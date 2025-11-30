Just Minutes From The Blue Ridge Parkway Is Virginia's Mysterious State Park With Camping And Fairytale Folklore
Blue Ridge Parkway, regarded by many as "America's Favorite Drive," draws curious travelers from around the globe to explore its vast wilderness, ancient peaks, and misty ridges. The 469-mile scenic road in the Appalachian Mountains runs between Shenandoah National Park in Virginia and Great Smoky Mountains National Park in North Carolina. Here you can discover magical meadows adorned with wildflowers and mesmerizing waterfalls hidden among thick canopies of fall foliage. You might feel like you have wandered into another realm, and if you delight in the mystical, there is one place you shouldn't miss: Fairy Stone State Park.
Located just a few minutes from the Blue Ridge Parkway off Fairystone Lake Drive in Patrick County, Virginia, the park and campground comprise almost 5,000 acres of dense woodland framing a large, tranquil lake. The park's enchanting name comes from rare stone crystals called Fairy Stones that exist in abundance in the park and wider Patrick County. The legend goes that fairies once lived in harmony in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. On hearing the sorrowful news that Jesus had been crucified, they wept, and their tears turned to crystallized crosses as they touched the ground.
The stones, which are formed from a mineral compound called staurolite, are indeed curiously cross-shaped. They come in a variety of formations, from the Roman cross to the St. Andrew's cross. The most prized fairy stone is shaped like a Maltese cross, with its striking geometric pattern. The best place to spot fairy stones is close to tree roots and stumps, but only a small handful can be collected for personal use, and digging is prohibited. If you don't have any luck finding one, the park's gift shop sells them and is located near the visitor center.
What else is there to discover at Fairy Stone State Park?
Fairy Stone State Park has 11 hiking trails that weave through more than 15 miles of thick forest, lakeside paths, and even a gently cascading waterfall called Little Mountain Falls. One highlight is the Whiskey Run Trail, a 1.5-mile loop that circles around the former iron mining site of Stuart's Knob. Dotted along the trail are various waypoints where you can learn about the region's mining history. You'll also come across several abandoned iron mines as you hike. Additionally, there is some interesting information about local moonshiners who operated in the area during the early 20th century.
Fairy Stone Lake has no shortage of fun activities, from fishing for trout and catfish to boat rentals and relaxing on the sandy beach. Swimming is possible from the beach, and there are even lifeguards on duty from Memorial Day to Labor Day. There are also ample camping opportunities at the park, though it is important to note that the main campground is undergoing major renovations and will open to the public in February 2026. The park is not currently accepting camping reservations, and it is best to monitor the Virginia State Parks website for updates.
Once you have finished exploring Fairy Stone State Park, you might like to check out the nearby Smith Mountain Lake State Park, also known as "Lake Tahoe of the East." Just over an hour's drive away, the park is home to a vast artificial lake created in the 1960s, which has since become a popular summer getaway and was even named by USA Today as America's second-best lake beach in 2025. The water temperature can reach the 80s in the summer season, and it is a popular place for watersports, swimming, and sunbathing.