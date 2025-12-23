Sandwiched Between Kingsport And Virginia Is A Tennessee Blue Ridge Mountain Town Nestled In Scenic Foothills

Bloomingdale sits in close proximity to Kingsport, America's first 'Model City', which boasts antique shops, walkable charm, and fascinating history. It is also conveniently located less than a 30 minute drive from the Tri-Cities airport, which makes getting here easy for those visiting from out of state. If you plan on driving in, Bloomingdale is accessible from US-11W and interstate 81, making it easy for those planning a visit from Virginia, or even from North Carolina.

There are plenty of great things to do in and around Bloomingdale, with Warriors' Path State Park sitting less than a 20 minute drive away. This stunning state park boasts a deep history, rooted in the Great Cherokee War, and is a hot spot for boating, fishing, mountain biking, and camping. Open every day (with exceptions for some holidays), it is one of the area's top outdoor destinations where you can enjoy an 18-hole golf course, a convenient marina, and plenty of activities and events all year round.

Bloomingdale is also home to the Kingsport Speedway racetrack. Racing fans can head here to join in the race, watch live events, and support this local short track. It must be noted that it is only open seasonally, and those interested in visiting should be sure to check out their website to view upcoming events in advance of their stay in town.