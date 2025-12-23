Just Outside San Jose Is California's Sprawling Park With Camping, Hiking, And Lakefront Fun

The Bay Area's reputation as a tech powerhouse precedes it, with expensive neighborhoods like South of Market in San Francisco and companies like Apple and Google basing their headquarters there. But not everyone here is a millionaire who can afford to charter a jet to go on a vacation — sometimes, you need to explore your own backyard, and you'll be pleasantly surprised when you discover Del Valle Regional Park. Situated in Livermore Valley, a secret coastal mountain wine region, this verdant haven covers 4,395 acres of rolling hills, oak woodlands, and lush valleys. The crown jewel of the park is Lake Del Valle, where you can swim, kayak, sail, and watch the sunset on a boat trip.

The area that is now Del Valle Regional Park was once the home of the Ohlone, Bay Miwok, and Northern Valley Yokuts, who inhabited the area for thousands of years. After European colonization, it was private land until 1970, when the park was established by the East Bay Regional Park District. Since then, the sprawling space has attracted nature lovers who wish to go horseback riding, fish for their daily catch, host a picnic, and camp under the stars. With plenty of activities catering to different interests, Del Valle Regional Park rebrands the Bay Area as a green retreat.

Although the summer months are crowded with tourists, it's also the best time to take a dip in the lake. During spring, the fields bloom with kaleidoscopic wildflowers, while fall brings warm afternoons and chilly evenings. Wintertime visitors, on the other hand, just might have the entire place to themselves. Del Valle Regional Park is 45 minutes away from San Jose and an hour's drive from San Francisco. Stockton is also an hour away, while coming from Modesto takes one hour and 15 minutes.