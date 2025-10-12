The 10 Las Vegas Restaurants With The Most Mouth-Watering Sandwiches, According To Reddit

After gambling the night away and catching all the best-rated shows in Las Vegas, the next thing on every visitor's mind is getting something good to eat. With more than 2,500 places to dine around the area, you can definitely find your way to a five-star dinner at one of Sin City's most expensive restaurants. Sometimes, though, your appetite (and your wallet) aren't quite looking for that sort of pricey culinary experience. Instead, the urge for a satisfying, budget-friendly meal that you can even take on the go hits your system.

When that happens, you'll probably be more tempted by one of the many mouthwatering sandwiches available around Las Vegas. The restaurants here go a step beyond a boring peanut butter and jelly or a tasteless cold cut sandwich. There is such a diverse range of places to get the beloved handheld lunch that you could probably find a new type to try every day.

From a breakfast bagel to a banh mi to a mile-high pastrami on rye, spots are serving it all in Las Vegas. In order to nail down the very best sandwich options in the city, the Islands team consulted the most honest experts we could find on the subject: Redditors. Using candid opinions and recommendations of real patrons on recent Reddit threads, we devised this list of restaurants in Las Vegas with the most delicious sandwiches you can get your hands on.