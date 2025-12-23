Pennsylvania's Friendly Borough Near Pittsburgh Is An Affordable, Walkable, Riverfront Charmer

Those looking for a quaint destination on the outskirts of the city without the need for a car need look no further than Ben Avon. Here, you can seamlessly stroll the streets and explore the gorgeous suburb on foot. With a tight-knit community feel, visitors and locals alike can enjoy all the area has to offer thanks to an array of community events.

If you plan on visiting during the fall, the borough plays host to a fall festival where you can enjoy a street fair in the downtown area that boasts fun, food, and local craftsmen selling their wares. It is typically held on a Saturday in late September or early October each year. Another great draw of the fall season is for those who enjoy theater, as this is when the largest production of the year is put on by the Community Theater Players.

There are plenty of great attractions in the area for locals and visitors alike, especially for those who enjoy being out and about in the open air. Avon Park is a hit with families thanks to its on-site play area, and Avalon Community Park and Pool is a top choice for those traveling here in summer, with day passes priced at $8 for adults and annual pool pass rates at $175 for the whole family.