Tucked Between Downtown Denver And Aurora Is Colorado's Neighborhood With Green Spaces And Cozy Living

There are various towns and cities across the world with unusual names, such as Hell, Michigan, where you can pay to be mayor for a day, and No Business, an abandoned town in Tennessee surrounded by mountain beauty. One such place is Four Square Mile, a Colorado neighborhood which, despite what the name suggests, only takes up around 2.7 square miles. Despite the strange and misleading name, Four Square Mile is a cozy spot to live in, thanks to its great mix of residential areas, shops, and green spaces.

The comfortable, residential atmosphere, quiet streets and neat neighborhood parks make it the perfect spot for those who love slow-living and spending time outdoors. Cheyenne-Arapaho Park is a great space to visit, with a Cheyenne-Arapaho-inspired sculpture and council gathering ring that honors the Plains Native American tribes. It's a great day out for all the family to enjoy Native American-themed artworks, picnic shelters, tables, and BBQ Grills.

This neighborhood boasts plenty for residents and visitors to enjoy, including Cherry Creek Country Club, where members can enjoy golfing, dining, and events. There are plenty of residential hiking trails in the area, including one that runs along the scenic Cherry Creek Greenway. With a range of local playgrounds, small community centers, and open spaces, Four Square Mile is the perfect option for those seeking a calm suburban escape, while not needing to stray too far from city life.