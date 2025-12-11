This Hidden Midwest City Is A Nature Lover's Dream With Scenic Trails, Rolling Hills, And Seasonal Festivals
If the idea of a peaceful small-town escape sounds like everything you'd want right now, you might need to add Canton, South Dakota to your bucket list. While the scenic gem has remained a hidden gem for quite some time, it's time for travelers to take in all its trails, rolling hills, and seasonal festivals. The best part? You can find all this just a half hour south of Sioux Falls, one of the Midwest's artsiest cities that's full of parks and one of the region's primary hubs. You get the best of both worlds!
That means that if you're flying into Sioux Falls Regional Airport, you're looking at a 27-mile drive via SD-115. It might be more convenient to drive, though, especially since public transport is limited around these parts — the last passenger trains came through here in the 1960s. Plus, you'll need a car if you want to explore the fantastic outdoor attractions the area has to offer. With just under 3,000 year-round residents, Canton itself is pretty small and understated, but don't worry: there are still community events, quaint shops, relaxed cafes, and even a local museum for you to explore. And if you're still struggling with crafting an itinerary, you can go on a hike early in the morning, have a casual lunch in the afternoon, and end the day with a sunset drive through the hills. It doesn't get any dreamier than this.
A walk through nature trails and rolling hills in Canton
Canton is the perfect base for nature lovers to explore the barely touched outdoors right off the city edge. For one, there's Newton Hills State Park. This 1,000+-acre park with deep forests, prairies, and rolling hills is open year-round and offers a range of activities, everything from hiking trails and basketball courts to campsites and rustic cabins. You have to pay a fee to enter (and there's an added charge if you want to camp), but considering all the amenities like full-service bathrooms and showers, the trade-off feels well worth it. Here, you can also go hiking, biking, horseback riding, birding, and even fishing, swimming, and kayaking on Lake Lakota. Hikers will find five different trails to explore in the park of varying lengths and levels of difficulty. Pro tip: Try to get to the Blue Diamond and Woodland Trail Loop by mid-morning so you can hike the hilly loop in 2.5 hours, get some wallpaper-worthy pictures, and then enjoy a nice picnic for lunch. The trail itself is well-maintained, filled with great birdwatching opportunities, and only moderately difficult, so give it a go.
Lake Pahoja Recreation Area is another excellent spot for a quick waterfront retreat. It's across the border in Iowa but less than 13 miles away from Canton. Hundreds of Google reviewers have spoken positively about the park's rentable cabins, family-friendly walking and biking trails, clean swimming area, well-maintained showers, and sizable playgrounds. Water lovers will be happy to learn that you can fish, kayak, and canoe here, too.
Want to continue your explorations in the Dakotas? Yankton is the perfect choice. Not only is it the "mother city of the Dakotas" and an underappreciated beauty hidden on the Missouri River, but it's also just a little over an hour away from Canton, making it a great day-trip option.
Canton's seasonal festivals and small-city fun
While this list of the best fall festivals in every state will tell you that South Dakota's favorite event is the Custer State Park Buffalo Roundup and Arts Festival, Canton has its own set of unmissable events that take place year-round. The Sioux River Folk Festival is easily one of the biggest local affairs, and it's held right in Newton Hills State Park, so you won't have to travel far to attend. It usually takes place the first week of August, and it has everything from folk music and good food to camping and laid-back gatherings under the pines. There's even a fun contest held among attendees where those who'd like some time in the limelight get to perform a musical act in front of judges, and the winner gets a 15-minute set and a small cash prize. A weekend pass costs around $50 at the time of writing this article, though there are some cheaper day pass options, not to mention kids under 14 enter for free.
Another beloved event that takes place in Newton Hills is the Newton Hills Annual Fall Festival. Usually held in late September or early October, this is a local gathering known for its festive atmosphere, craft show, and candlelight walk. For your history fix, stop by the Canton Depot Museum. It's the perfect place to get a sense of the town's roots. Though it's small, it's also free. Once you've taken in all that Canton charm, try to visit Vermillion, South Dakota's under-the-radar college city that's a walkable gem full of art, food, and history. It shouldn't take more than 50 minutes to get there.