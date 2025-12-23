Just Outside San Jose Is California's Sprawling Park With Camping, Hiking, And Lakefront Fun
The Bay Area's reputation as a tech powerhouse precedes it, with expensive neighborhoods like South of Market in San Francisco and companies like Apple and Google basing their headquarters there. But not everyone here is a millionaire who can afford to charter a jet to go on a vacation — sometimes, you need to explore your own backyard, and you'll be pleasantly surprised when you discover Del Valle Regional Park. Situated in Livermore Valley, a secret coastal mountain wine region, this verdant haven covers 4,395 acres of rolling hills, oak woodlands, and lush valleys. The crown jewel of the park is Lake Del Valle, where you can swim, kayak, sail, and watch the sunset on a boat trip.
The area that is now Del Valle Regional Park was once the home of the Ohlone, Bay Miwok, and Northern Valley Yokuts, who inhabited the area for thousands of years. After European colonization, it was private land until 1970, when the park was established by the East Bay Regional Park District. Since then, the sprawling space has attracted nature lovers who wish to go horseback riding, fish for their daily catch, host a picnic, and camp under the stars. With plenty of activities catering to different interests, Del Valle Regional Park rebrands the Bay Area as a green retreat.
Although the summer months are crowded with tourists, it's also the best time to take a dip in the lake. During spring, the fields bloom with kaleidoscopic wildflowers, while fall brings warm afternoons and chilly evenings. Wintertime visitors, on the other hand, just might have the entire place to themselves. Del Valle Regional Park is 45 minutes away from San Jose and an hour's drive from San Francisco. Stockton is also an hour away, while coming from Modesto takes one hour and 15 minutes.
Where to camp at Del Valle Regional Park
Del Valle Regional Park is a wonderful place to disconnect from your routine and unwind in your tent. Featuring traditional, equestrian, and group sites, the pet-friendly campground offers all the essentials for a comfortable stay. There are 150 sites in total, each sleeping up to eight people with a two-vehicle limit. 21 sites are designated for RVs — these are equipped with 30-amp hook-ups, water, and sewer. 124 tent and RV sites are non-hookups, with access to restrooms and showers, a picnic table, and a fire pit.
Coming with a group of 17 or more people? Book one of the group campsites. Wild Turkey sleeps up to 50 campers and is open from April to October, with picnic tables, fire rings, grills, and drinking water. However, vehicles are off limits at this group site. Punta Vaca offers similar amenities, while Cedar Camp is a primitive, hike-in group site with no water. Hetch Hetchy is the largest group site, with a maximum of 100 campers. It comes with ADA-accessible toilets, a boat launch, drinking water, picnic tables, and a fire pit. Other primitive group sites include Ardilla, Eagles View, and Venados.
The park has four equestrian campsites that must be booked in advance. These primitive areas have a capacity of four campers and one horse per site, with a 100-square-foot horse stall. There's a group equestrian campsite, too, which holds up to 50 people and 15 horses. Operating from April to October, this site comes with horse stalls, grills, picnic tables, a fire pit, and a chemical toilet — but no showers. Both the group and individual equestrian sites provide water for the horses; however, you're in charge of bringing your own drinking water and feed arrangements. On top of that, there are five cabins available in the park.
Enjoy exploring the trails and lakefront of Del Valle Regional Park
Every hike at Del Valle Regional Park is a new adventure, with lots of trails accommodating different skill levels. Start with the easy East Shore Trail that takes you to the Venados group campground. The 2.3-mile, out-and-back path exposes you to the lake and lush landscape — swimming breaks are highly encouraged. Looking for scenic lookouts? Follow the 2.1-mile Cresta Blanca Trail that snakes through the mountains. The uphill hike provides several vantage points to admire Lake Del Valle — make sure to lather on sunscreen as there's little shade.
Those who want a challenge can take the Murietta Falls Trail. This 12.3-mile out-and-back journey isn't for the faint of heart. With an elevation gain of 4,229 feet, it can take up to nine hours to complete this hike. Tackle this trail during the winter months to marvel at the Bay Area's highest waterfall in full flow. Another strenuous hike is Rose Peak via Sailor Camp, Ohlone, and Rocky Ridge Trails. The 19.1-mile out-and-back route has a total ascent of 5,521 feet, but offers expansive views of Livermore Valley and beyond.
You can't forget about splashing around Lake Del Valle. Summertime visitors head to either of the designated swimming beaches — East or West — to cool off when the water conditions allow. Others like to launch their boat or rent one from the marina to fish for trout, largemouth bass, panfish, and catfish. You'll spot a lot of people paddleboarding on the lake and gliding across the water in their kayaks. Sailing and windsurfing are popular as well, as long as you don't exceed the 10-mile-per-hour limit. If you like your lakeside activities with a glass of wine, Lake Berryessa in Napa Valley is a great day trip destination where you can swim, hike, and camp.