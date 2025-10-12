Settled Outside Colorado Springs Is A Rugged River Town With A Famed Bridge And Scenic Train Rides

Just under an hour from Colorado Springs, America's Olympic City, Cañon City is a delightful Front Range destination with some world class attractions, incredible scenery, and all kinds of outdoor adventure to enjoy. It's known best as home to the world famous Royal Gorge, carved into the Rocky Mountains by the Arkansas River. You can walk above it on America's highest suspension bridge or ride through the bottom of the Royal Gorge on a historic railroad.

As for why there's a rail line tucked away deep into the mountains, in the late 1870s, silver had been discovered in the mountains, and the railroad was instrumental in being able to get to the ore and to get it out. But the narrow canyon wasn't big enough for multiple rail routes, and there was a two-year-long war over who would control the rights to the rails. Once the rail wars calmed down, the line also became important for passenger cars, helping move people from Denver to Salt Lake City. But as cars and planes began surpassing trains as the easiest ways to travel, the line fell out of use with the last passenger trains running in 1967.

However, in 1998, the Royal Gorge Route Railroad was established to give visitors a chance to once again ride through the beautiful canyon. Along the 24-mile round-trip journey, you may see wildlife like bighorn sheep and bald eagles; there's an open air car where you can enjoy the best views. The train also includes a restaurant, and you can have food right at your seat. It hosts special themed rides as well, including some fun ones at the holidays, making it one of Colorado's best train rides for unbelievably scenic, snow-covered mountain views.