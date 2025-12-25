The 5 Best Restaurants To Eat At New York's JFK Airport, According To Reviews
Some airports are known for subpar food — and some are worth arriving hungry for. Whether you're dealing with an inconvenient flight delay or simply hoping for something tastier than an in-flight meal, New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) — dubbed the "most luxurious" in America despite being one of the busiest — offers a wide range of dining options. From high-end sit-down restaurants to wallet-friendly spots for a quick bite, JFK has earned a reputation as one of the country's stronger airport food destinations. In 2025, Food & Wine even named it among the top 10 U.S. airports for food and drink.
Travelers with long layovers who don't mind clearing security again can also leave the airport to explore nearby dining options. One popular stop is the TWA Hotel, reached via AirTrain. The retro-styled property has been recognized as North America's "best airport hotel" and features several on-site eateries, including the Paris Café by celebrated chef Jean-Gorges and the Pool Bar, where you can watch planes take off from the hotel's rooftop pool. For those willing to go a bit farther, JFK borders Howard Beach, a Queens neighborhood known for its Italian-American heritage and classic Italian restaurants. Still, for travelers short on time, this list focuses solely on restaurants in JFK's terminals.
Jacob's Pickles (Terminal 5)
New Yorkers may already be familiar with Jacob's Pickles from its Upper West Side flagship, which opened in 2011, or from its outposts at Moynihan Train Hall and Time Market Dumbo. In June 2025, the brand added a JFK location to its roster. "Opening Jacob's Pickles at JFK represents an important step in sharing our New York story with a broader audience," founder Jacob Hadjigeorgis told Aviation News. "We've always believed great food and genuine service can make people feel connected — whether they're locals or travelers passing through." The airport location features a bar and quirky pickle-themed wall art as well as tables for sit-down diners.
So far, reviewers are loving the Southern-inspired menu, including fried chicken and biscuits ($20), fried pickles ($14.50), and mac and cheese ($19.50-$21). At the time of writing, the restaurant has a 4.4 average on Yelp, with reviewers praising the friendly customer service and unique menu items. "One thing I really appreciated was that the menu wasn't your typical generic airport food. As someone who loves biscuits and pickles, this spot immediately drew me in," writes one reviewer, adding that he'd happily return to eat here.
Deep Blue Sushi (Terminal 5)
Among the many sushi options at JFK, Deep Blue Sushi stands out as the best-reviewed. Located in Terminal 5, this sit-down restaurant stuns travelers with its chic blue lighting and modern decor. In addition to sushi and sashimi, the menu includes fried rice, noodle dishes, dumplings, and appetizers such as lettuce wraps and Chinese-style chicken wings. It's on the higher end for prices, with sushi rolls up to $24.
Deep Blue Sushi opened in 2008 as part of JetBlue's newly built terminal, with a menu designed in collaboration with renowned Chef Michael Schulson. At the time, it managed to attract national press. Bon Appétit even wrote that the terminal heralded "a new age of airport dining — a very welcome and delicious one." Nearly 20 years later, the initial buzz may have faded, but customer reviews remain strong, with hundreds of reviews garnering a 3.5 average on Google. "Best place to eat in JFK terminal 5," reads one Google review from 2024. "We ordered five kinds of fried rice, miso soup, and spring rolls. Everything was perfect for us. Not greasy, delicious, and a cozy place."
Dos Toros Taqueria (Terminal 8)
Dos Toros Taqueria opened its first location in New York City's Union Square in 2009. By 2025, the brand had expanded to include 17 locations across New York City and three in Washington, D.C. That same year, Dos Toros debuted at JFK with both a taqueria and a tequila bar — a first for the brand. The all-day menu features a variety of tacos, burritos, and quesadillas ($19.95), as well as salads ($19.95-$20.95), appetizers ($8.95-$19.95), and desserts ($9.95). A special breakfast menu includes breakfast burritos and tortas ($17.95), chilaquiles ($19.95), and churro waffles ($9.95). The attached tequila bar gives travelers the chance to sit down and order a cold beer or a cocktail, such as a spicy margarita, a paloma, or a Bloody Maria.
At time of writing, the restaurant has a 5.0 average on Yelp and a 3.7 average on Google. One five-star Yelp reviewer wrote, "Sat down and ordered the Burrito Bowl and Carnitas Quesadilla and a Dos Equis beer on tap. It was just what we needed! The carnitas were tender and delicious. The service was good, friendly, and comfortable. I don't usually ever write a review for an airport restaurant in the U.S., but if you're in Terminal 8, you've got to go eat here."
Van Wyck Bar & Bistro (Terminal 4)
Van Wyck Bar & Bistro is one of the newest additions to JFK's dining lineup, opening in September 2025 in Terminal 4. The restaurant promises a more refined experience compared to other restaurants in the terminal, and the location highlights views of Jamaica Bay and the tarmac so travelers can watch the planes. The menu is on the pricier side, with $48 steak frites, $25 burgers, and $25 cocktails. However, reviewers agree that the food, drinks, and views justify the cost.
At the time of writing, the restaurant has a 5.0 average on Yelp. "Excellent new addition to the dining options at JFK terminal 4," reads one five-star Yelp review. "The avocado toast was delicious, eggs cooked perfectly, nice-sized portion, and reasonably priced for an airport. The space is modern with a bright, airy look. If you're looking for a place to sit down, relax, and enjoy a meal away from the crowds, this is a great option."
Golden Krust (Terminal 8)
Golden Krust is a longtime New York City fast-casual favorite known for Caribbean staples like patties ($5.70-$6.05), jerk chicken ($21.69), braised oxtail ($29.99), and curried goat ($24.69). The first-ever Golden Krust location opened in 1989 in the Bronx, and in 1996, the brand became the first Caribbean-owned franchiser in the United States. As of 2025, Golden Krust operates over 100 locations across the country and claims the title of the No. 1 selling patty in North America.
The JFK outpost soft-opened in July 2025 and officially celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in October. "We're proud to bring a taste of the Caribbean to one of the world's busiest airports," Steven Clarke, Vice President of Marketing at Golden Krust, told The New York CaribNews. "Opening in JFK Terminal 8 is more than just a milestone for Golden Krust — it's a chance to welcome travelers from around the globe with the warmth, heritage, and bold offerings that have defined our brand for over 35 years."
Reviewers agree that though it doesn't have as many reviews as longtime restaurants, Golden Krust has, at the time of writing, a 4.6 average on Google and a 5.0 average on Yelp. "I sampled a fried dumpling with ackee and saltfish; it was pretty tasty and moist. The jerk chicken was very moist with a bold jerk spice flare. The chicken patty was delicious as well," raved one five-star Google reviewer.
Methodology
We began by reviewing best-of lists and recommendations from culinary and travel publications including Food & Wine, Luxy, Eater New York, The Infatuation, and Devour to create a long list of contenders. Next, we took the restaurants on the list, looked at their customer reviews on Tripadvisor, Google, Yelp, and HappyCow, and found an average across review platforms. After that, we double-checked the JFK terminal map to identify any missing restaurants from our list and confirm that all restaurants are currently operating. Finally, we ranked the restaurants by review average.