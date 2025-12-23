How Accurate Are US State Department Travel Advisories?
Travel advisories can help assess the safety of a country — every traveler should know what it means to get one of their international destination. But, how accurate are they? A hard answer is difficult to pinpoint.
People like Edd Staton, who has lived in Ecuador for well over a decade, disagree with advisory levels on the account that they often fail to include important nuances. In a 2024 interview in Forbes, Staton said, "The State Department says crime is a widespread problem in Ecuador. It says violent crime, such as murder, assault, kidnapping and armed robbery, is prevalent." Staton then explained that such crimes had only gone up in very specific types of neighborhoods, ones that tourists were extremely unlikely to visit, but that the advisory did not communicate this.
At the time of writing, details in travel advisories fluctuate greatly from one country to another, with some countries listing advisories even for specific regions or areas.
Research shows that travel advisories can be politically charged. One study published in the Journal of Tourism Research discovered a weak correlation between the number of travel advisories and the number of Americans killed in specific countries — the latter is one factor that affects what advisory is issued for a particular country. Countries like Egypt and Turkey received a relatively high number of travel warnings despite a low risk of death.
Fundamentally, advisories are just that: advice or recommendations to American travelers from the U.S. State Department. They probably shouldn't be accepted as the absolute truth, but it's unfair to say they are inaccurate. Personal stories from travelers and Americans living abroad, like Staton, suggest that travel advisories aren't necessarily based on nothing; they're just very vague.
Compare US travel advisories with international ones
The decision to travel ultimately falls entirely on the traveler, who also carries the responsibility of being as informed as possible. Cross-checking with advisories from other countries is a common recommendation that travel experts stand by. This may reveal a political bias, should there be one, and additional information that may be more relevant to you, as an individual.
Australia, Canada, the U.K., and New Zealand are examples of English-speaking countries that issue and maintain comprehensive lists of travel advisories. Keep in mind, however, that the criteria may differ from those of the U.S. State Department. For example, both the U.S. and Canada have raised a Level 2 advisory for the Netherlands, whereas Australia has its advisory set to Level 1. It's a good exercise to look into why this is.
Travel advisories from other countries sometimes include more tips for traveling safely. Canada's advisories, for example, don't simply state that petty theft is common in the Netherlands; additional information on what kind of neighborhoods or locations to avoid is provided, too.
See what locals are saying
Born-and-raised or expatriate, locals are probably the best people to ask about what's really going on on-site. Just as you'd seek recommendations for authentic, affordable dining options and which tourist traps to avoid, ask residents about the safety and other risks at your travel destination.
Reddit is a great place to do this. Consider going the extra mile by sharing the rough details of your trip as well as your travel style to get tailored advice. This is a double-edged sword, though. The answers you'll receive may not be what you want to hear — sometimes, it is really just as bad as the U.S. State Department's advisory led you to believe.
Don't limit yourself to online forums, however. Read up on coverage from recent events from trusted news sources. Skimming over recent headlines may just help fill the gap, and you'll be better equipped to decide whether the travel is worth it. Identity-specific resources are especially valuable for LGBTQ and solo travelers, who may have different needs and priorities than, say, a family of four.
Reviewing recent information is especially important because while travel advisories are updated promptly after a major shift in safety concerns, the U.S. Department of State website states that Level 1 and Level 2 advisories are only updated every 12 months, whereas Level 3 and Level 4 advisories are updated every 6 months.