Vegan tourists in Las Vegas will be relieved to know that there are plenty of places across the city for them to indulge in a sandwich for lunch as well. The sandwiches from the amazing Bronze Cafe are perfect proof of this. As one person broke down in r/vegaslocals, "Bronze Cafe should be a few minutes away from you, I believe they're open until 9pm! Food is fantastic, they have a lot of sandwiches and salads and stuff."
Instead of simply piling vegetables on bread, Bronze Cafe takes things a step further by recreating meals that people on a vegan diet typically wouldn't be able to enjoy. For example, they serve up a completely vegan-friendly bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich in the mornings that can even be ordered on a pretzel bun. Basically, every single one of those ingredients would usually be off limits for someone who only eats vegan!
They throw these meat-free twists on more lunch-adjacent sandwiches, too. Bronze Cafe makes a vegan tuna melt with chickpeas, a Reuben with vegan corned beef and cheese, and a totally vegan grilled cheese sandwich. If you don't have strict dietary limitations, don't run away from this spot quite yet. Their menu is also stocked with the authentic meat versions of all their vegan sandwiches, so they can still feed all the carnivores out there.
Cheeba Hut
While there are plenty of fun things to do with children in Las Vegas, taking them to Cheba Hut for lunch might not be one of them. This quirky restaurant chain has a theme that's a little bit mature for anyone under a certain age: Cannabis. It was actually created as a late-night spot that would cater to the all-hours munchies of college kids. This whole concept might not be for everyone, but the reality is that, regardless of their theme Cheba Hut happens to know the art of excellent sandwiches.
As one Redditor eloquently described in r/vegaslocals, "You can tell they make the subs with love at Cheba Hut. Doesn't taste like "i hate my job" tbh." There is a wide array of different options on the menu here that will easily allow everyone in your travel group to get a sandwich they genuinely love. We're talking everything from the White Widow (a chicken, bacon, ranch sandwich with mushrooms and pickles) to the Dank (a pizza sub sandwich packed with pepperoni, salami, provolone cheese, and marinara sauce).
Folks online have very strong opinions about their favorite items off the menu at Cheba Hut, too. One person in r/vegaslocals shared that their go-to order is the BLT with sriracha sauce, also known as the sensi kush. Then again, someone else in another r/vegaslocals thread discussion said, "Their turkey/bacon/Swiss is fantastic. I also like the roast beef w horseradish sauce and their meatball." With so many good reviews for such a wide range of sandwich varieties, you can trust that everything Cheba Hut makes is likely to leave you fully satisfied.
TUPS Sandwiches
TUPS Sandwiches is a simple joint that's made a big name for itself after racking up years of exceptional service. While it's a bit outside of the main Strip section near Silverado Ranch, it is absolutely worth the journey to try out their sandwich delicacies at least once. You can definitely feel comfortable to venture away from just the sandwiches, too, because as one loyal guest wrote in r/vegaslocals a couple of years back, "There's a one called Tups' in the SW corner of Eastern/Windmill (Smiths shopping center.) About $10/sub, lots of homemade pasta salads- anything we have tried has all been great."
It seems like many people agree that it's one of the most reliable places to get a good sandwich in Las Vegas. Another individual commented on an even more recent post in r/vegaslocals, "TUPS sandwiches is always a solid bet." Their menu is fairly diverse with standard sandwiches like a meatball sub, BLT, and Reuben.
Along with items that you can only find here at this Vegas restaurant — like the rich boy with roast beef, bacon strips, avocado, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a toasted bun or the sweet heart brimming with slices of smoked turkey, cranberry sauce, and cream cheese. When you're ready for a slightly healthier lunch, TUPS also has a bunch of yummy salads, including a Caprese salad, a Greek salad, and a traditional Caesar. The other really cool thing about this restaurant is that they offer plant-based alternatives for every single one of their sandwiches.
Earl of Sandwich
Almost everyone who plans a vacation to Sin City hopes to find the best party in all of Las Vegas. The problem is that by the time you're done creating memories that will last a lifetime, you could be left hungry in the early hours of the morning with limited places open that can provide a meal. Luckily, that is the perfect time to visit the nearest Earl of Sandwich location. This iconic eatery has been crafting sandwiches for over 20 years.
Today, there are 47 Earl of Sandwich locations around the globe, from the United States to South Korea, and five of them are located right in Las Vegas, so you're never too far from one. A big reason that it's become such a well-known staple of the Strip is that it is one of the few sandwich places that is literally open 24/7 at any time of day, all year round. Even after you spent the whole night out and it's 4:30 a.m., you can still stagger into Earl of Sandwich to order a scrumptious meal. That's a pretty solid selling point with one resident in r/LasVegas sharing "I came here to say the Chipotle chicken Avocado is my personal favorite especially at 3 am when no one else is open."
On top of the fact that they spend all day and night making sandwiches, their food also happens to be amazing. In the morning, you can get typical breakfast fare like a sausage, egg, and cheddar. Then, once the afternoon rolls in, you can opt for one of their heartier menu items, such as the Earl's club or their signature original 1762 sandwich with roast beef, horseradish, and cheddar cheese to bring it all together.
Methodology
This comprehensive list of the top 10 best places to get sandwiches in Las Vegas was developed through a multi-step process. First, the Islands team consulted Reddit mega threads that focused on the topic of where people could find the most delicious sandwich in the destination, such as this post from r/vegaslocals and this post from r/LasVegas. After combing through the many responses on several large-scale discussions, we narrowed down a rough list of recommendations based on which places were suggested the most times or the most passionately.
After devising this initial list, we dove deeper into further candid and recent reviews on Reddit, Google Reviews, and Yelp. The blunt opinions from real people across these sources were used to determine which Las Vegas restaurants with sandwiches on their menu are currently the most well-loved by visitors and the common favorite items of these former patrons. Now that we had an ultimate final list, we finished by consulting each restaurant's website to learn more about the establishment's background, specialties, hours, locations, and any other important info that might be helpful for readers.