South Dakota's Underrated City Is A Bustling College Town With A Vibrant Downtown And A Charming Amusement Park
If you're on the hunt for a vibrant and fun destination to visit in South Dakota, you may consider the likes of Canton, a hidden Midwest city that's a nature lover's dream, with scenic trails, rolling hills, and seasonal festivals. Or, you may opt to head to Brookings, a South Dakota college town serving foodie finds and craft beer. But there's one place that brings fun for everyone, thanks to its outstanding downtown and charming amusement park: Aberdeen.
Not to be confused with the infamous city in Scotland, Aberdeen in South Dakota boasts a lively college-town energy, thanks to it being the home of Northern State University. Its compact and vibrant downtown is full of local character, boasting shops, cafes, and plenty of historical architecture. Thanks to the combination of students and long-time residents, there's a comfortable vibe here that creates the perfect blend of laid-back and exciting atmospheres.
Those seeking out some fun during their stay should be sure to head to Storybook Land. This charming, family-friendly amusement park boasts plenty of classic rides, including a tea cup ride, a small rollercoaster, and even a carousel. The park is open seasonally between April 15th and October 15th, between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. during the spring and fall, and between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. during the summer season. Admission to the park is free, with rides costing $3 for a single ride or $25 for 10 rides.
Downtown, Culture, and Things to do in Aberdeen, South Dakota
Aberdeen is home to plenty of great boutiques, restaurants, and coffee shops, and also has quite a vibrant nightlife scene. Those looking for a great place to dine should be sure to check out Cuzco Peruvian Cuisine, an upscale restaurant located right in the heart of downtown, before hitting the streets for a night out. Plenty of bars and nightlife spots in Aberdeen boast live music, including Zoo, where you can enjoy a DJ, yard games, and music bingo!
Those on the hunt for a little more culture can enjoy a visit to Centennial Village, a spot with stunning outdoor spaces and rich history. Here, you can find a range of fun family-friendly events, stunning walkways that run between historical buildings that showcase the 1880s and 1890s. It's a great spot for uncovering fun festivals and concerts.
Another top attraction is the Dacotah Prairie Museum. Boasting a range of permanent and temporary exhibits, you can find showcases of prairie history and local artworks alike. Admission is free, and the museum is open Tuesday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., and on Saturdays between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Things to Know Before Visiting Aberdeen, South Dakota
Aberdeen is super easy to get to, especially for those traveling in from out of state, thanks to it being the home of Aberdeen Regional Airport, which sits less than 4 miles from downtown. Those heading into the city by car can do so via either US-12 or US-281, which makes it a great detour point for those heading to the nearby town of Mobridge on this breathtaking road trip through wilderness and history. That said, if you're a city dweller, you may want to fly in, as the closest large city is Minneapolis, which sits around 300 miles away.
There are plenty of hotels to choose from in both the downtown area and by the airport. One great choice is The Alonzo Ward Hotel & Plaza, situated in the downtown area, which boasts cozy, homely rooms that start at around $142 per night. Those planning a visit to the aforementioned Storybook land, or traveling with an RV, can also opt to stay at the adjacent Wylie Park Campground, but it must be noted that this is only open seasonally.
Those planning a trip to Aberdeen should aim to visit between mid-June and late August. At this time of year, the temperature falls between 50°F and 85°F, making it the perfect temperature for camping, visiting the amusement park, and taking a scenic stroll around downtown. Be sure to bring comfortable walking shoes, sunscreen, and layers, since the temperature can vary throughout the day here.