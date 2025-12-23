Hidden In West Virginia Is A Riverside City With Festivals, Kayaking, And Nearby Islands
West Virginia is nicknamed "The Mountain State", which is apt as it's wholly contained within the Appalachian Mountains. Destinations such as Morganville, home to West Virginia University (WVU), is a mountainous artsy paradise with a laidback, youthful energy. Similarly, the city of Morgantown is a mountain hub that fuses nightlife, restaurants, and hotels. If you're considering a trip to West Virginia, rugged terrain is assumed in your planning. However, you may be surprised to learn that in the far eastern reaches of the state, hidden on the banks of a mighty river, lies a city that breaks the norm. That city is St. Marys, so swap out your hiking boots for a paddle and take a look at this riverside gem with invigorating kayaking, islands to explore, and festivals to keep you entertained.
St. Marys, population 1,749, is nestled along the shore of the Ohio River, which defines the border between West Virginia and Ohio. It has a quaint downtown with a unique feature, train tracks running right down the center of Main Street, which speaks to its history as a river trade hub. Since 1883, trains have rolled through the city, and the tracks are still active to this day. The downtown also contains a good selection of restaurants, shops, and the cities only lodging, the St. Marys Motel.
Community spirit abounds in St. Marys, as is evidenced by its many festivals and events. Highlights include the annual Sweet Breath of Spring Vidalia Onion Festival, with music, food, activities, and of course onions; West Virginia Bass Festival in June; an Agricultural Youth Fair in September; and the Lights to the Pasta Display at the St. Marys Marina in December. There's also a farmers market on Fridays and Saturdays during the summer.
River islands are within easy reach of St. Marys
The Ohio River is one of the longest rivers in the United States, stretching 981 miles from its origin near Pittsburgh to its confluence with the Mississippi River in Cairo, Illinois. It has several major cities along its length and has long been utilized as a transportation route for goods and people. This has taken a toll on the ecosystems of the river, but thankfully there are efforts underway to reverse some of the damage done. One of these efforts is the establishment of the Ohio River Islands National Wildlife Refuge, which seeks to restore the natural habitat of native wildlife on 24 islands and four tracts of mainland along the upper Ohio River. St. Marys is fortunate to have two of these islands directly off its shores.
The largest of the two is Middle Island. In fact it's the largest island within the entire Ohio River National Wildlife Refuge. Historically used for farming, the area is now being returned to its natural state of riparian forest and wetland. The island is accessible by car via a historic bridge located downtown, and once there you can take a scenic drive, go birding, fish, or hike the over-3.5 miles of trails. Just to the north of Middle Island, accessible only by boat, you'll find Grape Island, named for the wild grapes that used to grow upon it before it was cultivated for farming.
The best time to visit St. Marys and the islands is late spring through early fall. Summer is ideal if you plan on paddling the river, however spring offers wildflowers while the fall presents the stunning colors of the changing foliage. Winters are usually cold and can be snowy, with an average low of 25 degrees Fahrenheit in January.
Explore St. Marys by Kayak
A fantastic way to see the islands and take advantage of St. Marys' riverside location is by kayak. If you're experienced and you and your group want to go it alone, kayak rentals and life jackets are available from Expeditions Pleasants Kayaking. Be sure to know the crucial differences between taking a kayak on an adventure in freshwater and the open ocean. You can explore around Middle Island, Middle Island Creek which runs just north of the city before emptying into the Ohio River, head upstream to Grape Island, or cruise downstream to check out French Creek and its bay.
If you're not as confident in your abilities or you just prefer a group outing with a knowledgeable guide, hook on with the U.S Fish & Wildlife Service's Ohio River Kayak Tour–Middle Island. You'll paddle the backchannel waters, between Middle Island and St. Marys, while learning about the areas resources and wildlife. The city's boat launch is located at St. Marys Marina. There you'll also find picnic tables, a covered pavilion, and restrooms–a great place to relax after a fun day on the water.
So, how do you get to this hidden gem? The closest airport is Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport (MOV) in Williamstown, West Virginia. It has direct flights connecting only to Charlotte, North Carolina, on Contour Airlines. From the airport it's only 15 miles to St. Marys. For more options, the closest international airport is Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT), which is a 126 mile drive away. If you're road-tripping, St. Marys isn't very close to any major metropolitan area, which is part of its charm. It's 135 miles southeast of Columbus, Ohio, 252 miles northeast of Lexington, Kentucky, and 296 miles west of Washington, D.C.