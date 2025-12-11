This Hidden Midwest City Is A Nature Lover's Dream With Scenic Trails, Rolling Hills, And Seasonal Festivals

If the idea of a peaceful small-town escape sounds like everything you'd want right now, you might need to add Canton, South Dakota to your bucket list. While the scenic gem has remained a hidden gem for quite some time, it's time for travelers to take in all its trails, rolling hills, and seasonal festivals. The best part? You can find all this just a half hour south of Sioux Falls, one of the Midwest's artsiest cities that's full of parks and one of the region's primary hubs. You get the best of both worlds!

That means that if you're flying into Sioux Falls Regional Airport, you're looking at a 27-mile drive via SD-115. It might be more convenient to drive, though, especially since public transport is limited around these parts — the last passenger trains came through here in the 1960s. Plus, you'll need a car if you want to explore the fantastic outdoor attractions the area has to offer. With just under 3,000 year-round residents, Canton itself is pretty small and understated, but don't worry: there are still community events, quaint shops, relaxed cafes, and even a local museum for you to explore. And if you're still struggling with crafting an itinerary, you can go on a hike early in the morning, have a casual lunch in the afternoon, and end the day with a sunset drive through the hills. It doesn't get any dreamier than this.