Wisconsin's Charming City Near Madison Offers A Walkable Downtown, Shops, And Restaurants

Although most people visit South Central Wisconsin for the more popular state capital of Madison, the region is also home to quieter destinations that showcase history and community in their spaces. After exploring the hot tourist spots, why not set your sights on the smaller cities such as Dodgeville in Iowa County? Nestled in the heart of Wisconsin's Driftless Area, Dodgeville is about a one-hour drive from Madison and Dane County Regional Airport. You'll still be in proximity to the amenities of the bigger city while also enjoying the homey city.

With a 2025 population of about 5,000 (via World Population Review), Dodgeville is the largest community in the county. Learn the ins and outs of the city by taking a walk through the city's historic downtown. Main Street includes the Iowa Street Historic District, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, where you'll find historic buildings. You can take a walking tour of downtown for an opportunity to see these houses, plus the Iowa County Courthouse, the oldest courthouse in Wisconsin.

Beyond its rich history, downtown is filled with personality from the shops and boutiques to the local eats. You'll find some of the top eats on North Iowa Street are neighbors and across the street from each other. On the same stretch, the boutiques surround the restaurants, food trucks, and cafes. If you want to go beyond North Iowa, like White Rose Annex 328 for your souvenirs, it's just a 10-minute walk away.