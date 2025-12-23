Sandwiched Between Kingsport And Virginia Is A Tennessee Blue Ridge Mountain Town Nestled In Scenic Foothills
From the revived village of Hillsboro with vineyards, scenic views, and rustic charm to the mysterious Fairy Stone State Park with camping and fairytale folklore, the Blue Ridge Mountains are undoubtedly filled with some of the most underrated hidden gems in the States. One of these under-the-radar destinations is Bloomingdale, a small, quiet mountain town located in the Tennessee foothills. Sitting just over 10 minutes from Kingsport, and right along the Virginia state line, this idyllic destination is both well connected and serene.
With its gentle mountain scenery, Bloomingdale is an ideal location for those seeking a slower pace, without needing to stray too far from all the conveniences of urban life. Nature lovers particularly love this destination, thanks to the surrounding rolling hills, gorgeous creeks, and rambling back roads. Those interested in a gentle hike during their visit should be sure to take a trip to Kingsport Greenbelt, a stunning trail along the Holston River and Reedy Creek near Kingsport that passes by Civil War sites and historic homes.
Bloomingdale's Must-See Attractions and Local Amenities
Bloomingdale sits in close proximity to Kingsport, America's first 'Model City', which boasts antique shops, walkable charm, and fascinating history. It is also conveniently located less than a 30 minute drive from the Tri-Cities airport, which makes getting here easy for those visiting from out of state. If you plan on driving in, Bloomingdale is accessible from US-11W and interstate 81, making it easy for those planning a visit from Virginia, or even from North Carolina.
There are plenty of great things to do in and around Bloomingdale, with Warriors' Path State Park sitting less than a 20 minute drive away. This stunning state park boasts a deep history, rooted in the Great Cherokee War, and is a hot spot for boating, fishing, mountain biking, and camping. Open every day (with exceptions for some holidays), it is one of the area's top outdoor destinations where you can enjoy an 18-hole golf course, a convenient marina, and plenty of activities and events all year round.
Bloomingdale is also home to the Kingsport Speedway racetrack. Racing fans can head here to join in the race, watch live events, and support this local short track. It must be noted that it is only open seasonally, and those interested in visiting should be sure to check out their website to view upcoming events in advance of their stay in town.
Where to Stay and When to Visit Bloomingdale
Though there aren't any hotels located directly in Bloomingdale, there are plenty to stay in right on the doorstep in Kingsport. Red Roof Inn is a top choice, boasting free breakfast, a seasonal swimming pool, complimentary coffee in the lobby, and free Wi-Fi. Rooms here are very affordable, starting at around just $65 per night. Another great choice is Super 8 by Wyndham Kingsport, a popular chain hotel with rooms starting at $104 per night.
When planning a visit to Bloomingdale, it's a good choice to stay between late spring and early fall. At this time of year, you can enjoy clear views of the mountains, and the great, warm weather makes it a perfect time to enjoy exploring the outdoors. Temperatures typically fall between 56 degrees Fahrenheit to 85 degrees Fahrenheit during the summer season, but can drop as low as 28 degrees Fahrenheit during the winter period. If you plan on visiting during the shoulder season, temperatures can change quickly in the mountain foothills, and as such, it's a good idea to wear layers whilst you're out exploring.