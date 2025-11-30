Just Minutes From The Blue Ridge Parkway Is Virginia's Mysterious State Park With Camping And Fairytale Folklore

Blue Ridge Parkway, regarded by many as "America's Favorite Drive," draws curious travelers from around the globe to explore its vast wilderness, ancient peaks, and misty ridges. The 469-mile scenic road in the Appalachian Mountains runs between Shenandoah National Park in Virginia and Great Smoky Mountains National Park in North Carolina. Here you can discover magical meadows adorned with wildflowers and mesmerizing waterfalls hidden among thick canopies of fall foliage. You might feel like you have wandered into another realm, and if you delight in the mystical, there is one place you shouldn't miss: Fairy Stone State Park.

Located just a few minutes from the Blue Ridge Parkway off Fairystone Lake Drive in Patrick County, Virginia, the park and campground comprise almost 5,000 acres of dense woodland framing a large, tranquil lake. The park's enchanting name comes from rare stone crystals called Fairy Stones that exist in abundance in the park and wider Patrick County. The legend goes that fairies once lived in harmony in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. On hearing the sorrowful news that Jesus had been crucified, they wept, and their tears turned to crystallized crosses as they touched the ground.

The stones, which are formed from a mineral compound called staurolite, are indeed curiously cross-shaped. They come in a variety of formations, from the Roman cross to the St. Andrew's cross. The most prized fairy stone is shaped like a Maltese cross, with its striking geometric pattern. The best place to spot fairy stones is close to tree roots and stumps, but only a small handful can be collected for personal use, and digging is prohibited. If you don't have any luck finding one, the park's gift shop sells them and is located near the visitor center.