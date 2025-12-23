Washington's Walkable Seattle Suburb Is A Scenic Town With Lake Views, Friendly Vibes, And Trails
Just on the doorstep of rainy Seattle, the gleaming freshwater shores of Lake Washington are home to dozens of charming urban communities, each with its own unique personality. Whether you're looking for some respite after taking in the hundreds of shops that make Pike Place Market the self-proclaimed "soul of the city" or you're looking for a secluded pebbly beach without the crowds, you're likely to find your dream spot in this neck of the woods. With its suburban feel and walkable scenic lake trails, there's one town in this serene archipelago that perfectly fits the bill.
The verdant peninsula town of Yarrow Point is sandwiched between parks, wetlands and beautiful lakeside beaches. This is an inclusive and community-driven haven filled with family-friendly activities and charming outdoor spots, as described by the town's website. From the secret Road End Beach to the Yarrow Bay wetlands, Yarrow Point has heaps of locations with fantastic views. Kissed by the waters of Lake Washington on three sides, it's also an ideal spot if you want to go paddleboarding or kayaking, with a designated launch site available to members of the public.
Yarrow Point is only a short drive or scenic bike ride away from Seattle, about 8 miles across the Evergreen Point Floating Bridge — the longest and widest floating bridge in the world at the time of its 2016 opening, according to Atlas Obscura. It's also a quick 3 miles away from the world-class shopping mecca of Bellevue, located on the same Lake Washington peninsula.
Discover Yarrow Point's trails and lakeside delights
Don't get fooled by the name Cozy Cove, the grassy lake indenture that Yarrow Point rests upon. For both active adventurers and lovers of the great outdoors, it's easy to find things to do in and around Yarrow Point. Its position is perfect for exploring the lakeside on foot, starting from the public Road End Beach and walking either west to the Wetherill Nature Reserve or east flanking the Yarrow Bay toward the wetlands of the same name. Most trails in Yarrow Point go through the quaint town center, where you can stop and check out the "hidden trail" of Sally's Alley, affectionately named after the pet goat of a former resident (via Town of Yarrow Point).
Yarrow Point, as explained on the town's website, is connected to other communities in the peninsula via the Points Loop Trail, which you can follow both hiking or biking at your leisure thanks to its redeveloped facilities that encourage green mobility. You can even use it as a starting point to follow the 5.7-mile Cross Kirkland Corridor — a charming former railroad linking the urban Bellevue to sleepy Woodinville (via AllTrails).
Yarrow Point developed a forward-thinking Trail Plan to highlight the richness of its outdoor activities, such as wetland walking, biking along the historic rail, or simply ambling through the small town itself. The result is an official map that you can consult or download, with details of trails, paths, and other Yarrow Point highlights.
Take a stroll through this friendly lake community
Stunning emerald trails along the lake and meticulously manicured front lawns are at the soul of Yarrow Point (via Darius Cincys), but there's also space for relaxation and laid-back events in this friendly community. During the annual Points July 4th celebration, locals and visitors descend on the town shores to make the most of the peninsula's rare sunshine and summery weather. This family-friendly event features a town parade, bingo, point-to-point paddling, and even its own annual pickleball competition. The tournament takes place in Morningside Park, which is otherwise open year-round for laid-back family activities (via Town of Yarrow Point).
You can walk from the town hall, in the heart of Yarrow Point, to Road End Beach in under 10 minutes before unmooring your kayak from the 42nd Street Launch Area to float peacefully on the lake. You can even spend an afternoon away from busy shops and commercial chaos simply walking by the charming lakefront houses. Indeed, a quarter of Yarrow Point homes have their own lake access, not to mention beautiful views.
If you're after a more cosmopolitan atmosphere with cafes and restaurants on every corner, you can easily head into Seattle, or otherwise explore the urban communities nearby. Kirkland is less than 4 miles away and is ideal for a quick bite at Cafe Hagen or Reunion Cafe + Malaysian Kitchen. Afterward, you can explore the picture-perfect lakefront of Doris Cooper Houghton Beach Park. The park allows swimming in the summer, and its volleyball court, playground, and picnic areas are accessible year-round (via City of Kirkland).