Milwaukee's Cozy Suburb Is A Park-Filled Hideaway With Corner Cafés And A Walkable Downtown

Wauwatosa boasts numerous distinctive parks, which makes it easy to find one you like. The city's newest park, Firefly Grove Park, is an artsy oasis in the middle of the city. This green space is home to Wisconsin's first Thomas Dambo troll sculpture (named Mama Rosa), five unique park benches designed by different artists, and a shady woven hut sculpted with live willow branches. All these elements come together to make this park a magical addition to Wauwatosa.

Hoyt Park is another great place in Wauwatosa for both kids and adults to stay entertained. While it has traditional park elements like nature trails, a play area, and sports fields, it also has a beer garden called The Landing that's open year-round. The Landing often hosts events like live music, game nights, and trivia. This park is the perfect place to take the kids for a day of play or to kick back and enjoy a beer with friends.

Another unique Wauwatosa park is Hartung Park. This park is perfect for keeping your brain and body active. You can puzzle out the solution to the stone labyrinth, admire bronze sculptures based on fossils of creatures that lived in Wisconsin millions of years ago, or explore a picturesque nature trail. The trail in this park also connects to the 4.5-mile Menomonee River Parkway Loop and the 3.8-mile Menomonee River Mountain Bike Loop so you can enjoy even more of this town's lush scenery. If you're up for a more ambitious walk than the trails in Wauwatosa can provide, the 14-mile Hank Aaron State Trail passes along the southern edge of Wauwatosa and goes directly to the Historic Third Ward, Milwaukee's most stylish district.