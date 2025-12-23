This Underrated Alabama City Is A Historic Gem With Great Shops, Nearby Lake Getaways, And Sumptuous Southern Eats

Historic cities do it best, especially when you find yourself in underrated places like Leeds, Alabama. The old-school nostalgia is alive and well in this Birmingham suburb, whether you're catching a flick at the Grand River Drive-In or admiring the mid-19th century Bass House Museum. This isn't the only charming aspect of Leeds, though — there's a wide variety of stores to check out, from local businesses downtown to outlet malls with good bargains. When hunger strikes, mouthwatering barbecue awaits, with every bite getting juicier and juicier. If food is the way to your heart, then Lake Purdy is the way to your soul. This gorgeous destination will satisfy your outdoor-loving spirit, and the nearby Lake Logan Martin will sign and stamp it.

Formally established in 1887, Leeds experienced growth as a result of the thriving railroad, agriculture, and manufacturing industries. As you explore the downtown area, you'll come across a massive mural depicting a train arriving at a depot. Within the same historic district is the Leeds Railroad Depot. Dating back to the late 19th century, the depot was restored in 1984 and now serves as a reminder of Leeds' railroad history. Besides locomotives, this town also takes pride in racing — the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum houses more than 1,800 retro motorcycles and racecars. Highlights include the 1959 Ducati 200SS, 1926 Royal Enfield 200 Sport, and 1954 AJS "Porcupine" E95.

Leeds is only 20 minutes away from Birmingham, Alabama's "Cultural Capital" with one of the country's best food scenes. The drive from Montgomery takes 1.5 hours, while coming from Auburn takes two hours. Huntsville, home to a futuristic space center, is an hour and 50 minutes away. Accommodation-wise, you can book a stay with Hampton Inn, America's Inn, Comfort Inn and Suites, or Best Western Plus Bass Hotel and Suites.