A Small Farming City In The Heart Of Washington's Wine Country Is A Scenic Escape With Craft Breweries

Imagine a high-desert valley cutting through the steppes, brimming with verdant green vineyards and lush hop fields. Sounds fantastical, but it exists in the Yakima Valley of south-central Washington state. The Yakima Valley has been labeled as Washington's answer to Napa, a beer and wine lover's dream, with more sun than San Diego or Hawaii. The valley begins on the eastern slopes of the Cascade Range and runs southeast to its terminus near the Columbia River and Tri-Cities of Kennewick, Richland, and the underrated and wildly scenic city of Pasco. A combination of rich, volcanic soil, over 300 days of sunshine a year, snowmelt from the Cascades, and extensive irrigation systems has made the valley a true farming powerhouse. In the center of this agricultural Eden you'll find the city of Sunnyside, the perfect escape to enjoy the bounty of the region.

Sunnyside, with a population of around 16,300, has a rich agricultural history and is surrounded by thriving farms, vineyards, and orchards. If that sight isn't enough, spectacular views of Mount Adams and Mount Rainier can be had on a clear day. Being in the middle of wine country, there are more than 50 wineries within easy driving distance, no matter which direction you choose to travel first. Or if you'd rather just stay in town, Sunnyside has two wineries of its own, Côte Bonnevile Estate and Co Dinn Cellars. Added to this idyllic setting, you have a flourishing city with diverse restaurants, eclectic shops, and a healthy calendar of events and festivals. Sunnyside checks all the boxes as a unique and fulfilling travel destination.