Pennsylvania's Friendly Borough Near Pittsburgh Is An Affordable, Walkable, Riverfront Charmer
Pennsylvania is a truly charming state with plenty of stunning locations such as Vandergrift, a friendly borough with a charming downtown and vintage architecture, and Gladwyne, the state's wealthiest suburb with historic charm. There's one location near Pittsburgh though that truly brings you the best of both worlds. Home to a walkable riverfront area while being affordable to both live and visit, Ben Avon should be at the top of anyone's Pennsylvania bucket list.
With a welcoming small-town atmosphere, Ben Avon sits along the Ohio River, offering peaceful walks and stunning surroundings. For picturesque river views, head down to Buzzie's Corner, a viewpoint located right on the edge of Ben Avon in the neighboring borough of Emsworth. The rest of the borough is a beautiful way of exploring on foot thanks to its compact layout, historic homes, and quiet streets which only serve to add to its classic Pennsylvania charm.
Walkable living and local vibes in Ben Avon
Those looking for a quaint destination on the outskirts of the city without the need for a car need look no further than Ben Avon. Here, you can seamlessly stroll the streets and explore the gorgeous suburb on foot. With a tight-knit community feel, visitors and locals alike can enjoy all the area has to offer thanks to an array of community events.
If you plan on visiting during the fall, the borough plays host to a fall festival where you can enjoy a street fair in the downtown area that boasts fun, food, and local craftsmen selling their wares. It is typically held on a Saturday in late September or early October each year. Another great draw of the fall season is for those who enjoy theater, as this is when the largest production of the year is put on by the Community Theater Players.
There are plenty of great attractions in the area for locals and visitors alike, especially for those who enjoy being out and about in the open air. Avon Park is a hit with families thanks to its on-site play area, and Avalon Community Park and Pool is a top choice for those traveling here in summer, with day passes priced at $8 for adults and annual pool pass rates at $175 for the whole family.
Things to know before visiting Ben Avon
Located less than 8 miles from downtown Pittsburgh, Ben Avon sits in a perfect location just 20 miles away from Pittsburgh International Airport. Though the area is walkable, most visitors opt to drive in along Route 65. That said, there are some convenient public transport routes that connect the borough to downtown for those who don't plan on driving at any point during their stay.
Those seeking to move to Ben Avon will find that while it's not the cheapest borough in the area, the cost of living here is relatively well priced, with gorgeous houses that cost an average of $338,000 (as of August 2025). If you're not looking to move here, it should be noted there are no hotels in Ben Avon, but you can find easy-to-get-to accommodations in downtown Pittsburgh, a revitalized, bustling area that is criminally underrated.
The best time of year to visit Ben Avon really depends on what you're here to experience. Typically speaking, anywhere between spring and fall is good. With temperatures reaching highs of 83 degrees Fahrenheit during the summer months, it's the perfect time of year for going outdoors or relaxing by the community pool. Those looking to enjoy community and cultural activities should plan their visit for the fall season when the weather drops a little cooler and the town's fall festivities are in full swing.