America's First 'Model City' Is A Tennessee Stunner With Antique Shops, Walkable Charm, And Fascinating History
If you travel to Tennessee, you're bound to uncover plenty of unexpected character, heritage, and fanfare. Tennessee has a knack for surprising its visitors with unique experiences, like Ruby Falls, an underground waterfall with a 145-foot drop and a secret entrance. It's also home to one of America's first Fourth of July celebrations, an epic Tennessee extravaganza that kicks off at midnight every year. Another surprise — tucked right along the Tennessee-Virginia border, you'll find America's first "Model City", Kingsport.
Model Cities came about in the 1960s and 1970s to set an example of high-quality urban planning and development. While the program never realized its great ambitions, you can see elements of its positive outcomes in Kingsport today. The city is considered one of the best in America for walking, thanks in part to the Kingsport Greenbelt, a 9.5-mile trail that originated in the 1970s and now connects the city's various districts, including the downtown and parks. A popular green space in town is Bays Mountain Park, where you can hike or bike along 20-plus miles of diverse trails, visit a planetarium, kayak on a picturesque lake, and view animal habitats housing wolves and foxes.
Kingsport's wonderful walkability extends to its urban environments, thanks to wide, tree-lined footpaths throughout its neighborhoods and downtown. This makes for a pleasant and relaxed experience as you explore the city's quaint shops and restaurants. At certain times of the year, Downtown Kingsport dishes out even more character, with live street music during summer and an annual Sculpture Walk showcasing pieces from artists across America.
Kingsport's history, shopping, and sightseeing
Kingsport is proud of its history as a significant frontier in America's pioneering past. This is where former American presidents and some of the country's most revered explorers relaxed during their travels. You can immerse yourself in this history at Exchange Place, while also enjoying a slower pace of life. The historic farm has multiple buildings dating back to the 1800s, as well as common 19th-century farm animals. These include the woolen Cotswold sheep, elegant mustangs, and striped Dominique chickens. Volunteers also regularly demonstrate heritage skills, such as weaving and blacksmithing.
Another must-visit destination for history lovers is the Netherland Inn & Boatyard, located near the Holston River. The inn and boatyard, its surrounding grounds, and the smattering of other buildings on the land have a rich history that dates back to 1802. These days, the buildings are open to the public, and guided tours will teach you all about its various buildings — including an 18th-century log cabin which housed Daniel Boone and his family. It's not for everyone, but if you enjoy historic buildings and adventurous stories, you might get a kick out of it.
Kingsport's Downtown isn't known as the Antique District for no reason. It has an astounding collection of antique stores and art galleries that are a treat for any treasure hunter or avid shopper. One popular establishment is Hudson's General Store and Antiques, located on Broad Street. Across multiple floors, you can find everything from antique and vintage goods to used clothing and souvenirs. The shop is housed in a restored 100-year-old building, and it's easy to lose track of time while perusing all its wares.
When and how to visit Kingsport, Tennessee
If you love the vibrant colors of fall, Kingsport will not disappoint. The city is a real beauty this time of year, thanks to the changing colors of its diverse tree populations in Bays Mountain Park and Warriors' Path State Park. The latter is particularly scenic while playing golf or riding on horseback through the forested trails.
In summer, the city comes alive with numerous events and experiences for all ages. Music lovers can enjoy a wide variety of live performances during the summer concert series, with big names in country music stopping by the city. You can also enjoy a day out at the ballpark watching the local team, the Kingsport Axmen. If the heat bothers you, cool off at the Kingsport Aquatic Center, which has a lazy river, waterslides, water play areas, and a splash pad.
Kingsport's nearest airport is the Tri-Cities Airport, which is only 25 minutes away. It welcomes flights from a handful of cities, including Charlotte, Atlanta, and Dallas. If you're flying from elsewhere in the country, you'll probably need to fly to Knoxville and drive about two hours to Kingsport. It's a little out of the way, but if you've got some time to spare, you could also check out Center Hill Lake, Tennessee's giant lake situated between Nashville and Knoxville.