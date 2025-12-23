Seattle's 5 Hands-Down Best Speakeasies, According To Washington Locals
There's something unmistakably alluring about a speakeasy. Whether it's tucked behind an old bookcase with a magic door that opens when a particular book is pulled from its dusty shelf or buried beneath a bustling restaurant and only accessible upon murmuring a secret password to a doorman, the only thing that isn't secret about a speakeasy is how fun it can be to find.
Seattle is renowned for its buzzing bar scene, so it comes as no surprise that the Emerald City is overflowing with hidden speakeasy gems. From nameless bars with cinemas tucked inside to classic cocktail lounges with alleyway entrances serving Prohibition-era glamour and secret libations, each speakeasy has its own unique atmosphere infused with a shared aura of mystery and vintage charm. There are many to choose from, but, according to Washington locals, these five Seattle speakeasies are la crème de la crème. Get ready for a little hunting, grab a pen to write down secret passwords, and prepare to sip your way through Seattle's hidden hot spots.
Bathtub Gin & Co.
Starting with a bang, Bathtub Gin & Co. is a popular local spot with all the trappings of a Prohibition-style speakeasy. Located in the heart of downtown at 2205 2nd Avenue, you can find the secret sipping spot tucked into the basement of a 1920s-era brick apartment building. Like any authentic speakeasy, it's a bit tricky to find. Walk down the narrow alleyway, look for the wooden door, and you should see a small black placard with gold script bearing the bar's name.
The bar consists of two levels, both cozy, intimately lit, and wrapped in beautiful brick walls. Beware: It does get crowded because of limited seating, and it doesn't take reservations. Your best bet to snag a seat without a long wait is to visit on a weekday closer to opening at 5 p.m., or just before closing at 2 a.m. Once you secure your spot, you have a menu of innovative cocktails to choose from, such as the gin-based Mellow Gold cocktail stirred with rosemary-chamomile infused honey and lemon. You can also choose from its extensive whiskey menu to create the perfect old fashioned for a classic sipping experience.
Inside Passage
When you picture a traditional speakeasy, sultry jazz music, bourbon-infused libations served in crystal glasses, and elegant Art Deco vibes may be some of the things that come to mind. However, Inside Passage isn't your traditional speakeasy. Situated in Capitol Hill, Seattle's most charming neighborhood with walkable boutiques and trendy brunch spots, Rumba is a Caribbean-themed bar that's beloved by locals for its punchy, rum-filled cocktails (there are over 200 different rums to choose from). While it's the perfect spot to belly up to the bar and indulge your taste buds in a tropical escape, the real gem is Inside Passage, the cozy tiki lounge hidden behind the bustling rum bar.
Space is limited, and reservations are strongly recommended. It takes walk-ins based on availability, but you may have to sip a couple cocktails at Rumba while you wait for a spot to open up. If you're lucky enough to get into Inside Passage, prepare to be transported into a nautical, deep-sea oasis composed of bamboo-covered walls, colorful paper lanterns hanging overhead, and a quirky sea monster statue named Kiki which hangs out at the bar.
Its signature cocktails are half the fun and served in funky, over-the-top glasses shaped like everything from Sasquatch heads to pirate treasure chests. If you're a fan of "The Goonies," you definitely want to try the One-Eyed Willy cocktail. Of course, it also offers an array of tiki bar classics, including mai tais and daiquiris, in case you'd rather keep it simple. Not your run-of-the-mill speakeasy, Inside Passage offers an island getaway in the heart of the Pacific Northwest.
Deep Dive
Housing the Amazon headquarters, it's hard to miss Seattle's architectural marvel, The Spheres. A futuristic indoor jungle that's both a working office and a unique tourist attraction, what you probably wouldn't expect is that The Spheres has a sophisticated speakeasy hiding deep beneath its glass-domed facade. Situated below street level, Deep Dive is an elegant oasis hidden in the heart of Seattle's beautiful Belltown neighborhood. From the moment you descend the stairs and step into the intimate, windowless cocktail lounge, you feel the glamour practically dripping from the ceiling. Artfully decorated by Seattle artist Curtis Steiner, the room is nothing short of gorgeous.
Take a seat on a plush blue velvet seat and peruse a menu of elevated appetizers that pair perfectly with its indulgent craft cocktails, such as Crystal Palace and Lady in Red. At $24 a drink, the price tag is a little higher than average, but the decadent drinks and the undeniably upscale experience is worth every penny. While there isn't a specific dress code to enter, you may want to skip the casual wear and opt for cocktail party attire to match the bar's chic surroundings. If you're looking for a romantic date night spot with luxurious and cozy vibes, or a sparkling hidden gem to host a private event, this is definitely the place to dive into.
Unlisted
The next speakeasy on the list is so secret it won't even tell you its name. Known simply as Unlisted, the hidden haunt is another local-approved spot and a common Reddit recommendation for out-of-towners searching for a classic speakeasy vibe. Located at 570 Roy Street, the nameless speakeasy is tucked down an alleyway in the Lower Queen Anne neighborhood, one of Seattle's wealthiest enclaves filled with historic mansions, skyline sights, and café culture. You can find its unassuming entry door illuminated under the bulb of a solitary red light.
Inside, the lounge area is fairly small, yet the high, ornately carved ceilings make up for it. Flourishing in 1920s decor complete with Art Deco light fixtures and marble-topped tables, the bar's most unique decorative feature is a life-size elephant, which goes by Ruby. Snap a selfie with Ruby and steal a cozy spot by the fireplace to sip on classic Prohibition-era libations.
Complementing the cinematic atmosphere, the bar also hosts movie nights, screening everything from holiday classics to hit musicals — and serving specially crafted cocktails to match the flick. Because how can you watch "Practical Magic" without a Midnight Margarita in hand? With limited seating, tickets sell out fast for movie nights — and the speakeasy fills up quickly in general — so it's best to book your spot on Resy ahead of time.
Needle & Thread
Recommended by bar bloggers and Reddit users alike, Needle & Thread is another Seattle speakeasy that locals love — and the reasons aren't nearly as secret as its entrance. In classic speakeasy fashion, the entrance is tucked inside another bar. Nestled above Tavern Law in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, you can find the bank vault-style door leading to Needle & Thread next to an old-fashioned rotary telephone.
If you have a reservation, check in with the host first, who gives you a secret password to speak into the telephone to open the door. You can secure your spot on Open Table up to six days in advance for parties up to six guests. Walk-in spots are sometimes available if you inquire at the main bar at Tavern Law, but there's no guarantee. Once inside, dim chandeliers and candle-lit tables adorned with copies of old Chicago Tribune newspapers await to greet you.
There are no drink menus at Needle & Thread. Instead, its cocktails are specially crafted for each individual guest. Just tell the bartender your spirit and flavor preferences, and they whip up an innovative spin on a classic drink on the spot just for you. Between the secret password entry and the intimate vintage vibes, Needle & Thread has all the trappings of a traditional speakeasy.
Methodology
In order to craft this carefully curated menu of Seattle's best speakeasies, we sifted through blog posts written by Washington locals revealing their favorite secret sipping spots around the city. We also consulted Reddit threads, honing in on the most commonly recommended speakeasies by Washington users posted in the comment sections.
From there, we narrowed down our top five, providing an eclectic mix of classic Prohibition-style haunts and hidden bars with a modern twist. Whether they're tucked into alleyways, looming behind password-guarded doors, or buried deep below street level, these speakeasies are among the Emerald City's most brilliant hidden gems.