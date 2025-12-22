North Carolina's 'Most Beautiful Restaurant' Has Award-Winning Wine With Mountain Vineyard Views

When looking for a restaurant, it's instinctual to find the place with the best-tasting and highest-quality food. Some diners don't care if it's served on styrofoam under fluorescent lighting, as long as the dishes taste good. Others, like this Reddit user, want the full-on experience: "I won't go somewhere if I don't like the food or the ambience. Either or, I won't go." The website Love Food eschewed the menu and focused solely on looks to determine the most beautiful restaurant in every state, taking into consideration genuine user reviews, awards, accolades, and first-hand knowledge to choose spots that stood out from the rest.

For North Carolina, that restaurant is End Posts at JOLO Winery and Vineyards in Yadkin Valley, the Blue Ridge Mountains' wine region with renowned flavors and views. In addition to the shady tables on the patio, you can dine on the covered terrace (enclosed in the winter) for stunning vineyard and Pilot Mountain views. The End Posts dining room interior stood out for its "cozy, charming ambience" featuring blue velvet chairs, a stone fireplace, and a tongue and groove wood ceiling with exposed beams. Tripadvisor reviews concur, saying that it's worth the 30-minute drive north from Winston-Salem. End Posts also made OpenTable's lists for the top 100 most romantic restaurants in America, further proof that you need to add this winery to your foodie bucket list.