Idaho's Best-Kept Secret Is A Crowd-Free Getaway With Endless Outdoor Recreation

Many have traveled to Idaho's popular escapes, such as the "playground of the Pacific Northwest" that is Coeur d'Alene, with its mountain hikes and buzzing downtown energy, or the artsy city of Idaho Falls, a gateway to Yellowstone and the Tetons. But few have given much thought to rural and isolated Southern Idaho, near the border with Utah. If you're seeking tranquility and rugged splendor, away from the hustle and bustle of more well-known destinations, this may be just the spot. One town in the middle of it all is the hidden gem of Albion.

Albion is a tiny town with a population of just 260, in an out-sized landscape with immense access to outdoor recreation. Sitting amid the Albion Mountain Range at an elevation of 4,724 feet, when looking at a map, the town is a dot encircled by a ring of towering peaks. This isolation and the fact that it is little known lead to perhaps the town's best quality of all — virtually no crowds, hikes with only you and the wildflowers, and lake paddles free from jetskis and wakeboarders.

The town itself is quaint, walkable, and the epitome of a picturesque mountain enclave. There's a small grocery store, a convenience store with gas, a coffee joint, a bank, and a library. You'll also find two restaurants, PiggySue-Bar-B-Que, a Texas-style outdoor barbecue food truck, and DiamondField Jack's, offering hand-tossed pizzas, burgers, sandwiches, pasta, and more. Let's just say you'll be refueled and satisfied after whatever outdoor adventure your day brought.