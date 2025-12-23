Tucked Between Downtown Denver And Aurora Is Colorado's Neighborhood With Green Spaces And Cozy Living
There are various towns and cities across the world with unusual names, such as Hell, Michigan, where you can pay to be mayor for a day, and No Business, an abandoned town in Tennessee surrounded by mountain beauty. One such place is Four Square Mile, a Colorado neighborhood which, despite what the name suggests, only takes up around 2.7 square miles. Despite the strange and misleading name, Four Square Mile is a cozy spot to live in, thanks to its great mix of residential areas, shops, and green spaces.
The comfortable, residential atmosphere, quiet streets and neat neighborhood parks make it the perfect spot for those who love slow-living and spending time outdoors. Cheyenne-Arapaho Park is a great space to visit, with a Cheyenne-Arapaho-inspired sculpture and council gathering ring that honors the Plains Native American tribes. It's a great day out for all the family to enjoy Native American-themed artworks, picnic shelters, tables, and BBQ Grills.
This neighborhood boasts plenty for residents and visitors to enjoy, including Cherry Creek Country Club, where members can enjoy golfing, dining, and events. There are plenty of residential hiking trails in the area, including one that runs along the scenic Cherry Creek Greenway. With a range of local playgrounds, small community centers, and open spaces, Four Square Mile is the perfect option for those seeking a calm suburban escape, while not needing to stray too far from city life.
Local Features and Lifestyle in Four Square Mile
A popular choice with young professionals, it comes as no surprise that much of this is due to the area's location. Sitting just a 30-minute drive from downtown Denver, residents can easily access plenty of great dining, shopping, and entertainment. That said, there are plenty of great options in Four Square Mile, with Central Park Shopping Center located right on the doorstep, and a range of great restaurants in the area, such as NOMI Thai Ramen and 5 Star Café Eritrean & Ethiopian Restaurant.
Families and young professionals alike love the cafe scene of Four Square Mile. Sonder Coffee and Tea is a relaxing, upscale coffee house offering craft, home-roasted coffee and loose-leaf teas, open daily between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Another great option is Locus Coffee Bar, open until 2 p.m. daily, it boasts a hip vibe and great aesthetics for Instagram!
While in the area, you may also want to make a visit to Babi Yar Memorial Park. Situated just outside of Four Square Mile, this 27-acre memorial park was created to commemorate the victims of the horrific 1941 massacre in Kiev. The pathways are laid out in the shape of the Star of David, and it boasts some interesting architectural highlights, including an amphitheater, a grove, and a ravine.
How to Get to Four Square Mile and Where to Stay
Four Square Mile is within great proximity of major highways, including both the I-25 and I-225, making it easily accessible from downtown Denver and Aurora, which is around a 20-minute drive away. If you plan on extending your trip elsewhere in the state, Four Square Mile also sits less than a 1.5-hour drive away from Colorado Springs. This makes it a great base for exploring both of these fantastic cities. Those visiting from out of state can fly into the nearby Denver International Airport, located less than a 40-minute drive away.
Whether you're planning on relocating to Four Square Mile or just hoping to explore the area, there are a range of great accommodation options in the surrounding area, though it's important to note that there are no hotels actually in Four Square Mile. Most hotels, including the Hyatt Place Denver/Cherry Creek and the Hampton Inn & Suites Aurora South Denver, sit within a 20-minute drive of the area. That said, if you're looking for somewhere truly unique to stay, you may want to book a room at the Curtis Hotel, one of America's top art hotels that's also a gallery experience with kitschy, themed floors, located less than a 40-minute drive from Four Square Mile.