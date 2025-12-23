This Underrated Alabama City Is A Historic Gem With Great Shops, Nearby Lake Getaways, And Sumptuous Southern Eats
Historic cities do it best, especially when you find yourself in underrated places like Leeds, Alabama. The old-school nostalgia is alive and well in this Birmingham suburb, whether you're catching a flick at the Grand River Drive-In or admiring the mid-19th century Bass House Museum. This isn't the only charming aspect of Leeds, though — there's a wide variety of stores to check out, from local businesses downtown to outlet malls with good bargains. When hunger strikes, mouthwatering barbecue awaits, with every bite getting juicier and juicier. If food is the way to your heart, then Lake Purdy is the way to your soul. This gorgeous destination will satisfy your outdoor-loving spirit, and the nearby Lake Logan Martin will sign and stamp it.
Formally established in 1887, Leeds experienced growth as a result of the thriving railroad, agriculture, and manufacturing industries. As you explore the downtown area, you'll come across a massive mural depicting a train arriving at a depot. Within the same historic district is the Leeds Railroad Depot. Dating back to the late 19th century, the depot was restored in 1984 and now serves as a reminder of Leeds' railroad history. Besides locomotives, this town also takes pride in racing — the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum houses more than 1,800 retro motorcycles and racecars. Highlights include the 1959 Ducati 200SS, 1926 Royal Enfield 200 Sport, and 1954 AJS "Porcupine" E95.
Leeds is only 20 minutes away from Birmingham, Alabama's "Cultural Capital" with one of the country's best food scenes. The drive from Montgomery takes 1.5 hours, while coming from Auburn takes two hours. Huntsville, home to a futuristic space center, is an hour and 50 minutes away. Accommodation-wise, you can book a stay with Hampton Inn, America's Inn, Comfort Inn and Suites, or Best Western Plus Bass Hotel and Suites.
Pamper yourself with retail therapy and delicious food in Leeds
When you're not marveling at vintage bikes or learning about trains, Leeds can keep you busy with shopping. Mum & Me Mercantile is your one-stop shop for women's apparel, home decor, self-care products, and more. This is the ideal place to purchase jewelry for a special someone, puzzles for the little ones, and scented candles for a friend. Right across the street is Pants Store, which actually has more than just pants — from sweaters and graphic Ts to jackets and denim jeans, be it for men, women, or kids. Meanwhile, Saturday Vintage Comics is a great spot to stock up on DC and Marvel comic books.
To get your money's worth on a shopping spree, make your way to The Shops of Grand River. This outlet mall boasts over 70 stores, ranging from athleisure and footwear to perfume and high-end brands. Browse the racks of Polo Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Old Navy, Michael Kors, and American Eagle Outfitters among other brands. If your idea of retail therapy involves treasure hunting, Bama Flea Mall and Antique Center is the place to be. Whether you're looking for quirky home decor, unique jewelry, or an old book, you'll definitely find it here.
Enjoy your purchases with a rewarding meal at Rusty's Bar-B-Q. Indulge in Southern specialities like brisket sandwiches, pulled pork plates, tender ribs, and smoked turkey. Vegetarians don't have to miss out — order the barbecue jackfruit with sweat baked beans and deviled eggs, and your stomach will thank you. Saw's BBQ at The Backyard is another eatery where more Southern comfort food awaits. Their menu features barbecue fries, smoked pulled chicken, pork and greens, patty melt, smoked sausage, and other savory goodness. To switch things up with the seasonings, head to Ricarda's Filipino BBQ.
Lake days are a short drive away
Those who wish to float into happiness can spend the day at Lake Purdy. The 1050-acre outdoor haven caters to all sorts of adventurers, from anglers, boaters, and paddlers to hikers, picnickers, and birdwatching enthusiasts. You can rent out a fully rigged boat for a fishing excursion — expect to reel in species like bass, catfish, crappie, and bluegill. Wish to glide across the lake with the whole family? You can opt for a pontoon boat trip on the lake, or go for a smooth cruise on a non-motorized boat. Kayakers and paddleboarders can also enjoy the water while getting some exercise.
The wilderness area around Lake Purdy spans 7,800 acres, perfect for wandering the trails and looking through your binoculars. Canada geese are common, as are great egrets, ring-necked ducks, hooded mergansers, wild turkeys, great blue herons, sandpipers, and lesser scaup — you might even catch sight of a bald eagle. Lake Logan Martin is a short drive from Leeds and a favorite day-trip destination. Covering an area of 17,000 acres with a 275-mile shoreline, this lake is excellent for largemouth, white, and spotted bass fishing. You'll notice a lot of people launching their vessels into the water, be it a kayak, canoe, or boat. Many vacationers love to ski on the lake or take a cool dip on a hot afternoon.
When you feel like drying off, follow the Lakeside Park Trail for an hour-long stroll in the woods. The 1.2-mile loop is an easy path, with lake vistas peeking out at every turn. The 1.5-mile Double Cove Main Loop also offers scenic lake views along the way. While we're on the topic, you should add Alambama's Lake Wedowee to your list — the serene, sparkling gem is a fishing paradise beloved by generations of campers.