New Jersey's Underrated Little Borough Has A Lively Downtown Full Of Shops And Restaurants
From New Jersey's Lake Hopatcong, with scenic views, tasty bites, and kayaking, to lovely suburbs with easy NYC access, unique attractions, and green areas, the Garden State contains plenty of hidden gems and under-the-radar spots that truly pack a punch when it comes to cultural spots to visit in the U.S. One such locale is Somerville, a charming and easily walkable borough, located just over a 1 hour drive from New York City. Somerville is a great destination for city dwellers and those looking for a scenic, small-town escape from the Big Apple.
Somerville has earned a glowing reputation for its vibrant downtown district, where you can find an abundance of attractions, including 78 restaurants and 24 cafes. One highlight among them is Don Oscar's Cafe, where you can indulge in handmade empanadas, freshly brewed coffee, and various sandwiches, salads, and hot foods. For a more upscale dining experience, head to Savor. The exquisite fine dining restaurant is perfect for special occasions, serving up fresh European-inspired dishes such as artichoke hearts Francaise, homemade linguine Provencal, and Angus New York strip steak.
Must-visit spots and local shopping in Somerville, New Jersey
Somerville's visitors love the energetic yet small-town feel, where the many modern storefronts blend seamlessly with the historic architectural highlights. While visiting, be sure to check out the Historic Somerset County Courthouse and Green, a stately structure listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Also located downtown are the stunning old-fashioned English Country Church and a gorgeous marble fountain on the corner of Main Street.
With an abundance of shops populating the downtown area, there are lots of options for the shopaholics who visit! Bookworms are sure to enjoy Monty & Milo, a bookstore that sells fine goods and hosts occasional book clubs. After you've picked up a great book or two, stop by Pierre & Michel Authentic French Bakery, a regional New Jersey chain with a Somerville location, where you can indulge in freshly baked goods and French artisanal treats.
Many of Somerville's stores line the popular Division Street. This cobblestone pedestrianized plaza plays host to many local gatherings and events, including yoga classes and a weekly farmers market held on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. between June and November. This charming and walkable area should be at the top of your list for shopping in Somerville, especially for those who have limited time to spend in the area.
Planning your visit to Somerville, New Jersey
Being a New Jersey borough, Somerville is easy to reach from larger cities such as Newark or New York City, which happens to be one of the best cities in America for a family vacation. Located just a 45-minute drive from Newark and a little over 90 minutes from New York, Somerville conveniently sits off I-287. It is easily accessible from Newark Liberty International Airport, which is around a 50-minute drive away.
There are not many hotels in the Somerville borough, but there are plenty in the surrounding areas that are convenient to get to if you choose to bring a car. One great option, especially if you're looking for somewhere pleasant to stay on a budget, is the Hampton Inn & Suites Bridgewater. Here, guests can enjoy free hot breakfasts, free Wi-Fi, and an indoor pool. Rooms start at around $154 per night.
When planning your trip to Somerville, New Jersey, the best time to visit is between spring and fall. At this time of year, temperatures typically range between 56 and 86 degrees Fahrenheit. The warm and humid weather of summer makes it a good time for exploring the air-conditioned shops, living life at a leisurely pace, and sitting down to a meal in one of the many outstanding restaurants here. The winter season can be very cold and snowy, with temperatures falling to 23 degrees Fahrenheit, so unless you have no issue with chilly weather, avoid visiting between December and early March, if possible.