Tennessee's Abandoned Town With A Quirky Name Is Surrounded By Mountain Beauty

Deep in the wilderness of the Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area in Scott County, Tennessee is an abandoned ghost town that seems like a place where humans have no business being. Some say that's how this settlement, No Business, got its name after it was founded in 1796 by a Revolutionary War veteran given a land grant in this area so remote and isolated that it's hard to imagine anyone living there, let alone 300 people at its peak.

Some say the quirky name came from the first settlers' feeling that they had "no business" making their homes in a place as removed as this, while others argue it came from residents' belief that outsiders had "no business" coming there because they didn't need anyone else. After all, for 164 years, this place was home to a community so self-sufficient that folks grew their own tobacco, made their own shoes, produced their own moonshine during Prohibition, and even built coffins themselves for their loved ones.

The community experienced a brief period of growth when mining and logging came to the area, but as those resources dried up, it started to go into decline. World War II sped up the end of No Business as a number of young men went off to fight and after experiencing life outside their closed-off community, where there was no radio or television to connect them to the world, they decided not to return. Tennessee has its fair share of abandoned towns hidden in the mountains and No Business is no exception. These days, you'll find stunning mountain beauty surrounding the few ruins of this community that existed until the 1960s, when its last remaining resident died.