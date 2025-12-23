Colorado's Once-Thriving Gold Mining Hub Is Now An Abandoned Ghost Town

A once-thriving Colorado gold mining hub that was the seat of Park County is a ghost town with a strange ending: After being abandoned, it came back to life before meeting its final end at the hand of one of the (lesser-known) Koch brothers. About 2.5 hours from the remaining Old West legacy of Denver, you'll find the cemetery of Buckskin Joe, a mining town that popped up in 1859. Although officially named Laurette (for Laura and Jeanette, the only two women in the town), the town has always been known as Buckskin Joe, the nickname of prospector Joe Higgenbottom, who first found gold in the area.

Legend has it, the fur-loving Joe was out hunting and slipped on ice. His gun went off and shot a rock, revealing gold beneath. Others soon followed to dig up the gold in the area. Originally a tent city, the town grew to about 2,000 (some say as many as 5,000 lived there). By the early 1860s, Buckskin Joe had a grocery store with a post office, saloons, hotels, and a gambling hall.

As with so many ghost towns, Buckskin Joe saw its decline once the gold ran out, which it did around 1866, when the mill closed. By 1880, the town was essentially empty, with most people moving on elsewhere and even some of the buildings leaving, too (the courthouse was moved to Fairplay). Unfortunately, you can't say this is one of the American West's best-preserved ghost towns, since all that remains of the town is the cemetery with 19th-century tombstones marking the lives and struggles of those living in Buckskin Joe.