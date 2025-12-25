The 5 Best Restaurants To Eat At New York's JFK Airport, According To Reviews

Some airports are known for subpar food — and some are worth arriving hungry for. Whether you're dealing with an inconvenient flight delay or simply hoping for something tastier than an in-flight meal, New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) — dubbed the "most luxurious" in America despite being one of the busiest — offers a wide range of dining options. From high-end sit-down restaurants to wallet-friendly spots for a quick bite, JFK has earned a reputation as one of the country's stronger airport food destinations. In 2025, Food & Wine even named it among the top 10 U.S. airports for food and drink.

Travelers with long layovers who don't mind clearing security again can also leave the airport to explore nearby dining options. One popular stop is the TWA Hotel, reached via AirTrain. The retro-styled property has been recognized as North America's "best airport hotel" and features several on-site eateries, including the Paris Café by celebrated chef Jean-Gorges and the Pool Bar, where you can watch planes take off from the hotel's rooftop pool. For those willing to go a bit farther, JFK borders Howard Beach, a Queens neighborhood known for its Italian-American heritage and classic Italian restaurants. Still, for travelers short on time, this list focuses solely on restaurants in JFK's terminals.