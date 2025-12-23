New Jersey's Underrated Little Borough Has A Lively Downtown Full Of Shops And Restaurants

Being a New Jersey borough, Somerville is easy to reach from larger cities such as Newark or New York City, which happens to be one of the best cities in America for a family vacation. Located just a 45-minute drive from Newark and a little over 90 minutes from New York, Somerville conveniently sits off I-287. It is easily accessible from Newark Liberty International Airport, which is around a 50-minute drive away.

There are not many hotels in the Somerville borough, but there are plenty in the surrounding areas that are convenient to get to if you choose to bring a car. One great option, especially if you're looking for somewhere pleasant to stay on a budget, is the Hampton Inn & Suites Bridgewater. Here, guests can enjoy free hot breakfasts, free Wi-Fi, and an indoor pool. Rooms start at around $154 per night.

When planning your trip to Somerville, New Jersey, the best time to visit is between spring and fall. At this time of year, temperatures typically range between 56 and 86 degrees Fahrenheit. The warm and humid weather of summer makes it a good time for exploring the air-conditioned shops, living life at a leisurely pace, and sitting down to a meal in one of the many outstanding restaurants here. The winter season can be very cold and snowy, with temperatures falling to 23 degrees Fahrenheit, so unless you have no issue with chilly weather, avoid visiting between December and early March, if possible.