The Island Of Kauai Has Banned This Popular Affordable Beach Gear Once And For All

Hawaii has a renewed focus on environmental sustainability and preservation of its unique ecosystems, resulting in several big changes to be aware of before booking your next vacation. Certain islands are also implementing their own policies to reduce pollution, such as the island of Kauai, which has issued a ban on disposable plastic bodyboards. The bill, signed by County Mayor Derek S.K. Kawakami, prohibits "the sale, rental, or distribution of disposable bodyboards" within Kauai. First-time offenders will be fined $100, while repeat offenders can pay as much as $500 each time they're caught within one year.

These popular bodyboards, while a lot cheaper than their non-disposable counterparts, typically contain polystyrene foam, a common form of plastic waste. The undegradable material can be life-threatening for marine animals and ecosystems when broken into small pieces. Once ingested, polystyrene can release harmful toxins. Plastic pollution is a constant strain on Hawaii, with over 15 tons of waste washing up on its shores annually, according to Hawai'i Wildlife Fund. While a lot of this is due to plastic waste arriving here from other parts of the world, the state's over 9 million annual visitors also leave behind a lot of single-use plastics, including disposable bodyboards.

This plastic has been found in dolphins, fish, seabirds, turtles, seals, and other Hawaiian wildlife over the years. So it's no surprise Kauai wants to quickly eradicate one more source of pollution — the ban will go into effect in one year's time. "Disposable bodyboards may seem small, but their impact has been anything but small," says Mayor Kawakami in an official press release. "By eliminating polystyrene foam boards from stores and rentals, we are protecting our beaches, our ocean, and the wildlife that calls Kauai home."