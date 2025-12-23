Hidden In West Virginia Is A Riverside City With Festivals, Kayaking, And Nearby Islands

West Virginia is nicknamed "The Mountain State", which is apt as it's wholly contained within the Appalachian Mountains. Destinations such as Morganville, home to West Virginia University (WVU), is a mountainous artsy paradise with a laidback, youthful energy. Similarly, the city of Morgantown is a mountain hub that fuses nightlife, restaurants, and hotels. If you're considering a trip to West Virginia, rugged terrain is assumed in your planning. However, you may be surprised to learn that in the far eastern reaches of the state, hidden on the banks of a mighty river, lies a city that breaks the norm. That city is St. Marys, so swap out your hiking boots for a paddle and take a look at this riverside gem with invigorating kayaking, islands to explore, and festivals to keep you entertained.

St. Marys, population 1,749, is nestled along the shore of the Ohio River, which defines the border between West Virginia and Ohio. It has a quaint downtown with a unique feature, train tracks running right down the center of Main Street, which speaks to its history as a river trade hub. Since 1883, trains have rolled through the city, and the tracks are still active to this day. The downtown also contains a good selection of restaurants, shops, and the cities only lodging, the St. Marys Motel.

Community spirit abounds in St. Marys, as is evidenced by its many festivals and events. Highlights include the annual Sweet Breath of Spring Vidalia Onion Festival, with music, food, activities, and of course onions; West Virginia Bass Festival in June; an Agricultural Youth Fair in September; and the Lights to the Pasta Display at the St. Marys Marina in December. There's also a farmers market on Fridays and Saturdays during the summer.