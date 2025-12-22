South Dakota's Underrated City Is A Bustling College Town With A Vibrant Downtown And A Charming Amusement Park

If you're on the hunt for a vibrant and fun destination to visit in South Dakota, you may consider the likes of Canton, a hidden Midwest city that's a nature lover's dream, with scenic trails, rolling hills, and seasonal festivals. Or, you may opt to head to Brookings, a South Dakota college town serving foodie finds and craft beer. But there's one place that brings fun for everyone, thanks to its outstanding downtown and charming amusement park: Aberdeen.

Not to be confused with the infamous city in Scotland, Aberdeen in South Dakota boasts a lively college-town energy, thanks to it being the home of Northern State University. Its compact and vibrant downtown is full of local character, boasting shops, cafes, and plenty of historical architecture. Thanks to the combination of students and long-time residents, there's a comfortable vibe here that creates the perfect blend of laid-back and exciting atmospheres.

Those seeking out some fun during their stay should be sure to head to Storybook Land. This charming, family-friendly amusement park boasts plenty of classic rides, including a tea cup ride, a small rollercoaster, and even a carousel. The park is open seasonally between April 15th and October 15th, between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. during the spring and fall, and between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. during the summer season. Admission to the park is free, with rides costing $3 for a single ride or $25 for 10 rides.