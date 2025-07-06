America's First 'Model City' Is A Tennessee Stunner With Antique Shops, Walkable Charm, And Fascinating History

If you travel to Tennessee, you're bound to uncover plenty of unexpected character, heritage, and fanfare. Tennessee has a knack for surprising its visitors with unique experiences, like Ruby Falls, an underground waterfall with a 145-foot drop and a secret entrance. It's also home to one of America's first Fourth of July celebrations, an epic Tennessee extravaganza that kicks off at midnight every year. Another surprise — tucked right along the Tennessee-Virginia border, you'll find America's first "Model City", Kingsport.

Model Cities came about in the 1960s and 1970s to set an example of high-quality urban planning and development. While the program never realized its great ambitions, you can see elements of its positive outcomes in Kingsport today. The city is considered one of the best in America for walking, thanks in part to the Kingsport Greenbelt, a 9.5-mile trail that originated in the 1970s and now connects the city's various districts, including the downtown and parks. A popular green space in town is Bays Mountain Park, where you can hike or bike along 20-plus miles of diverse trails, visit a planetarium, kayak on a picturesque lake, and view animal habitats housing wolves and foxes.

Kingsport's wonderful walkability extends to its urban environments, thanks to wide, tree-lined footpaths throughout its neighborhoods and downtown. This makes for a pleasant and relaxed experience as you explore the city's quaint shops and restaurants. At certain times of the year, Downtown Kingsport dishes out even more character, with live street music during summer and an annual Sculpture Walk showcasing pieces from artists across America.