Seattle's 5 Hands-Down Best Speakeasies, According To Washington Locals

When you picture a traditional speakeasy, sultry jazz music, bourbon-infused libations served in crystal glasses, and elegant Art Deco vibes may be some of the things that come to mind. However, Inside Passage isn't your traditional speakeasy. Situated in Capitol Hill, Seattle's most charming neighborhood with walkable boutiques and trendy brunch spots, Rumba is a Caribbean-themed bar that's beloved by locals for its punchy, rum-filled cocktails (there are over 200 different rums to choose from). While it's the perfect spot to belly up to the bar and indulge your taste buds in a tropical escape, the real gem is Inside Passage, the cozy tiki lounge hidden behind the bustling rum bar.

Space is limited, and reservations are strongly recommended. It takes walk-ins based on availability, but you may have to sip a couple cocktails at Rumba while you wait for a spot to open up. If you're lucky enough to get into Inside Passage, prepare to be transported into a nautical, deep-sea oasis composed of bamboo-covered walls, colorful paper lanterns hanging overhead, and a quirky sea monster statue named Kiki which hangs out at the bar.

Its signature cocktails are half the fun and served in funky, over-the-top glasses shaped like everything from Sasquatch heads to pirate treasure chests. If you're a fan of "The Goonies," you definitely want to try the One-Eyed Willy cocktail. Of course, it also offers an array of tiki bar classics, including mai tais and daiquiris, in case you'd rather keep it simple. Not your run-of-the-mill speakeasy, Inside Passage offers an island getaway in the heart of the Pacific Northwest.