Settled Outside Colorado Springs Is A Rugged River Town With A Famed Bridge And Scenic Train Rides
Just under an hour from Colorado Springs, America's Olympic City, Cañon City is a delightful Front Range destination with some world class attractions, incredible scenery, and all kinds of outdoor adventure to enjoy. It's known best as home to the world famous Royal Gorge, carved into the Rocky Mountains by the Arkansas River. You can walk above it on America's highest suspension bridge or ride through the bottom of the Royal Gorge on a historic railroad.
As for why there's a rail line tucked away deep into the mountains, in the late 1870s, silver had been discovered in the mountains, and the railroad was instrumental in being able to get to the ore and to get it out. But the narrow canyon wasn't big enough for multiple rail routes, and there was a two-year-long war over who would control the rights to the rails. Once the rail wars calmed down, the line also became important for passenger cars, helping move people from Denver to Salt Lake City. But as cars and planes began surpassing trains as the easiest ways to travel, the line fell out of use with the last passenger trains running in 1967.
However, in 1998, the Royal Gorge Route Railroad was established to give visitors a chance to once again ride through the beautiful canyon. Along the 24-mile round-trip journey, you may see wildlife like bighorn sheep and bald eagles; there's an open air car where you can enjoy the best views. The train also includes a restaurant, and you can have food right at your seat. It hosts special themed rides as well, including some fun ones at the holidays, making it one of Colorado's best train rides for unbelievably scenic, snow-covered mountain views.
Visiting Cañon City's Royal Gorge Bridge & Park and whitewater rafting the Arkansas River
The Royal Gorge canyon measures just about 1,050 feet deep and 1,250 feet wide where it's slimmest, and the Royal Gorge Bridge was built in 1929 to help people experience the area's natural beauty. So long after, it's still an incredible place to visit. At the Royal Gorge Bridge & Park, you can walk across the famous bridge, and you can also go on a via ferrata climbing excursion, a zip line, or a high-adrenaline swing towering over the Gorge. It also goes all out for holidays with special events at Halloween and Christmas along with monthly movie nights during the summer.
From the bridge, you might see whitewater rafters on the river far below you. If you want to join their ranks, there are a number of operators that will take you down the river on a half-day or full-day trip. The rapids in the Royal Gorge reach Class IV and even Class V depending on the water levels, so it's not great for first timers. However, the nearby Bighorn Sheep Canyon is also on the Arkansas River, and it's a bit more low key when it comes to the rapids, but still beautiful, making it fun for new rafters. And each July, the Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival holds rafting competitions, a trail run along the river, and live music and food trucks throughout town.
Beyond the Royal Gorge in Cañon City
Cañon City has more than just the Royal Gorge. The Arkansas Riverwalk runs through town for around 7.5 miles and takes you through popular spots like Centennial Park and John Griffin Regional Park. The city is also home to Skyline Drive, one of "America's most scenic drives" (via Colorado). Built in 1905, this one-way road is not for the faint of heart (no guardrails), but it does give you incredible views on all sides. There are also some dinosaur tracks on the cliffside along this road.
The road was built by prisoners who were being housed at the Colorado Territorial Correctional Facility. It dates back to 1871, and it's still in operation today. You can learn more about the prison at the Museum of Colorado Prisons. It's in what was originally the Women's Correctional Facility next door to the current prison. It's not the typical art or natural history museum you might think of visiting on vacation, but it gets rave reviews from visitors.
While summer is peak tourist season, Cañon City is fun year round. Tucked away into a river valley, it's great to visit in winter if you're not a fan of the cold since it's around 10 degrees Fahrenheit warmer here than at other Front Range destinations. While it does get to below freezing during the winter, daytime highs can be in the 50s. It's also a particular delight in fall; you can head up into the nearby mountains to see the aspens in bright yellow, and Diana's Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze in town is a cute spot, perfect for an afternoon of fall family fun. Then in spring, there's the beloved Cañon City Music & Blossom Festival with a parade, pageant, and other events.