How Accurate Are US State Department Travel Advisories?

Travel advisories can help assess the safety of a country — every traveler should know what it means to get one of their international destination. But, how accurate are they? A hard answer is difficult to pinpoint.

People like Edd Staton, who has lived in Ecuador for well over a decade, disagree with advisory levels on the account that they often fail to include important nuances. In a 2024 interview in Forbes, Staton said, "The State Department says crime is a widespread problem in Ecuador. It says violent crime, such as murder, assault, kidnapping and armed robbery, is prevalent." Staton then explained that such crimes had only gone up in very specific types of neighborhoods, ones that tourists were extremely unlikely to visit, but that the advisory did not communicate this.

At the time of writing, details in travel advisories fluctuate greatly from one country to another, with some countries listing advisories even for specific regions or areas.

Research shows that travel advisories can be politically charged. One study published in the Journal of Tourism Research discovered a weak correlation between the number of travel advisories and the number of Americans killed in specific countries — the latter is one factor that affects what advisory is issued for a particular country. Countries like Egypt and Turkey received a relatively high number of travel warnings despite a low risk of death.

Fundamentally, advisories are just that: advice or recommendations to American travelers from the U.S. State Department. They probably shouldn't be accepted as the absolute truth, but it's unfair to say they are inaccurate. Personal stories from travelers and Americans living abroad, like Staton, suggest that travel advisories aren't necessarily based on nothing; they're just very vague.