Idaho's Best-Kept Secret Is A Crowd-Free Getaway With Endless Outdoor Recreation
Many have traveled to Idaho's popular escapes, such as the "playground of the Pacific Northwest" that is Coeur d'Alene, with its mountain hikes and buzzing downtown energy, or the artsy city of Idaho Falls, a gateway to Yellowstone and the Tetons. But few have given much thought to rural and isolated Southern Idaho, near the border with Utah. If you're seeking tranquility and rugged splendor, away from the hustle and bustle of more well-known destinations, this may be just the spot. One town in the middle of it all is the hidden gem of Albion.
Albion is a tiny town with a population of just 260, in an out-sized landscape with immense access to outdoor recreation. Sitting amid the Albion Mountain Range at an elevation of 4,724 feet, when looking at a map, the town is a dot encircled by a ring of towering peaks. This isolation and the fact that it is little known lead to perhaps the town's best quality of all — virtually no crowds, hikes with only you and the wildflowers, and lake paddles free from jetskis and wakeboarders.
The town itself is quaint, walkable, and the epitome of a picturesque mountain enclave. There's a small grocery store, a convenience store with gas, a coffee joint, a bank, and a library. You'll also find two restaurants, PiggySue-Bar-B-Que, a Texas-style outdoor barbecue food truck, and DiamondField Jack's, offering hand-tossed pizzas, burgers, sandwiches, pasta, and more. Let's just say you'll be refueled and satisfied after whatever outdoor adventure your day brought.
Outdoor activities in Albion, Idaho
When talking about outdoor activities around Albion, the question is where to start. Pomerelle Mountain Resort, a mere 13 miles outside of Albion, is known for having the deepest snow in Idaho. It has two ski lifts, a bunny-slope conveyor belt, 31 ski runs from black diamond to beginner slopes, and three terrain parks where you can practice your butters, grinds, and grabs. In the summer, the mountain is open for lift-accessed mountain biking, with challenging downhill trails and long XC sweepers. Possibly the best feature of Pomerelle Mountain is the lack of crowds, leading to minimal wait times at the lifts and wide-open runs.
If waterborne adventure is more your style, Lake Cleveland is adjacent to Pomerelle Mountain at the base of Mount Harrison. This alpine lake sits at an elevation of 8,300 feet and provides an idyllic location for hiking, fishing, camping, wildlife watching, and non-motorized boating. It is also a prime spot for wildflower viewing, including two of the rarest plants in the world, Christ's Indian paintbrush and Davis' springparsley. Note that the availability of access to the lake and campgrounds is dependent on weather and snow conditions, so be sure to plan ahead.
Another highlight is the hike to Independence Lakes. This 7.7-mile trek will take you to three spectacular lakes located high on Mount Independence, and can be done as a day hike or a multi-day with a backpack and the right equipment. Be prepared to see fields of wildflowers in the summer and dramatic views of the Snake River Plains below. A bit farther away but well worth the 29-mile drive is the spectacular City of Rocks, where you'll find world-renowned rock climbing and unmatched stargazing.
Planning a trip to Albion, Idaho
The closest commercial airport to Albion is Magic Valley Regional Airport (TWF), 62 miles away in Twin Falls, Idaho. It services only Delta and Breeze Airlines with direct flights to Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, and Orange County. Car rentals are available at the airport and in Twin Falls, including Enterprise and Hertz. If roadtripping, Albion is 174 miles north of Salt Lake City and 177 miles southeast of Boise. To the west is the vast high desert of Idaho and Oregon, and to the due east are hundreds of miles of rugged wilderness leading into Wyoming.
For its size, Albion has a surprising number of lodging options. The Marsh Creek Inn offers 12 rooms in addition to a two-bedroom suite with a kitchenette. They also have a fire pit, hot tub, picnic tables, and a horseshoe pit! Then there is the interesting Albion Campus Retreat, which is set up more for larger groups of 15 to 75 individuals. However, they do also offer six RV sites with full hook-ups. A few vacation rentals are also available in and near town. For a wider selection, the larger town of Heyburn is about 18 miles away. There you'll find hotels such as the Marriott and Hampton Inn, as well as a Super 8 motel.
Albion is a year-round adventure destination. Mid-summer can get warm, approaching 90 degrees Fahrenheit; however, the high elevation of the region keeps a lid on the temperatures from rising to scorching. During the shoulder seasons of summer, you'll have the best chance of ideal weather, with highs in the 70s degrees Fahrenheit. Winter is perfect for cold-sport enthusiasts with average temperatures from 38 to 21 degrees Fahrenheit and a good chance of significant snow.