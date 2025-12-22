North Carolina's 'Most Beautiful Restaurant' Has Award-Winning Wine With Mountain Vineyard Views
When looking for a restaurant, it's instinctual to find the place with the best-tasting and highest-quality food. Some diners don't care if it's served on styrofoam under fluorescent lighting, as long as the dishes taste good. Others, like this Reddit user, want the full-on experience: "I won't go somewhere if I don't like the food or the ambience. Either or, I won't go." The website Love Food eschewed the menu and focused solely on looks to determine the most beautiful restaurant in every state, taking into consideration genuine user reviews, awards, accolades, and first-hand knowledge to choose spots that stood out from the rest.
For North Carolina, that restaurant is End Posts at JOLO Winery and Vineyards in Yadkin Valley, the Blue Ridge Mountains' wine region with renowned flavors and views. In addition to the shady tables on the patio, you can dine on the covered terrace (enclosed in the winter) for stunning vineyard and Pilot Mountain views. The End Posts dining room interior stood out for its "cozy, charming ambience" featuring blue velvet chairs, a stone fireplace, and a tongue and groove wood ceiling with exposed beams. Tripadvisor reviews concur, saying that it's worth the 30-minute drive north from Winston-Salem. End Posts also made OpenTable's lists for the top 100 most romantic restaurants in America, further proof that you need to add this winery to your foodie bucket list.
The menu at End Posts restaurant
End Posts has more going for it than simply good looks and date night vibes. Tripadvisor reviewers rave about the seasonal brunch, dinner offerings, exceptional service, and wine pairings, as the recommended wines are noted on the dinner menu next to each dish. As one of the "Top 100 Brunch Spots in the U.S." according to OpenTable, you can trust their takes on breakfast favorites like crab Benedict and brioche French toast. Lunch and dinner dishes incorporate a variety of cuisine influences from an elevated pulled pork mac 'n' cheese to tuna tempura with wok-seared green beans. Don't forget to save room for desserts like their Lemon Cello Cake, a sponge cake layered with mascarpone cheese, European white chocolate curls, berry coulis, and whipped cream.
Don't forget to order a glass of their award-winning wine to pair with dinner, although the winery and vineyard experience extends beyond the restaurant. Visitors can partake in seasonal wine tastings and special events that enhance their dining experience even further with opera singers and themed wine dinners. Considering they were awarded as one of the "Top 7 Wineries in the Country (Outside California)" by Tripadvisor. If you want to keep your vineyard explorations in North Carolina going, you'll be spoiled for choice. The Tar Heel State is home to the "Mother Vine," the oldest grapevine in North America, after all. But if you want to stick nearby, Boonville is just 40 minutes away and another vino hotspot that's tucked along the Yadkin Valley wine trail.