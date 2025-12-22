A Small Farming City In The Heart Of Washington's Wine Country Is A Scenic Escape With Craft Breweries
Imagine a high-desert valley cutting through the steppes, brimming with verdant green vineyards and lush hop fields. Sounds fantastical, but it exists in the Yakima Valley of south-central Washington state. The Yakima Valley has been labeled as Washington's answer to Napa, a beer and wine lover's dream, with more sun than San Diego or Hawaii. The valley begins on the eastern slopes of the Cascade Range and runs southeast to its terminus near the Columbia River and Tri-Cities of Kennewick, Richland, and the underrated and wildly scenic city of Pasco. A combination of rich, volcanic soil, over 300 days of sunshine a year, snowmelt from the Cascades, and extensive irrigation systems has made the valley a true farming powerhouse. In the center of this agricultural Eden you'll find the city of Sunnyside, the perfect escape to enjoy the bounty of the region.
Sunnyside, with a population of around 16,300, has a rich agricultural history and is surrounded by thriving farms, vineyards, and orchards. If that sight isn't enough, spectacular views of Mount Adams and Mount Rainier can be had on a clear day. Being in the middle of wine country, there are more than 50 wineries within easy driving distance, no matter which direction you choose to travel first. Or if you'd rather just stay in town, Sunnyside has two wineries of its own, Côte Bonnevile Estate and Co Dinn Cellars. Added to this idyllic setting, you have a flourishing city with diverse restaurants, eclectic shops, and a healthy calendar of events and festivals. Sunnyside checks all the boxes as a unique and fulfilling travel destination.
Farm to glass breweries in Sunnyside
The Yakima Valley is Washington state's primary hop-growing region. In fact, it produces an astounding 77% of the hops grown in the United States! Ideal growing conditions combined with sophisticated farming techniques have led to the area producing hops that are coveted worldwide. Varietal Beer Company takes full advantage of its prime location in hop country to create a delicious selection of microbrewed craft beers. Its tap list is comprehensive and changes often, so you'll be sure to find a quaff that matches your preferences or perhaps discover a new brew that tickles your taste buds. Varietal has a taproom if you prefer an indoor tasting, and an outdoor beer garden with a full-time, on-premise food truck whipping up tasty meals. Another local favorite is Snipes Mountain Restaurant & Tap House, where you can partake in the full-service restaurant and sip your way through a selection of its craft beers, such as Coyote Moon American brown ale or Dos Borrachos Mexican-style lager.
Wine tasting is a well-known and loved activity. But craft beer tasting? Yes, it's a thing, and Sunnyside is the perfect city to set up base camp for your hop country adventure. Start at the American Hop Museum just up the road in Toppanish to learn about the history of hop growing in the Yakima Valley. From there, continue following the hop country craft beer trail, enjoying refreshing brews, delicious food, and striking views along the way. Even better, plan your trip to coincide with one of the many beer-related festivals and events, such as the annual Fresh Hop Ale Festival in the first week of October, and revel in all things hops and beer.
Getting to Sunnyside is easy, leaving is hard
The closest commercial airport to Sunnyside is in Yakima (YKM), which is about 35 miles and a 40-minute drive away. The airport only services Alaska Airlines connecting through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. There's a Hertz Rental Car agency on site at the airport and an Enterprise Rent-A-Car within the city of Yakima. A bit farther at 49 miles away, but with more options, is Tri-Cities Airport (PSC) in Pasco, Washington. There you'll find direct routes to cities such as Minneapolis, Phoenix, and Los Angeles, with service from Alaska, Allegiant, American, Delta, and United Airlines. There are also a variety of rental car agencies as well as taxi and ride share options.
If you're road-tripping around the Pacific Northwest, Sunnyside is 177 miles from Seattle, which takes about two and a half hours on a scenic drive east through the Cascade Range. Portland is 181 miles away, passing through the Columbia River Gorge, one of Oregon's most scenic destinations with vibrant foliage and misty waterfalls, and will take approximately three hours to reach. If traveling from the east, the trip from Spokane will take you about 2 hours and 40 minutes to cover the 183-mile distance.
Lodging options are plentiful, and you have a pick of hotels, motels, inns, and vacation rentals. RVers can head to Sunnyside RV Park, which is right in town and has electric, water, and sewer hookups, as well as a laundromat, playground, and free wireless internet. As for when to visit, it's hard to go wrong in the spring, summer, or fall, and each has its draw, whether it's the blooming orchards, farm fruits and vegetables at peak ripeness, or the excitement of the grape harvest. You'll likely start planning a return visit before your first trip has ended.